Garden of flowers in tribute to Diana

Goodbye, England's rose - Elton John sang at Princess Diana's funeral service in 1997.

Twenty years on, in memory of her death, Kensington Palace in London is paying tribute with a display of 12,000 flowers, such as roses, daffodils, lilies and hyacinths, at The White Garden.

Already opened to the public, the free showcase - which took more than a year of work - also features an appropriately named Tulipa Diana.

The plants are laid out in neat rows around a central pool.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36 on Aug 31, 1997, when her sons - Princes William and Harry - were 15 and 12 respectively.



The blooms on display include the Tulipa Diana and Tulip Florosas (above). PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The White Garden's head gardener Sean Harkin told media that his team was inspired to come up with the tribute because of her interest in gardening.

"Kensington Palace was the home of Princess Diana for 15 years and there are gardeners who aren't here any more but remember, and told me stories.

"And they remember Princess Diana coming by and she would stop and have a chat with the gardeners and comment on all their hard work."

One specific incident has stayed in his memory.

"I remember there was another gardener who told me a story about when he was walking along with a wheelbarrow with a fellow gardener. It's really embarrassing, but he tripped. He kind of fell over.

"And Princess Diana was going by and turned around and said, 'Bad luck, chaps', and kind of gave a smile."

Prince Harry now lives at the home, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The White Garden will stay open until September.