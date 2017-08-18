Hit Netflix series Glow sparks interest in women's wrestling event in London

LONDON (REUTERS) - It is the Garden of Eden for pro-wrestling fans. The London wrestling event Eve is filled with body slams and cheering crowds, but no Adam.

Eve is strictly for women wrestlers, with its popularity boosted by the hit Netflix series Glow, a fictionalised account of a real-life American female wrestling circuit in the 1980s.

Claire Heafford is a personal trainer by day. By night, she is a masked crusader.

"When I came across wrestling it was like this art form that was all about confrontation and, like, really standing up for yourself. It wasn't something I had ever come across before, but I thought it was something that would really help me in my personal life." said Heafford.

Her friends, once skittish, now cheer her on at the ringside, having watched Glow.

The series also helped Eve's founders gain wider acceptance while promoting their events.

"We had newspapers and radio stations hang up on us. They were surprised that we had a wrestling club that featured women, because they thought that was the equivalent of porn." said Mr Dann Read, the organiser of Eve.

While the moves are scripted, the injuries, as in any pro-wrestling match, are not.

At least one woman has left the ring with a broken collar bone.