Design News

DESIGN BRAND WOHABEING ON SHOW

Architecture firm Wohahas collaborated with five partners - apaiser, Industry+, Luzerne, The Rug Maker and WonderGlass - to create six homeware collections under a new design brand, Wohabeing.

Each collection of furniture, rugs, lighting, bath and tableware - named Ulu, Bintan, Sampan, Corak, Diaspora and Oli - has a distinctive style and encompasses different combinations of objects.

The collections were unveiled in September at the prestigious interior design fair Maison&Objet in Paris and will be on display at the National Design Centre in Singapore from next month.

Titled Bonjour, Wohabeing, the free exhibition will showcase the items shown in Paris and new pieces.



Bintan. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MAREK SWOBODA



A new collaboration with the design brand's sixth partner, Portuguese furniture brand Wewood, will also be announced at the exhibition's opening.

Where: National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road

When: Dec 7 to Jan 7, 9am to 9pm daily

Admission: Free

ROYAL SELANGOR'S TIE-UP WITH VICTORIA & ALBERT MUSEUM

Pewter manufacturer and retailer Royal Selangor has launched a new collection of homeware items in collaboration with the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the world's leading museum of decorative art and design.

The collection, called Streamline, is inspired by the bold luxury of the Art Deco movement that spanned the 1920s and 1930s.

The geometric patterns associated with the movement are translated onto the brand's pewter products, from serving trays to trinket boxes.



A foil cutter and a bottle chiller. PHOTO: ROYAL SELANGOR INTERNATIONAL



This latest tie-up also sees Royal Selangor's best-selling William Morris collection being refreshed with two new pieces - a foil cutter and a bottle chiller. Prices start at $60 for a pendant or foil cutter.

Where: Royal Selangor retail stores, including B2-92 The Shoppes, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue; and Tangs VivoCity, 01-187, 1 Harbourfront walk; or go to royalselangor.com

LIGHTING BRAND TALA AT JOURNEY EAST

Singapore furniture store Journey East now stocks the products of young British lighting brand Tala.

Founded in 2015 by four friends, Tala aims to accelerate the low-carbon economy with thoughtful product design, LED technology and green practices.

The brand's Voronoi collection, for instance, is inspired by nature, with light bulbs featuring LED filaments that mimic the Fibonacci numbering sequence seen in pine cones and ferns.

The brand's usage of LED bulbs is said to be 90 per cent more efficient than incandescent lighting, with a minimum lifespan of 30,000 hours - or about 10 years of usage if the bulbs are used for eight hours a day.

Being environment-conscious, Tala also has a Ten Trees programme, in which it is committed to planting 10 trees for every 200 products sold.

Prices start at $42 for a bulb.

Where: Journey East, 03-02 Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Road

•If you have an event or new store opening that you would like featured, e-mail the details to stlife@sph.com.sg with the header, Design News.