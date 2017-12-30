Most expensive house in the US on sale next year

LOS ANGELES • Who needs to dress up to go partying in town when the house itself has a nightclub with multiple bars and views stretching to downtown Los Angeles and the Century City neighbourhood?

The house is entering its fifth year of development. When it is finished in spring, it will be one of the largest private homes in America - 100,000 sq ft.

At an asking price of US$500 million (S$670 million), it will bill itself as the most expensive as well.

It has 20 bedrooms, with seven in a separate building for staff. The largest bedroom is a 5,500 sq ft master suite, with its own office, pool and kitchen. It is meant to be a retreat from the rest of the house.

The house has a commercial-size beauty salon and a lounge where the walls and ceiling are made of jellyfish aquariums. Asked why, developer Nile Niami shrugged.

"Because it's cool," he said.

At a minimum, he added, there are four swimming pools, including the ones in the nightclub and master suite. But by another count, he said, there are seven, including an infinity-edge moat that surrounds the property as well as indoor spa pools.

Number of elevators?

"I need to count," he added, holding up his hand and closing his eyes. A few seconds later, he said "five".

The list price is nearly five times the cost of the most expensive home ever to sell in Los Angeles - a tie between Playboy Mansion, which was sold last year, and a property in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood that sold for US$100 million last year.

The most expensive home sale to date in America is a US$137 million spread in New York state.

In the 19th century, families such as the Astors and Vanderbilts spent years or even decades designing Greek-and Roman-revival-style estates to impress European aristocrats.

Now, it is developers such as Mr Niami, a former B-movie producer, who are building the homes.

The house's architect, Mr Paul McClean, who also designed the home that Jay-Z and Beyonce paid US$88 million for earlier this year, said it would be as much an entertainment showpiece as a house.

That is very much how Gilded Age mansions functioned.

"The pattern repeats itself," McClean noted.

But while Gilded Age mansions were built as family legacies to be passed down to future generations or endowed to universities, these tech-centric, ultra-modern glass-and-marble behemoths are designed for living in the moment.

They come furnished, often with artwork, wine and cars. Each represents a developer's bet that an instant-gratification billionaire is willing to stump up the cash for it.

This New Gilded Age has found an epicentre in Los Angeles, particularly where the Bel-Air and Holmby Hills neighbourhoods converge with the city of Beverly Hills.

In 2012, Mr Niami paid US$28 million for the hilltop lot.

The One, as he has branded it, will officially hit the market when it is completed the middle of next year.

Many real estate agents think it is unlikely that he will get his price.

Mr Stephen Shapiro, president of Westside Estate Agency in Beverly Hills, said sales have been very strong for houses that cost more than US$20 million in and around Los Angeles over the past several years. But he cited only three or four sales over US$100 million in all of California.

Fewer than three dozen homes worldwide have sold for more than US$100 million in the last decade, according to a report by Christie's International Real Estate.

The 2015 record was an estate in France that sold for US$300 million, whose buyer was recently revealed as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Salman.

Mr Miller said he did not think any of these sales necessarily indicated the market was strong.

"I call this aspirational pricing," he added.

"There's been nothing close to US$500 million."

Still, Mr Niami has a One of a kind of a property for sale - and the owner could choose to party every night at home.

NYTIMES