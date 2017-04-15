A nose for design

This year's edition of Milan Design Week once again dazzled visitors with eye-catching exhibits, installations and talks from some of the biggest names in the world of design.

While the Salone del Mobile fair was the top draw over the event's duration from April 4 to 9, fans of all sorts of disciplines, from furniture to lighting to wallpaper, also found much to savour at other sites spread across the Italian city.

There were multiple collaborations between the worlds of art and fashion as more than 2,000 exhibitors from more than 165 countries showcased their creativity.

French luxury label Louis Vuitton, for example, lapped up attention with its Objets Nomades - a collection of meticulously crafted items that were inspired by the liberating joys of travel, such as a hammock and swing chair.

Elsewhere, Cartier got the thumbs-up for a pop-up installation exhibition, titled Precious Garage, that taps on everyday hardware elements such as jewellery.

One of the most Instagram- worthy moments from the French luxury brand was a Corvette car hanging from the ceiling with gold oozing out of the door.

For less ritzy names, there was the ever dependable Ikea. It also struck a fine home run with its own mini festival to redefine the heart of the home - the living room - for today.

The Milan Design Week was projected to have welcomed more than 300,000 visitors.