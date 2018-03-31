Design News

IKEA AND TOM DIXON'S COLLECTION LAUNCHES NEXT MONTH

Next month, Ikea and acclaimed British designer Tom Dixon will launch a collection that focuses on flexible upholstered seating furniture comprising sofas, armchairs and platform seats.

The products in the Delaktig collection (Swedish for involvement) have extruded aluminium frames made in an industrial style and are designed such that they can be fitted with attachments, extensions and additions.

Prices for seating start at $589 for a two-seat platform.

Additionally, 75 design students from around the world were invited to submit ideas, which could be used for future accessories for the Delaktig collection.

Dixon and Ikea have also designed accessories, such as an LED floor lamp ($119) and a backrest with cushion ($100).

Where: 317 Alexandra Road and 60 Tampines North Drive 2 Info: www.ikea.com/ms/en_SG/ikea-collections/delaktig

GROHE OPENS FLAGSHIP STORE AT SHAW CENTRE

German sanitary fittings company Grohe has opened its first flagship store in Asia here. It is also the brand's first outlet in Singapore, though its products are carried in other stores.

The more than 6,000 sq ft store, which occupies two floors in Shaw Centre in Orchard Road, features seven luxurious bathroom suites.

While there are live water areas, shoppers can also put on virtual reality headsets to experience the showers while keeping dry.

They can also make use of the store's radio frequency identification technology and interactive touchscreen displays to find out more about the products.

Where: Grohe Spa, 01-04/05 Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road Info: www.grohe.sg

CO-WORKING SPACE OPENS AT NATIONAL DESIGN CENTRE

A co-working space for designer-entrepreneurs has opened at the National Design Centre in Middle Road. Paperwork, a 3,500 sq ft space that can seat 60 people, was launched by multi-disciplinary design collective Paperspace.

Depending on the plan they select, users can make use of printers and photocopy machines, meeting rooms, mail-handling services, design software and a resource library. Rates start at $40 a day or $400 a month for a desk.

The space, which showcases furniture, art and design brands from around the world, is already home to groups such as Graphite Studio, Independent Consultants, Just Sketch, M.lab Project and Studio of Design.

Info: Go to sg.paperwork.asia or e-mail info@paperwork.asia

• If you have an event or new store opening that you would like featured, e-mail the details to stlife@sph.com.sg with the header, Design News.