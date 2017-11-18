Meow, what a stylish home

This designer cathouse by Paris-based brand Meyou Paris is among the exhibits on show at this year's Dubai Design Week, which ends today. The six-day affair features a diverse line-up of programmes, with myriad creations for almost everybody. From children to people with disabilities, there are innovations that can enrich lives. Ideas range from expandable clothing for kids - a boon for budget-stretched families - to kitchen utensils for the blind. The latter is the brainchild of National University of Singapore's Kevin Chiam and is exhibited in the Global Grad Show, part of the design week.