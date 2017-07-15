A modern, clean-looking, industrial-themed home

Married couple Ng Wan Ting and Desmond Peh wanted an industrial theme for their new home because they felt the style would give it an open and unpretentious vibe.

But to tone down the harshness of the look, the couple and their designer Kelvin Teo opted for neutral tones such as brown and grey, as well as unique custom-made furniture for a more down-to-earth feel.

Ms Ng, 33, says that while they knew they wanted an industrial theme for the 1,184 sq ft five-room HDB flat in Sengkang, they were not sure what furnishings would fit the look. So, much of the furnishing decisions were left to Mr Teo, who runs Space Sense Studio. The firm designed all of the custom-made furniture.

The kitchen cabinet and countertops are made from plywood and laminated with a wood finish, which gives them a warmer appearance.

Ms Ng says the dining table, which is also made from plywood and topped with a sheet of quartz, has received many compliments from friends for being big and functional.

In the living room is a custom- made high table, supported by metal legs with a lattice pattern that are filled with rocks to anchor the table. This is where the couple play computer games on their laptops.

Mr Peh, 37, says their favourite game is World Of Warcraft.

Behind it is a set of metal storage lockers that have been spray- painted black and decorated with safety tape. The couple, both accountants in the food and beverage industry, got the used lockers for free from a warehouse.

Mr Teo, 42, says: "Placing the lockers at different heights gives them a stacked look, which adds interest."

Adding a vintage classic look is one of the couple's favourite pieces - a brown leather chesterfield sofa they bought from English bespoke furniture company Timeless Chesterfields. Ms Ng says: "I like it for its antique feel and low maintenance."

The industrial theme continues in the master bedroom.

A floor-to-ceiling wardrobe with a dark wood laminate fitted with steel pipes takes up an entire wall.

The bathroom has a custom- made white barn door that has been made to look weathered, giving the room a homely feel.

What the couple find especially useful is the custom-made mobile cabinet in the same wood finish as the wardrobe. As it is fitted with glass panels on top, Ms Ng says she can display her jewellery. It can also be moved anywhere in the bedroom as it is mobile.

The renovation, which cost $100,000 with furnishings, took six months to complete.

The couple, who have no children and had moved in last year, enjoy watching television and trying out new recipes.

"We like to watch dramasand, sometimes, we'll cook if we find an interesting dish," says Ms Ng, who adds that they also get really good views from their 23-storey flat. "One Chinese New Year, we saw fireworks outside."

