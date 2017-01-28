Created for daily retreats

Home owners who hire an interior designer usually have a theme or design trend in mind.

But one of Mr Joey Khu's clients wanted him to toss those out the window when it came to designing her four-room Housing Board flat in Delta Avenue.

As home design trends come and go, the client, a 41-year-old woman who works in the technology industry, wanted a simple and classic bachelorette pad that would be a cosy retreat she could escape to at the end of the work day.

Mr Khu, 42, who runs Joey Khu Interior Design, says: "The design had to suit her lifestyle - uncomplicated and easy to maintain."

The $70,000 renovation was completed in about 21/2 months early last year.



The open-concept kitchen with a multi-functional island joined to a glass dining table is the heart of the home. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JOEY KHU INTERIOR DESIGN



When he sat down with his client to talk about the renovation, he found out that she entertains and bakes often, which is why he made the kitchen the heart of the home.

In an elongated and narrow space in the openconcept kitchen, a multi-functional island is joined to a four-seat glass dining table.

An induction stove sits on the island, with a column metallic cooker hood installed above. A wine fridge and an oven are also built into the island, which also has storage for cutlery.

The living room is kept minimalist, with colourful accents provided by furnishing pieces such as a handwoven floral rug and a mustard-coloured ottoman, as well as an artwork on the wall behind a 2m-long customised fabric sofa.

The master bedroom, which features a walk-in wardrobe and study nook, is inspired by the design of hotel rooms.

A textured, champagne-hued wallpaper on the wall behind the bed adds a luxurious feel.

The walk-in wardrobe is separated from the vanity area and bathroom by a tinted glass panel. For privacy, Mr Khu, who has 20 years of experience, did not choose clear glass.

He says: "My client loves the ambience of a hotel room, where it's not cluttered and kept simple. She didn't want just a bedroom to sleep in, but a space where she could relax too."

•If you have a Housing Board flat or condominium apartment you would like featured, e-mail your pictures, with the header The Chic Apartment, to stlife@sph.com.sg