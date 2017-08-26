Design News

BYND ARTISAN TEAMS UP WITH DESIGNER OLIVIA LEE

For its latest designer collaboration, stationery label Bynd Artisan worked with Singapore designer Olivia Lee to create a series of six objects that look like books, but actually have other functions. They include a mirror, a money bank, a clutch and a jewellery box.

The collection, called Books Of Life, is made with traditional leather book-binding techniques.

The "cover" of the money bank, named the Book Of Dreams ($130), is clad in blush-coloured leather. Flip it open on either end and a rectangular acrylic box with a slot at the top is revealed.

Prices for the rest of the pieces range between $90 for a magnifier and $500 for a clutch.

This is the latest in a series of collaborations by Bynd Artisan with Singapore creatives.

Previously, the brand worked with the likes of fashion designer Priscilla Shunmugam and singer- songwriter Joel Tan, who is better known as Gentle Bones.



Lee is an up-and-coming industrial designer who runs her own eponymous studio and most recently showed a collection of furniture at SaloneSatellite, an emerging design section of the renowned Salone del Mobile Milano furniture fair, in April.

The Books Of Life collection is on sale at Bynd Artisan's newest store in Raffles City.

Where: Bynd Artisan Atelier, 03-24 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road

FLEXFORM GETS OWN STORE

Flexform, an Italian label best known for its luxurious, comfortable couches, opened its own standalone store - a 3,000 sq ft flagship store with a mezzanine level - earlier this month.

Kuala Lumpur-based furniture store Studio216 distributes the brand here and in Malaysia. Flexform was previously sold at a multi-label retail store here.

You can shop the latest collection, which was art-directed by Italian architect-furniture designer Antonio Citterio.

Check out the Adda sofa, a leather-clad, metal-framed modular sofa with deep-tufted upholstery.

Or browse the brand's classics, such as the Groundpiece, a low sofa with large goose-down cushions; and the Soft Dream range, where the couches seemingly float above the floor, thanks to an elegant metal base. The showroom also carries home accessories from Danish brand Georg Jensen and lamps from Italian lighting brand Penta.

Where: Flexform, 01-01, 200 Newton Road; tel: 6909-2128

IUIGA'S ONLINE STORE

Iuiga, a new local homeware and lifestyle retailer, aims to bring prices down by sourcing directly from manufacturers, believing that "quality is not a luxury and does not have to be expensive".

These manufacturers also make goods for big brands such as popular no-frills label Muji and towel-maker Uchino, both from Japan, and American luggage brand Samsonite.

On Tuesday, Iuiga officially launched its online store, which sells its collection of 216 items across five categories: home and living, kitchenware, travel, accessories and apparel. Products include towels, pots, crockery, T-shirts and luggage.

Prices range from $1.80 for 200 cotton buds and go up to $299 for a 24-inch aluminium suitcase.

Iuiga plans to increase its inventory to 1,500 items in the next six to eight months and add categories such as personal care, baby products and small home electronics.

Where: www.iuiga.com

NEW NAME, NEW LOOK FOR MT. SAPOLA

Home-grown aromatherapy brand Mt. Sapola now goes by the name Hysses (pronounced "hi-sirs"), following a rebranding exercise.

Its 19 boutiques in Singapore and Malaysia are getting facelifts and renovations are slated to be completed later this year.

In Thailand, the brand goes by the original name.

Mt. Sapola, which opened 10 years ago, has come a long way since it launched its first store in Tanglin Mall.

Under the Mt. Sapola label, it put out popular scents such as Bergamot Geranium and Lemongrass.

Next year, Hysses will be introduced to the London market and there are plans to expand to other cities in the Asia-Pacific region.

An online store is also in the works.

