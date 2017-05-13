Check out these latest homewares and accessories coming to Singapore from this year's Salone del Mobile Milano, an annual furniture and design fair held in Milan.

MOOOI O ROCKER BY MARCEL WANDERS

What: Dutch design maverick Marcel Wander went for the wow factor with an O-shaped rocking chair.

The 1.65m-tall piece has weights in its base, to preventit from tipping over. It comes in light grey, terracotta or concrete hues.

Price: Available on request

Where: Space, 77 Bencoolen Street, tel: 6415-0000

HEALEY SOFT BY PEARSONLLOYD FOR WALTER KNOLL

What: Sink into this elegant, yet cosy-looking, lounge chair that comes with plush armrests.

London-based design consultancy PearsonLloyd is behind the design. It comes in either leather or fabric.

Price: Available on request

Where: Proof Living, 04-16 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, tel: 6509-0555

KILLER UMBRELLA STAND BY STUDIO JOB

What: Studio Job, a design studio with offices in Antwerp and Amsterdam, puts a cheeky spin on the commonplace umbrella stand.

Shaped like a shark's head, the product has two finishes. The polyethylene version comes in black, blue or a light grey shade. For a bold statement, opt for a metallic finish in gold or silver.

Price: Available on request

Where: Journey East, 03-02 Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Road, tel: 6473-1693

GRAND SOFA FOR VITRA BY ANTONIO CITTERIO

What: Italian architect and furniture designer Antonio Citterio showcased a spacious, multi-functional sofa for Swiss company Vitra.

The shelf-like ledge that wraps around the body of the sofa is perfect for placing books, magazines and accessories.

Vitra's flagship store in Singapore is slated to open in September, but pre-orders for its furniture are now available.

Price: Available on request

Where: Vitra, 02-32 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard, tel: 6336-6046

HIROSHIMA HIGH STOOL

What: This sleek high stool now comes with steel legs in matte black powder coat, perfect for a home with a monochrome theme.

The high stool is part of the Hiroshima series. Designed by celebrated Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, it was first released in 2008. The stool and the rest of the collection is manufactured by Maruni Wood Industry, an 89-year-old institution that is known for its classic furniture.

Price: From $900

Where: atomi, 04-26 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road tel: 6887-4138