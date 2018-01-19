Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Gina Yashere Live In Singapore

The Comedy Club presents Gina Yashere, a British stand-up comedienne and TV star. She broke into the American comedy scene with her appearances on Last Comic Standing and then featured in The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and The Nightly Show on Comedy Central.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Feb 3, 8.30 - 10.30pm ADMISSION: $40 from ginayasheresg. peatix.com TEL: 6292-3800 INFO: thecomedyclub.asia

Kiat, Intriguant And Vandetta

Kiat, Intriguant and Vandetta join forces for an evening of electronica under the stars. For one night only, the DJ duo + live vocal improvisation project features sounds from drum and bass, hip-hop, synths and loops.

WHERE: Venue Town Plaza, UTown, 2 College Avenue West MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Feb 2, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: tinyurl.com/ydzx5zzv

CHARITY

Pei Hwa Sec Charity Food Drive

Students of Pei Hwa Secondary School will go to homes near the school to collect items such as rice, cooking oil, condensed milk, instant noodles, biscuits, sardines and other canned food (with expiry dates not earlier than June 1), which will then be distributed to needy families.

WHERE: 21 Fernvale Link MRT: Sengkang (Layar LRT) WHEN: Jan 27, 8.40 - 11am TEL: 6500-9580 INFO: E-mail peihwasec@moe.edu.sg

Kumar For Beyond

Singapore comedian Kumar will host a special, one-night show in support of Beyond Social Services, a charity that helps children and youth from less privileged backgrounds break away from poverty.

WHERE: Zouk, 3C River Valley Road, The Cannery, Clarke Quay MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Feb 8, 8 -10pm ADMISSION: Minimum donation of $100 to Beyond Social Services TEL: 6375-2940 INFO: bit.ly/2pRPNfp to make donations

SPORTS

Learn To Shoot

The Singapore Shooting Association (SSA)-Singapore Sports School (SSP) Learn To Shoot Programme teaches Primary 5 pupils how to shoot the air rifle or air pistol in six two-hour sessions. Participants could be offered Direct School Admission to the SSP Shooting Academy.

WHERE: Level 5 Shooting Range, Singapore Sports School, 1 Champions Way MRT: Woodlands WHEN: Pistol: Mondays (March 12 - April 16), 7pm, Saturdays (March 17 - April 21), 9am; Rifle: Saturdays (March 17 - April 21), 1 & 3pm ADMISSION: $125 (subsidised), register at tinyurl.com/lts2018 TEL: 9619-3588 INFO: Go to tinyurl.com/ltsinfo or e-mail sde5@singaporeshooting.org

TALKS

Wellness Carnival - Fighting Cancer

Join a free health talk and learn about the lesser-known facts of cancer, the importance of early screening and detection and how healthy eating plays a part in fighting the disease.

WHERE: Atrium, Rivervale Plaza, 118 Rivervale Drive MRT: Sengkang (Kangkar LRT) WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am - 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6805-4338 INFO: E-mail hello@k2withyou.com or go to www.projectmeplus.com

US-China-Russia Triangle

Dr Brandon Yoder, a research fellow at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy's Centre for Asia and Globalisation and a lecturer at Yale-NUS College, is the speaker for this East Asian Institute seminar.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, Level 6 Tower Block, NUS Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Fri, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/6779-1037 INFO: E-mail james_tan@nus.edu.sg or go to www.eai.nus.edu.sg

On Childbirth And Epidural

Singer-songwriter and first-time mother Tay Kewei shares her story in this talk organised by SG Baby Club and Parkway East Hospital.

WHERE: Conference Room 1, Level 1 Parkway East Hospital, 321 Joo Chiat Place MRT: Kambangan/Eunos WHEN: Jan 27, 10.30am - 1.30pm ADMISSION: $10 a person, $15 a couple (includes refreshments, goodie bag & lucky draw) INFO: Register at tinyurl.com/sgbaby27jan

CLASSES

Millionaire Mind Intensive

Discover areas in your life that have been holding you back financially and learn to change them at this three-day event by Success Resources.

WHERE: Peridot Rooms @ MAX Atria, Level 2 Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Feb 7 - 8 (9am - 11pm), Feb 9 (8am - 8pm) ADMISSION: $23.50 - $98.50, register at millionairemindsg.com TEL: 6299-4677 INFO: E-mail info.sg@srglobal.com

FESTIVALS

True Colours Festival

The True Colours Concert brings together some of Asia-Pacific's most accomplished performing artists with disabilities. The event is presented by The Nippon Foundation and Unesco and produced by Very Special Arts Singapore.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: March 23, 8pm; March 24 & 25, 6pm ADMISSION: $30 (standard), $25.50 (concession), $100 (family package for four), $22.50 (groups of 10 or more-from Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office & all SingPost outlets TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: Go to truecolours.sg or www.sportshub.com.sg