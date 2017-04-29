Design News: Contemporary ceramics and candles

CONTEMPORARY CERAMICS AND CANDLES

Singapore home and living brand ves. has teamed up with fragrance atelier Candles of Light to launch a collection of ceramic ware and scented products.

The 60-piece range features vessels such as pitchers in colours such as blue, olive and grey.

The label is a pet project of creative agency HJGHER, whose founders started crafting ceramics as a hobby in 2012. The ceramics cost between $69 and $279 each.

Selected ves. pieces will come with scented candles from Candles of Light, which include scents such as Dawn, a blend of lavender, citrus and mint; and the dreamy Afterlight, which contains notes of vanilla, amber and oakmoss.

Opting for a scented candle in your candle holder will cost an additional $30 for regular wax or $60 for black wax. Add a 100ml fragrance bottle that comes with diffuser reeds for $30 or purchase scented stones, scent-infused pieces of resin, which cost $30 for 150g.

The collection is available at the In Good Company store at Ion Orchard.

Where: B1-06 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Info: For selected items, go to www.ingoodcompany.asia

ZOOM TO DREAMLAND IN AN ARMCHAIR

CD Sport Design is launching a series of luxury armchairs and office chairs inspired by the sumptuous interiors of sports cars.

The new line features two ranges: the Sport Lounge Range, inspired by the sleek Lamborghini; and the Club Sport Range that mimics the curves of the Porsche.

The armchairs' bases are manufactured by France- based Recaro, which has made seats for performance- level sports cars. Prices for an armchair in both collections start at $30,000. The seats are made of Nappa leather, a soft and fine leather, and can be customised, with more than 30 options to choose from.

Office chairs start at $4,000 each.

While the collection is available for viewing on the website, www.cd-sportdesign.sg, purchases must be made in-store. Selected designs will be available at the CD Sport Design store in Scotts Road.

Where: 15 Scotts Road, by appointment only. Bookings can be made via telephone on 8436-3236 or e-mail at sacha@cd-sportdesign.sg.

JAPANESE URBANISATION IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Design plans by architecture heavyweights Kenzo Tange and Le Corbusier are now on show at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa). Their works are part of an exhibition presented by the art school in collaboration with Japan Creative Centre, titled Struggling Cities: From Japanese Urban Projects In The 1960s.

The exhibition presents design ideas from the 1960s, as architects tried to tackle the problem of urbanisation in Japan at the time.

Visitors may also view 3D renderings of buildings by architect Arata Isozaki.

Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street

When: Till May 14, 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Sundays); closed on Mondays and public holidays

Admission: Free

• If you have an event or new store opening that you would like featured, e-mail the details to stlife@sph.com.sg with the header, Design News.