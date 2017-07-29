Jackie Kennedy's childhood summer home lists for $71m

EAST HAMPTON (New York) • The 4.45ha property for sale along Further Lane in East Hampton cuts a unique figure amid the sprawling estates that line the affluent summer enclave.

Immaculately landscaped, the stucco and ivy-clad residence spans more than 7,000 sq ft with 10 bedrooms, a large swimming pool and a sunken grass tennis court tucked neatly out back.

If the bedrooms in the main house are not enough, the property also includes a two-bedroom pool house and a one-bedroom guest house.

Despite its bountiful amenities, however, what may make the home's US$51.99 million (S$70.6 million) price tag more palatable to prospective buyers is its celebrity pedigree.

The 100-year-old house was where Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis spent childhood summers.

Known as Lasata, it was owned by her grandfather, John Vernou Bouvier Jr, whose wife, Maude Sergeant, initially bought the property in the newly fashionable Hamptons in 1925. The property's name comes from a Native American word for "Place of Peace".

Historian Sarah Bradford, in her book America's Queen: The Life Of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, writes: "Each May the various Bouvier households would move out of their Park Avenue apartments for the summer to East Hampton.

"Maude would transplant her entire household staff to Lasata."

For young Jackie and her sister Lee Radziwill, the gilded estate eventually became a coveted retreat from the city. It was where they learnt to ride horseback, with Jackie eventually becoming an accomplished rider and competing at national events.

At 10, she was so moved by her experience at Lasata that she wrote a poem titled Sea Joy. In it, she writes lyrically of her memories of East Hampton and her summer home, evoking the sense of freedom she felt escaping from New York at the beginning of each June.

"When I go down to the sandy shore I can think of nothing I want more than to live by the booming blue sea," she wrote, according to Bradford's book.

The home's current owners are fashion executive Reed Krakoff and his interior designer wife Delphine.

When the couple bought Lasata in 2007, it had not been renovated in decades. With the help of Manhattan architect Mark Ferguson, they revamped the house and grounds with an eye towards maintaining the original look and feel of the Arts and Crafts estate.

"Our first step was to understand, respect and be inspired by the original design vision," Mr Ferguson says. "The composition of the house, from its exterior silhouette to its interior moulding profiles, set the limits and guided what was possible."

What could not be restored was replaced with period materials. Plaster with metal lath was used instead of drywall. Damaged or worn original floorboards were replaced with reclaimed 200-year- old oak flooring to give the home a vintage feel.

In the living room, walls had been clad in ornate wooden panelling. Yet after some renovation work, oak panelling was discovered underneath, which was eventually restored and preserved.

Despite efforts to retain its period look, contemporary touches run throughout the home. The ground floor features a modern eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook.

A rare 1970s John Dickinson mirror hangs over a seating area in the living room that includes an 18th-century Jacob Freres marquise chair and Queen Anne wing chairs. The entire living room is outfitted with grey stone tiling.

In the dining room, complete with built-in bookshelves, antique Tiffany light fixtures hang above a mid-century Samuel Marx table with Lucite legs.

"All of the first floor's decorative lighting is vintage Tiffany," says Ms Eileen Oneill, one of the listing agents on the property for real estate firm Douglas Elliman. "This is meant to mix the vintage setting with modern interiors that really spread through the entire residence."

Outside of the main residence the extensive grounds are formal, but with a clean, contemporary aesthetic.

Southampton-based landscape architect Perry Guillot designed the grounds. He says he sought to distil the original layout into something more contemporary. The front of the home is surrounded by tall, neatly groomed 100-year-old linden and cedar trees. The formal gardens include a sculpture by German-French artist Jean Arp, which gives the setting the air of a stylish retreat.

Mr Guillot streamlined the plantings and opened up the far side of the property to create an entry to the lawn and its extensive collection of plants.

"It was originally a Victorian design," he says. "But we wanted to open up the landscape to create an enhanced modern feel that would also remain in step with its original design."

Despite its history and opulence, selling a home at the very top of the Hamptons market is proving to be a challenge.

After years of sharp growth, sales are slowing with the upper end of the Hamptons market particularly sluggish. The number of sales exceeding US$5 million hit the lowest point in more than three years in the first quarter of this year, according to Douglas Elliman's first-quarter market report.

There were 27 sales exceeding US$5 million in the first three months of this year, down 12.9 per cent year-on-year and reaching the lowest level since the third quarter of 2013.

While slowing sales is spurring some sellers to slash prices, it has forced brokers for Lasata to get creative. The property is being listed as three separate parcels: US$51.99 million buys the main house, swimming pool and guesthouse on 2.9ha, which includes the tennis court; US$38.995 million buys a 2.9ha parcel with the main house, but without the tennis court; and a roughly 1.62ha adjacent parcel (without the residence) containing the sunken grass tennis court is listed for US$12.995 million.

The property is listed by three realty firms: Douglas Elliman, Brown Harris Stevens and Corcoran.

"Breaking up the listing makes it much more appealing for some buyers who just want to invest in a piece of the property," Ms Oneill says. "In the current market that can make all the difference for some buyers."

WASHINGTON POST