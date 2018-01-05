Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Russell Peters Deported World Tour

Canadian comedian Russell Peters brings his Deported World Tour to Singapore in February. The show will feature all-new material and Peters' signature interactions with the audience.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Feb 24, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 - $228 from Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office & all SingPost outlets TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

Kumar50

As he turns 50, Singapore's iconic drag queen will spill the beans, dish the dirt and show audiences his hard truths.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Feb 28 - March 4, 6 - 11; Tue - Sat 8pm, Sat & Sun 3pm ADMISSION: $50 - $115 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

Paul Lewis Piano Recital

The English classical pianist explores the late piano music of three Austro-German masters - Haydn (Piano Sonata In C major Hob XVI/50), Beethoven (Six Bagatelles, Op. 126, 1824) and Brahms (6 Klavierstucke, Op. 118).

WHERE: Yong Siew Toh Conservatory Concert Hall, National University of Singapore, 3 Conservatory Drive MRT: Kent Ridge/Clementi WHEN: March 2, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $25 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

LOL Stars with Zakir Khan

LA Comedy Live is bringing Zakir Khan and his live show, LOL Stars Feat Zakir Khan, to Singapore. The Indian comedian has clocked more than 90 million views in less than a year on YouTube, performed in more than 100 venues, and had more than 15 sold-out shows.

WHERE: Shine Auditorium, 03-01 Shaw Tower, 100 Beach Road MRT: Esplanade/Promenade WHEN: March 31, 8pm ADMISSION: $55 - $79 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

SPCA Street Collection In Bishan

Raffles Girls' School students will be plying the streets of Bishan to raise money for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

WHERE: Various locations in Bishan MRT: Bishan WHEN: Jan 9, 8 - 10am TEL: 6287-5355 INFO: E-mail fundraising@spca.org.sg

In Aid Of Minds

Life Art Society's Charity Art Exhibition raises funds for the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds). It features 70 works of six artists from various backgrounds under the tutelage of Mr Tan Khim Ser, who founded the society in 1972.

WHERE: 03-07 Kewalram House, 8 Jalan Kilang Timor MRT: Redhill WHEN: Jan 13: 2.30 - 9pm; Jan 14 - 20: 3 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.lifeartsocietysg.org

SPORTS

Safra Football Fiesta

The seventh edition of the Safra Football Fiesta, an eight-a-side tournament, will have two new categories: an Open category (18 years and older) and Boys teams in the under-12, under-14 and under-16 age groups.

WHERE: Safra Tampines Football Field, 1 Tampines Street 92 MRT: Tampines West WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 9am - 5pm ADMISSION: Teams: $96.30 - $203.30 (register by today); free for spectators INFO: E-mail ndixon@safra.sg or psivaruuben@safra.sg

TALKS

Singapore Poly Parents' Forum

At its annual Open House, Singapore Polytechnic will hold a Parents' Forum featuring a talk by the registrar, a school tour and information on the 46 courses available.

WHERE: 500 Dover Road MRT: Dover WHEN: Tomorrow, 9.30am - 12.30pm, 1 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6772-1617 INFO: E-mail schoolrelations@sp.edu.sg

Alcohol - A Friend Turned Thief

Ram Dubey, a registered clinical counsellor, mediator and author of the book From Drunken To Driven, shares how alcohol, a social drink, can take hold of people and how one can help someone who succumbs to excessive drinking or alcoholism.

WHERE: Level 3 Lifelong Learning Institute, 11 Eunos Road 8 MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Jan 11, 12.30 - 1.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at tinyurl.com/y83xx6bb INFO: nlb.gov.sg/golibrary, www.lli.sg

CLASSES

Painting On Porcelain Workshop

The workshop covers conceptualising and sketching an original design, basic acrylic painting techniques, creating a personalised colour swatch, as well as baking and curing instructions. Acrylic paints, brushes, palette and template handouts are provided.

WHERE: The Assembly Ground, 01-21 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: $83.25, register at tinyurl.com/y7w7d3w9 INFO: facebook.com/ theassemblyground

Parent-Child Ukulele Workshop

Terry Tan of pop music school Intune Music explores the basics of the ukulele and fosters an appreciation for Singapore Chinese culture by strumming and singing popular Mandarin pop songs and xinyao classics. Suitable for children aged five to eight.

WHERE: Practice Room, Level 10 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT:Tanjong Pagar WHEN: 1 - 2pm every Sun from Jan 14 (except public holidays) ADMISSION: $200 a module for parent-child pair TEL: 6336-0335/ 9234-1238 INFO: E-mail friends@ intunemusic.com.sg

Preparatory Course for CAAS Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UOP)

This 4½-day course by aerospace company Drone Element covers air law (local), energy management, general electric aircraft systems, human factors, meteorology, multi-rotor aerodynamics, navigation, risk assessment and application procedures for Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore permits for unmanned aircraft operations. Participants will also undergo intensive flying practice and be able to execute basic and advanced flight manoeuvres at the end of the course.

WHERE: Air Transport Training College, 70 Seletar Aerospace View MRT: Punggol (transport provided to venue) WHEN: Jan 17 - 22 (9am - 5pm), Jan 23 (9am - noon) ADMISSION: $1,200 (usual price $1,400) TEL: 9145-0978 (Benjamin) INFO: E-mail contact@dronelement.com

Portrait From Movies Workshop

Learn the fundamentals of drawing portraits at HeARTistry. All materials are provided.

WHERE: 03-57 Hong Lim Complex, 531 Upper Cross Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2 - 5pm ADMISSION: $280, register at tinyurl.com/y77oruog TEL: 9731-6547 INFO: heartistry.com.sg

Cultural Cooking Class

Food Playground's cooking classes cover three local dishes each weekday and the menu is refreshed half-yearly. On Mondays, participants can learn how to make nasi lemak, prawn or chicken sambal and curry puffs or hoon kueh. Tuesday's dishes are chicken curry, roti Jala and ang ku kueh or ondeh-ondeh. Other dishes over the week include Hainanese chicken rice and char kway teow.

WHERE: 24A Sago Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Till June 30, weekdays, 9.30am - 12.30pm ADMISSION: $99 nett each for pairs, $119 (individuals), sign up at foodplayground.com.sg TEL: 9452-3669 INFO: enquiries@foodplayground.com.sg

FESTIVALS

EarthFest Talks By Green Is The New Black

Green Is The New Black, a group that promotes environmental consciousness, is conducting three talks at EarthFest 2018: Eco-Warrior 101 (11.45am - 12.45pm), Palm Oil Unearthed (1 - 2pm) and The Plant-based Revolution (2.15 - 3.15pm)

WHERE: Courtyard Room, Marina Barrage, 8 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Jan 14, 11.45am - 3.15pm ADMISSION: $10 for each session or $25 for all three; tickets from peatix.com INFO: earthfestsingapore.com