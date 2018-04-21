Blooming time

A white Dendrobium Nong Alsagoff whose lips have purple and yellow hues is one of many orchids on display at the Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) Orchid Show.

Orchid breeder Syed Yusof Alsagoff, 83, who developed the hybrid with his late friend Wira Kusuma, was delighted when it finally bloomed after seven years.

"It's anintergeneric hybrid, from four Dendrobium species. It was very difficult to get done. The flowers are long-lasting... It's a breakthrough," he says of the flower named after him.

The first SGF Orchid Show, which is on from today at the Singapore Botanic Gardens till next Sunday, will feature award-winning and heritage orchids, competitive displays and an exhibition on the history of orchid breeding in Singapore.

It is a partnership between the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Singapore-based Orchid Society of South East Asia (Ossea), and is an offshoot of the biennial SGF that runs from July 21 to Aug 3.

Mr Dennis Lim Kiat Fong, NParks' director (festival, events and exhibitions), says: "With orchids being closely linked to Singapore's national identity, the SGF Orchid Show provides an opportunity for greater appreciation of this family of flowers and greening in general.

VIEW IT / SINGAPORE GARDEN FESTIVAL ORCHID SHOW

WHERE: National Orchid Garden and other parts of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, including Palm Valley and Maranta Avenue, 1 Cluny Road WHEN: Until April 29, 8.30am to 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens, permanent residents and work-permit holders; international visitors: $5 (adults), $1 (students and seniors) INFO: Go to www.singapore gardenfestival.com or www.facebook.com/ SGGardenFest

"The inaugural edition will also prime Singapore to play its role as host for the Asia Pacific Orchid Conference in 2022."

United Nations Trade Statistics for 2016 reported that Singapore accounted for close to 5 per cent of the world's demand for orchids and was the fourth largest exporter of orchids in the world - behind the Netherlands, Thailand and Taiwan.

There are about 20 local orchid plant nurseries in Singapore, a number that has been fairly stable over the past decade. Around half of the orchids in Singapore are exported, mainly to Japan, Australia and the United States.

Ossea has seen a 25 per cent rise in membership over the past three years, partly as it has been drawing more young people with an interest in growing species orchids.

The 90-year-old society now has about 500 members, says its president K. Gopalan.

He adds that members nowadays want to try to replicate the conditions of the natural habitat and growing culture of their orchids.

They are also more interested in environmentally friendly methods as opposed to chemical fertilisers, fungicides and insecticides. In addition, some are trying to grow orchids that usually thrive in cooler regions of the world.

The nine-day orchid show will feature talks, demonstrations, tours and a marketplace selling gardening and landscape-related items.

One orchid enthusiast who will be heading for the show is 22-year-old Russell Tan.

The National University of Singapore economics undergraduate has about 50 pots of orchids on the balcony of his family's condominium apartment in Sengkang.

Among them are a very rare blue form of a Dendrobium gouldii, as well as a Dendrobium Lili Marlene. He gets his orchids from local nurseries and collectors.

"When you buy an orchid plant, you are not buying the tissue. You're buying the genes," he says.

He keeps details of his orchids on an Excel spreadsheet and grows most of his plants in charcoal. He also adds fertiliser daily and treats them with fungicides once a week.

Mr Tan, a committee member and awards secretary at Ossea, has spent about $2,000 on his hobby. He won a High Commendation Certificate from Ossea this year for his Dendrobium Cherry Song "Bing Wei", which he named after his best friend.

He has a soft spot for his Dendrobium Caesar plant - a clone of the original hybrid that was registered in Java in 1937. "It's very unusual, the petals are very thin and very long. I like that the plant has heritage... It has maintained its charm until today. By today's modern standards, it's still very outstanding," he says.