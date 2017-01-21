10 items to get your house rooster-ready

1 AUSPICIOUS PLANTS FOR THE SEASON

What: Some nurseries are jazzing up common festive plants with rooster-themed accents.

At Nyee Phoe Flower Garden (Gardenasia), the hot item is the auspicious jade plant - a succulent with coin-shaped leaves - planted in a yellow rooster- shaped pot. The pots are limited in supply.

Meanwhile, Far East Flora is rolling out a limited-edition table garden featuring a golden rooster figurine "roosting" among festive plants.

Price: $38 for a Rooster Pot With Jade Plant and from $98 for the Gold Series Table Gardens

Where: Nyee Phoe Flower Garden (Gardenasia), 240 Neo Tiew Crescent, tel: 6793-6500, and Level 1 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road; Far East Flora, 555 Thomson Road, tel: 6254-6662

2 MARUZEN 16-INCH SERVING PLATE

What: Usher in the new year with this serving plate with a posh peacock print. Never mind the lack of auspicious red. The majestic creature is often associated with good luck and harmony.

Price: $48

Where: Robinsons stores including Robinsons The Heeren, 260 Orchard Road, tel: 6735-8838

3 MEYKRS CLAN KEYCHAIN

What: This series of magnetic keychains pun on the sounds of Chinese surnames. For example, Kok is symbolised by a rooster motif while Seah, which sounds like the word for prawn when said in Mandarin, is represented by a red crustacean.

Price: $9.90 each

Where: Meykrs, go to meykrsstore.com

4 LOVE LETTER BOLSTER

What: You cannot eat this crispy egg roll, but you can hug it to sleep as it is a 45cm-long, washable bolster.

Price: $26.90

Where: Naiise stores, including 02-23 Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, and B1-08 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road, tel: 6252-7701

5 FUNNY SLOGAN TEE-SHIRTS

What: Local T-shirt company Wetteeshirt has rolled out a series of Chinese New Year designs that feature sayings such as "May The Huat Be With You" and "Queen Of Gamblers". Child- and baby-sized T-shirts are available for some designs.

Price: From $30 to $50.90

Where: Wetteeshirt, go to www.wetteeshirt.co. The range of Chinese New Year shirts is also available at a pop-up store at 11C Lorong Telok. It is on until Thursday, from noon to 7pm.



PHOTO: JOURNEY EAST



6 VINTAGE BISCUIT TIN LAMPS BY JONAS' DESIGN

What: Bring a touch of old-world Shanghai to your home. These one-of-a-kind lamps are upcycled from old Chinese biscuit tins that were produced between 1970 and 1980. Each lamp uses a carbon filament Edison bulb that has three light levels.

Price: $267.50

Where: Journey East, 03-02 Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Road, tel: 6473-1693

7 ROOSTER BOWL WASHI TAPE

What: Zigaaudaai is a Hong Kong-based brand that specialises in washi tape, or decorative Japanese tape. One tape features the iconic rooster motif seen in old-school ceramics, which makes it perfect for decorating greeting cards.

Price: $5

Where: Naiise, 01-31/32 I12 Katong, 112 East Coast Road, tel: 6252-7701

8 CHINESE PEONY TOTE BAG

What: Stash your oranges and hongbao in this tote bag with a Chinese peony print. It is designed by a social enterprise called Indie Mamashop, which has four other Chinese New Year-themed products in the same fabric such as a dumpling-shaped cushion (above, $38 for a set) and a clutch ($20).

Price: $25 for the tote bag

Where: Indie Mamashop, go to indiemama.com.sg

9 TIERS THREE-LEVEL CAKE STAND

What: Serve your new year goodies on this paprika-coloured cake stand, a more muted substitute for those who want to avoid bright red in the house.

Price: $65

Where: HipVan, go to www.hipvan.com

10 BIG PORCELAIN STOOLS

What: Perch in style on these porcelain stools that feature classic Chinese motifs such as lotus flowers and mandarin ducks.

Price: $111.30 each

Where: Metro stores including Metro Paragon, 02-28 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, tel: 6835-3322