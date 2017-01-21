10 items to get your house rooster-ready

Auspicious plants for the season.
Maruzen 16-inch serving plate
Meykrs clan keychain
Love letter bolster.
Funny slogan tee-shirts.
Rooster bowl washi tape.
Chinese peony tote bag.
Dumpling-shaped cushion.
Tiers three-level cake stand.
Big porcelain stools.
Chinese New Year celebrations kick off next week and many households are preparing to usher in the Year of the Rooster. Natasha Ann Zachariah picks 10 festive items to help you welcome the new year in style

1 AUSPICIOUS PLANTS FOR THE SEASON

What: Some nurseries are jazzing up common festive plants with rooster-themed accents.

At Nyee Phoe Flower Garden (Gardenasia), the hot item is the auspicious jade plant - a succulent with coin-shaped leaves - planted in a yellow rooster- shaped pot. The pots are limited in supply.

Meanwhile, Far East Flora is rolling out a limited-edition table garden featuring a golden rooster figurine "roosting" among festive plants.

Price: $38 for a Rooster Pot With Jade Plant and from $98 for the Gold Series Table Gardens

Where: Nyee Phoe Flower Garden (Gardenasia), 240 Neo Tiew Crescent, tel: 6793-6500, and Level 1 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road; Far East Flora, 555 Thomson Road, tel: 6254-6662

2 MARUZEN 16-INCH SERVING PLATE

What: Usher in the new year with this serving plate with a posh peacock print. Never mind the lack of auspicious red. The majestic creature is often associated with good luck and harmony.

Price: $48

Where: Robinsons stores including Robinsons The Heeren, 260 Orchard Road, tel: 6735-8838

3 MEYKRS CLAN KEYCHAIN

What: This series of magnetic keychains pun on the sounds of Chinese surnames. For example, Kok is symbolised by a rooster motif while Seah, which sounds like the word for prawn when said in Mandarin, is represented by a red crustacean.

Price: $9.90 each

Where: Meykrs, go to meykrsstore.com

4 LOVE LETTER BOLSTER

What: You cannot eat this crispy egg roll, but you can hug it to sleep as it is a 45cm-long, washable bolster.

Price: $26.90

Where: Naiise stores, including 02-23 Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, and B1-08 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road, tel: 6252-7701

5 FUNNY SLOGAN TEE-SHIRTS

What: Local T-shirt company Wetteeshirt has rolled out a series of Chinese New Year designs that feature sayings such as "May The Huat Be With You" and "Queen Of Gamblers". Child- and baby-sized T-shirts are available for some designs.

Price: From $30 to $50.90

Where: Wetteeshirt, go to www.wetteeshirt.co. The range of Chinese New Year shirts is also available at a pop-up store at 11C Lorong Telok. It is on until Thursday, from noon to 7pm.


PHOTO: JOURNEY EAST

6 VINTAGE BISCUIT TIN LAMPS BY JONAS' DESIGN

What: Bring a touch of old-world Shanghai to your home. These one-of-a-kind lamps are upcycled from old Chinese biscuit tins that were produced between 1970 and 1980. Each lamp uses a carbon filament Edison bulb that has three light levels.

Price: $267.50

Where: Journey East, 03-02 Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Road, tel: 6473-1693

7 ROOSTER BOWL WASHI TAPE

What: Zigaaudaai is a Hong Kong-based brand that specialises in washi tape, or decorative Japanese tape. One tape features the iconic rooster motif seen in old-school ceramics, which makes it perfect for decorating greeting cards.

Price: $5

Where: Naiise, 01-31/32 I12 Katong, 112 East Coast Road, tel: 6252-7701

8 CHINESE PEONY TOTE BAG

What: Stash your oranges and hongbao in this tote bag with a Chinese peony print. It is designed by a social enterprise called Indie Mamashop, which has four other Chinese New Year-themed products in the same fabric such as a dumpling-shaped cushion (above, $38 for a set) and a clutch ($20).

Price: $25 for the tote bag

Where: Indie Mamashop, go to indiemama.com.sg

9 TIERS THREE-LEVEL CAKE STAND

What: Serve your new year goodies on this paprika-coloured cake stand, a more muted substitute for those who want to avoid bright red in the house.

Price: $65

Where: HipVan, go to www.hipvan.com

10 BIG PORCELAIN STOOLS

What: Perch in style on these porcelain stools that feature classic Chinese motifs such as lotus flowers and mandarin ducks.

Price: $111.30 each

Where: Metro stores including Metro Paragon, 02-28 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, tel: 6835-3322

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 21, 2017, with the headline 'Celebrate with bright ideas'. Print Edition | Subscribe
