Bodum brews with style

While going through the ritual of making a morning coffee with a French press or steeping tea in teapot, it is unlikely that most people consider the innovation that has gone into the products that have made their lives that much more convenient.

Probably even fewer realise that the coffee and tea presses they have bought from companies such as Starbucks are made by Danish tableware and kitchenware company Bodum.

The fact is that more than 70 years of design and innovation have gone into Bodum products - a family company that was founded by Mr Peter Bodum in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1944, and is today run by his son, Mr Jorgen Bodum (inset).

Instantly recognisable for its sleek, simple design, the brand is best known for its French presses, vacuum coffee-makers, stylish double-walled glasses and electrical household products - a product category that was introduced here in October.

For Mr Bodum, who took over the business at the age of 26 and turned it into a global brand that is now sold in 55 countries, the brand ethos is simple. "We are known for our simple, pared-down designs, but I would describe all our products as function-driven," the 69-year-old says, adding that the first product his father designed, a vacuum coffee-maker, is still a bestseller.

His father died when he was 17 and his mother ran the business until he finished high school, and then business school, in Copenhagen.

But knowing that the business would soon be his responsibility meant that the savvy young man had already begun researching the market and designing his own products.

"Back then, electric coffee machines were big, but I felt that they did not make as good quality coffee as French presses or the vacuum coffee system that my father was selling," he recalls, adding that this was why he launched a French press as his first product when he joined the company in 1974. "I saw a gap in the market for it and jumped in."

The lack of competition at the time helped the product succeed. There was only one other supplier in the market then, a French company called Martin S.A. that sold a French press under the name Melior. Bodum started out buying components from it, but eventually bought the company in 1991.

Despite his early success, Mr Bodum was not one to rest on his laurels. He knew early on that staying ahead of the curve meant designing one's own products and he launched an internal design unit in 1980.

With the expertise of in-house designers, engineers and graphic designers, the brand went on to re-design numerous products, including the humble teapot, at the request of the British Tea Council.

The Assam, a tea press which the brand launched in 1991, gives the brewer full control of the steeping process and continues to be the brand's top seller.

Today, Bodum maintains a 12-person design team.

Besides keeping an eye on innovation and design, Mr Bodum has also focused on expanding the product line over the years, going into electric household products, such as kettles and juicers, in 1992; and electric kitchen tools, such as coffee grinders, in 2010.

Today, the brand has more than 1,500 products and introduces between 100 and 200 new products every year. It has also produced more than 100 million French coffee presses and 30 million teapots since Mr Bodum came on board.

But ask him what he thinks has been the secret to his success and he humbly points to luck.

"In some cases, we were able to launch products that people appreciated. But also, I made some great partnerships with people and brands early on, often by chance, that really helped the business take off," the father of four says. "We still maintain many of these relationships and it has been amazing to see our businesses grow together."

One important partnership was with American retail chain Crate and Barrel, which bought 600 French presses in 1974 - Mr Bodum's "first big order". The chain continues to have a strong relationship with Bodum today, stocking many of its products at its stores around the world.

Mr Bodum was also lucky to have met Mr Howard Schultz, executive chairman of Starbucks, back in 1984 when Mr Schultz had just 40 stores. The business relationship they started back then has flourished over the years, with many of the products sold in Starbucks today continuing to come from the Bodum product range.

And despite being just a year shy of 70, Mr Bodum says it is a love of innovation and simple design that continues to fuel his passion for his work - no matter that he has been at the helm for 43 years.

"If you find fun in your work, then you'll always find something exciting to keep yourself occupied," he says. "I enjoy my work and, when I'm not working, I hike and go cycling. It's a great schedule - I have no plans to stop."