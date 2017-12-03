Local store hits global stage

9 Mr Dennis Tay and Ms Amanda Eng, both 32. He is the founder of Naiise and she is its chief marketing officer and buyer

With overseas expansions and a new retail space here in the works, it seems like there is no stopping the growth of four-year-old multi-label lifestyle and design store Naiise.

Its founders made their debut on the Life Power List at No. 15 last year and have moved up to No. 9 this year.

This year, they took Naiise overseas for the first time with the launch of websites dedicated to Britain-based and Malaysia-based shoppers.

A month-long pop-up store also opened in the Shoreditch area in East London in October. There are plans to set up a permanent physical store in London.

Following the launch of their Malaysia website in June, Ms Eng, who is married to Mr Tay, says they chanced on a "cool creative compound" in Kampung Attap, Kuala Lumpur, and will open an integrated space there - comprising a Naiise retail store, a workshop studio, a bakery, an office and warehouse space - next month.

On home ground, the brand opened its sixth physical store at Millenia Walk this year.

It is also working hard on Design Orchard, a new space in which local designers can showcase and sell their work. This is due to launch late next year.

Ms Eng says: "It's been an exciting year with many new challenges. We are very happy, grateful and honoured to know that our work is being recognised and appreciated.

"Naiise definitely has evolved over the years, from being just an online player to an omni-channel retailer; from just being home-grown to now being able to compete globally."

Bryna Singh