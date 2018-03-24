Bespoke luxury at home

Married couple Chwa Poh Chuan and Tan Yijing devoted much time and attention to the building of their first home together, sparing no effort in search of the ideal property and an interior designer who was capable of delivering the "modern luxury, yet practical and comfortable" home of their dreams.

They first met Mr Adrian Heng, principal consultant of interior design company Ottimo Spazi, when they were still house-hunting.

"At the time, Adrian was selling his place and we went for a viewing. We were impressed by what he did with the interior and found out that he was actually an interior designer," recalls Mr Chwa, who works in IT.

When they eventually bought an apartment, Mr Heng was naturally one of the candidates the couple considered.

Without even looking at any 3D renderings of his proposal, they decided to engage Mr Heng. "We trusted his taste and judgment and we liked his portfolio, so we simply asked him to create something similar for our home," says Mr Chwa.

With this mandate, Mr Heng set out to "design something stylish and chic, yet cosy and homely" for the 1,302 sq ft three-bedroom condominium in West Coast.

With the exception of the kitchen cabinets and finishes, as well as the flooring, everything else - including wardrobes and bedroom doors - was taken down and redesigned, customised and fabricated by Mr Heng and the Ottimo Spazi team.

• This article first appeared in the January issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines. • Get the March and latest issue of Home & Decor (above) now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes on www.homeanddecor.com.sg

The entrance foyer sets the tone for the rest of the interior, with its "hotel-inspired look".

An existing bay window has been converted into storage compartments, whose doors are seamlessly flushed with the wall.

"The bay window looked into the neighbour's air-conditioner ledge, so there was not much of a view worth retaining," says Mr Heng.

In the dining room, he opted for a square dining table that can accommodate the couple and two guests.

As the space is relatively small, he installed tinted mirror panels against a wall to make it appear larger.

For the living room, the designer had originally proposed two giant armchairs and ottomans over a round rug, but he eventually changed that to an L-shaped sofa according to the home owners' preference.

This configuration helps define the living space and is complemented by a rectangular rug designed by Mr Heng, which makes a statement with its criss-crossing diagonal lines.

Like the rest of the apartment, everything in the master bedroom was designed by Mr Heng and custom-made.

The apartment enjoys views from every room, with the master bedroom alone getting views from two directions.

One feature in the master bedroom is the bay window, which Mr Heng accentuated by putting a frame around it. Ms Tan, who is in the legal profession, says: "The master bedroom is our favourite space, especially the cosy settee Adrian has created on top of the bay window. We can relax and read here while admiring the sea view."

Having recently moved in, the couple, who are in their 30s, are settling nicely into their new nest. "We feel that the interior design reflects our lifestyle, taste and preference perfectly, and we really like how each and every room looks."

• If you have a Housing Board flat or condominium apartment you would like featured, e-mail your pictures, with the header, The Chic Apartment, to stlife@sph.com.sg