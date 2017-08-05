Hallways of fame

LOS ANGELES •The hallway - linking rooms in a house or building - can look minimalist stark or elaborately decorated.

What is that unusual wallpaper or painting on the wall?

What is that exotic motif used to carpet the hallway?

How do you get those industrial- looking wall tiles?

But such eye-catching or thought-provoking features seldom get much play in the pages of interior design magazines, given perhaps that this part of the building is not a place where one lingers for too long.

After all, it is a passageway - and most people would rather have an eyeful of how architects and interior designers get the most out of the living room, bedrooms, kitchen, and even bathrooms.

But the hallway could well make the design hall of fame now, given a recent trend of celebrities posting images taken in the passageway.



Celebrities Elisabeth Moss (above), Adele, Dwayne Johnson and Selena Gomez striking poses in hallways. PHOTO: ELISABETH MOSS/INSTAGRAM



This has even prompted Architectural Digest to come up with a catchy name for such photographs posted on social media platforms - hallograms.

The magazine traces the hallway's ascendancy to Elisabeth Moss, who stars in one of the most- anticipated television series of the year, The Handmaid's Tale.

She has a habit of hamming it up for the cameras in hotel hallways.

The trend has caught on with the rich and famous, with even action star Dwayne Johnson not immune to the charms of posing in the hallway.

Maybe there is no wind ruffling their well-coiffured hair or harsh sunlight brutally exposing a pimple despite the best efforts of make-up artists to conceal it.

Or, more likely, it is by design - they have cottoned on to a new way to stand out among the numerous images online.

But even if many ordinary folks do not care much for the antics of celebrities, it is likely that a fair number among them will be drawn to how these hallways do have a distinctive character of their own in these photographs.

For now, at least, the humble hallway has its moment - until the celebs next decide to pose in, say, the attic.