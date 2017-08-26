This couple designed their home to reflect their holidays

When they got married in 2012, Dr Kenneth Tan and Mrs Jael Tan wanted their first home to remind them of the favourite places they had visited together.

One bathroom reminds them of their trip to the Maldives and the other has a tropical resort theme to re-create the feel of a holiday in Phuket or Bali.

The living and dining areas have a cottage vibe complete with a replica fireplace, a floral bench booth and rustic teak furniture inspired by some of the cosy bed-and-breakfasts they stayed at during their honeymoon in Europe.

Their two-bedroom, 2,077 sq ft apartment in Lorong Ah Soo was designed by Mr Wayne Chan of Icon Interior Design. The couple spent about $130,000 on renovation and furnishings.

The couple - he is a dentist and she is a nurse - live in the apartment with their two children, Oliver, two, and Odette, one.

Dr Tan, 35, says he wanted to create a sense of "escapism" in the home. "We could have just gone for the modern, contemporary and streamlined look which would cost less, but we wanted a home that personifies us and our past travels. The theme exudes warmth and comfort and that is how we want to feel when we come home from a busy day at work."



Blue tiles, to replicate the hues of the sky and the ocean, as well as sand-textured walls re-create the Maldivian beach villa vibe in the master bathroom. PHOTO: ICON INTERIOR DESIGN, JEAN IAU



The couple particularly liked the look of a fireplace, but knew it would not have any use in Singapore. So they created a painted-over white brick wall that looks like a closed-up fireplace, complete with a mantel shelf.

They are most proud of their two bathrooms.

The common toilet is resort-themed, featuring a granite sink, tiles and a bamboo divider.

The master bathroom is inspired by the Maldivian beach villa the couple stayed in that stood over the ocean.

The walls are sand-textured and have graphics of sea creatures. Blue tiles were chosen for the shower and bath to replicate the colours of the blue sky and ocean while the saloon door was installed to give a greater feel of being outdoors.

"When our friends visit, they are usually impressed and say it gives a nice country and homey vibe," Dr Tan says. "One of our friends even joked that we should rent it out as a B&B."

