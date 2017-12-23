How Getty Centre escaped the flames

LOS ANGELES • Visitors come to the Getty Centre here to see Vincent van Gogh's irises and other great works.

What they do not see is the reason that these masterpieces could stay put while thousands in southern California had to evacuate as multiple fires raged recently, one of which came within thousands of metres of the museum.

The Getty's architect, Richard Meier, built fire resistance into the billion-dollar complex, said Mr Ron Hartwig, communications vice-president for the J. Paul Getty Trust.

These hills are fire-prone, but because of features such as the 1.2 million sq ft of thick travertine stone covering the outside walls, the crushed rock on the roofs and even the plants chosen for the brush-cleared grounds, "the safest place for the artwork to be is right here in the Getty Centre", he said.

Within that lovely, milky, travertine skin, the buildings have reinforced concrete walls and automatic fire doors that can trap fire in sealed-off areas.

A carbon-filtered air-conditioning system pushes smoke out instead of letting it in and internal sprinklers, whose pipes remain dry until needed to avoid damaging accidents, stand ready to douse flames.

"Should any fire move within one of those compartmentalised areas, it can't get anywhere," said Mr Michael G. Rogers, facilities director at the Getty.

Because water supplies can be cut off in a disaster, the Getty has its own million-gallon water tank buried under the parking garage.

One result is a complex that is rated Type 1, the highest level of fire resistance.

The Skirball Fire, which afflicted the neighbourhood that includes the Getty, drew as near as the San Diego Freeway, which the museum overlooks. But the system worked.

On Dec 6, an ember drifted over to the Getty hill. It landed and started a small fire.

But the damp earth had been thoroughly soaked with 1.2 million gallons of water from the sprinkler system, giving the fire little to work with.

"It ignited; it moved very slowly," Mr Hartwig said. The fire department put it out before the flames could climb the hill.

"We sure are glad it was a non-event," he added.

Now the Getty appears to be out of danger, said Captain Cody Weireter, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Still, Mr Hartwig said: "We continue to worry until the last ember is out."

