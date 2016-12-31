Design News: Fresh spin on joinery

FRESH SPIN ON JOINERY

Researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) have put a fresh spin on the interlocking timber joint (pictured) in light of new simulation and fabrication technologies. Their ideas are now on show at an exhibition at the National Design Centre.

Interlocking timber joints are a traditional concept that has been used to build structures without bolts or screws.

The SUTD team is led by Ms Sawako Kaijima, an assistant professor in architecture and sustainable design.

The prototypes show how technology such as computer numerical control machining - where computers control machine tools - and multi-material 3D printing can improve interlocking joinery in the future. Visitors also learn about the materials, geometry, structural performance and aesthetics there.

Where: Gallery 1, National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road

When:Till Jan 9, 9am to 9pm

Admission: Free

NEW BOSCH EXPERIENCE CENTRE

Check out Bosch's home appliances in a new experience centre modelled after a home.

Reopened earlier this month after a three-month renovation, the 4,000 sq ft centre in Bishan is fitted with products such as the German brand's multi-functional kitchen gadgets, washers and dryers (pictured) as well as its Series 8 ovens, which have features such as sensors.

An exclusive product at the centre is the Downdraft Stainless Steel Hood, which has vents that can be concealed when not in use.

This is the first overhaul of the space, which opened in 2010. Bosch plans to host product demonstrations, culinary classes with brand ambassadors and exclusive events there.

Where: Level 4 Robert Bosch Building, 11 Bishan Street 21, tel: 6356-1080

Open:8.30am to 6pm (Mondays to Fridays); closed on weekends and public holidays



CLEAN WITH THIEVES

American wellness company Young Living has launched Thieves, a collection of cleaning solutions and sprays made from what it says is an all-natural formula.

The product line for Singapore includes a household cleaner ($48.68 for 426ml and $189.48 for 1.8 litres) that can remove oil and carpet stainsas well as smudges on mirrors and glass tops; and a spray ($19.74, pictured) for knobs, handles and surfaces. They are made with cloves, lemons, cinnamon bark, Eucalyptus Radiata and rosemary.

Young Living, which has its headquarters in Utah in the United States, also sells other household items, beauty products and essential oils.

The Thieves name draws on the legend of a band of thieves, who were unaffected by the bubonic plague, or Black Death, that spread across Europe from 1346 to 1353. They used herbs and spices on their bodies to protect themselves against the plague.

Where: Young Living, go to www.youngliving.com/en_SG

