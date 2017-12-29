Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

The Invincible 2 Jay Chou Concert Tour

The second part of The Invincible Jay Chou Concert Tour kicks off in Singapore next month. It will showcase the Taiwanese singer's classic and new hits.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Jan 6, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 - $348, tickets from www.sportshubtix.sg, Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, SingPost outlets INFO: 3158-7888 INFO: sportshub.com.sg/events

Imagine Dragons Evolve World Tour

Since making their full-length debut with 2012's multi-platinum Night Visions, American band Imagine Dragons have drawn worldwide adoration for their anthemic yet moody alt-rock. On their third album Evolve, the Grammy Award-winning group take on a brighter outlook.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Jan 7, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 - $228 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: Tickets from Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, SingPost outlets or go to www.sportshubtix.sg

Frances Yip - Fabulous At 70

Singer Yip is back in April with a solo concert to celebrate her 70th birthday. Teaming up with her musical director, Anthony Lun, the show will feature her greatest hits as well as her personal favourites.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: April 7, 8pm ADMISSION: $58 - $178 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

Yiruma Live In Singapore 2018

After sold-out tours in the past three years, Korean composer and pianist Yiruma is coming back to Singapore. He will perform his signature classics such as River Flows In You and May Be, and premiere pieces from his new No. 1 album, Frame.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: April 28, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 - $288 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

Adopt Alfred & Friends For ST School Pocket Money Fund

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) has launched a charity drive called Adopt Alfred (guardsman bear) & Friends (limited-edition animal plushies - elephant, tiger, giraffe, panda, lion, monkey), with proceeds going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

WHERE: Orchard Hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront, M Hotel, Copthorne King's, M Social Hotel, Studio M Hotel MRT: Various WHEN: Till Sun PRICE: From $20 INFO: facebook.com/stspmf

SPORTS

Garang Warrior Ultra-Marathon

Run as many loops of 4km in 12 hours as you can to be certified a Garang Warrior. This ultra-marathon is organised by Running Guild.

WHERE: MacRitchie Reservoir MRT: Caldecott WHEN: Jan 13, 7am - 7pm TEL: 9889-1376 (Philip) INFO: E-mail info@runningguild.com

Basketball Carnival

Form a team to take part in the inaugural ActiveSG & Nee Soon South CSC Basketball Carnival 2018. The categories are 5-on-5 Men's & Women's Open, 5-on-5 Youth 18 Boys & Girls, 3-on-3 Youth 16 Boys & Girls and 3-on-3 Youth 14 Boys & Girls.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Court@Khatib. opposite Khatib MRT station WHEN: Jan 27 & 28, 9am - 7pm ADMISSION: $30 - $90 a team, register by Jan 14 INFO: E-mail shirley_ong@sport.gov.sg or chua_kah_ying@sport.gov.sg

Dynamic Training For Serious Athletes

At this free workshop for adults by Superfit, participants can expect a training programme aligned with their sporting goals - be it agility, strength, or mobility.

WHERE: Active Health Lab, 03-32 Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT: Tampines WHEN: Jan 20, 9.30 - 11am ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail activehealthlab_tampines@sport.gov.sg

Lunar Dog Run

This run organised by Tampines Central Community Sports Club features an 8.18km non-competitive run and an 800m run with your dog. Besides running singlets, bibs and finishers' medals, participants in both categories will also get finishers' T-shirts and stand to win lucky draw prizes.

WHERE: Punggol Waterway Park , Sentul Crescent MRT: Punggol (Sam Kee LRT) WHEN: Feb 25, 7.30am ADMISSION: $18, register at tinyurl.com/y9gr3heh TEL: 6785-0004 INFO: facebook.com/tampinescentral.csc.5

HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s

The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will be held at the National Stadium in April. There is a 20 per cent discount for early-bird ticket purchases. HSBC cardholders get an additional 5 per cent off during the early-bird period.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: April 28 & 29 ADMISSION: Two-day passes, youth (four - 18 years old): $25 - $50; adults: $50 - $150; premium: $220; family package (two adults & two youth): $120 - $320; 20 per cent early-bird discount TEL: 6581-9218; ticketing: 3158-7888 INFO: E-mail sevens@singapore7s.sg

TALKS

Regional Outlook Forum 2018: Trends, Uncertainties, Opportunities

The annual Regional Outlook Forum is Iseas - Yusof Ishak Institute's flagship event. It highlights developments that regional stakeholders, including those from the Government and private sectors, should anticipate. Scholars and analysts will provide insights on political, economic and security challenges affecting the region.

WHERE: Island Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, 22 Orange Grove Road MRT: Orchard/Stevens WHEN: Jan 9, 8.30am - 5.35pm ADMISSION: $350 ($300 for groups of five or more), register at gevme.com/rof2018 by Sunday TEL: 6870-2491 (Ms Gang Pei Qi) INFO: E-mail rof@iseas.edu.sg.

Physiotherapy Symposium

In this one-day symposium, allied health professionals will discuss recent advances in shoulder rehabilitation.

WHERE: SIT@Dover, 10 Dover Drive MRT: One-North WHEN: Jan 24, 8.30am - 5pm ADMISSION: $53.50 INFO: E-mail sitlearn@singaporetech.edu.sg

Is Your Smartphone's Camera Good Enough?

The best camera is the one that is with you and your smartphone is probably always with you. The Straits Times' deputy tech editor Trevor Tan tackles the question of whether a smartphone camera is good enough to capture significant moments.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Central Public Library, National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: City Hall/ Bugis WHEN: Jan 26, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at str.sg/AskTrevor INFO: straitstimes.com/askst

National Library's Rare Maps Collection

Senior librarian Makeswary Periasamy offers a glimpse into the early maps of Singapore and the region, including the earliest printed map in the National Library's Rare Maps Collection.

WHERE: Possibility Room, Level 5 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: City Hall/Bugis WHEN: Jan 26, 7-8pm ADMISSION: Free, register at the library e-Kiosks or bit.ly/2CxwNnI INFO: nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Theory And Modernity In South-east Asian Malay Manuscripts

Dr Farish A. Noor, associate professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, looks at two great works of Malay literature: the Hikayat Hang Tuah and Buchara al-Jauhari's The Crown Of Kings (Taj-us Salatin). In the colonial era, such works were dismissed by some scholars as fairy tales, in an attempt to diminish their worth as literature and theory, even as they address the issues of their times - identity, nationhood, belonging, law, authority and the social contract - which remain relevant today.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Basement Level, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Jan 26, 7 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6332-7798 INFO: acm.org.sg

CLASSES

Taiji & Qigong Classes

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre is holding complimentary Qigong and Taiji classes in the heart of the city. The one-hour sessions are conducted by Mr Daniel Tan, recognised for his decorated skills in 42-style Taiji Sword and 42-style Taiji Quan in regional competitions.

WHERE: Level 1 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Concourse, 1 Straits Boulevard (beside Singapore Conference Hall) MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Thursdays 7.30pm, Sundays 3pm (except public holidays) ADMISSION: Free, no registration required INFO: singaporeccc.org.sg

Phonetics Workshop

Find out how phonetics helps you speak better and communicate more effectively.

WHERE: 02-04 LTC Building D, 16 Arumugam Road MRT: MacPherson WHEN: Jan 20, 9am - 6 pm ADMISSION: $180 (claimable through SkillsFuture Credit), e-mail josephwong@delapro.com.sg to register INFO: facebook.com/delapro

Telling Folktales From South-east Asia

Hearing and learning about folk tales from South-east Asia can help children gain a stronger understanding of themselves and others. Organised by the Academy of Literary Arts & Publishing Singapore, this workshop is suitable for those aged above 16 who work with children aged five to eight. Participants will learn games, songs and activities that will complement the telling of stories.

WHERE: 03-32 Goodman Arts Centre, Block E, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Jan 27, 9.30am - 12.30pm ADMISSION: $52.50, register at alap.bookcouncil.sg TEL: 6342-5126 (Prema, Judi) INFO: E-mail alap@bookcouncil.sg

Supply Chain & Logistics

Experience the different facades of innovation in the logistics industry at the Innovation Playground. Go on a detailed walk-through to learn how successful solutions were born and developed.

WHERE: Innovation Playground, 02-03 Supply Chain City, 8 Bulim Avenue MRT: Lakeside/Boon Lay WHEN: Jan 9, 1 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free, pre-registration required (bit.ly/NanyangSCLIP) INFO: E-mail PA_lifeskills_lifestyle@pa.gov.sg

FESTIVALS

Laneway Festival 2018

The music festival is back with acts such as talented American teenage singer Billie Eilish, illustrious British producer Bonobo, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Moses Sumney, and the recently reunited English rock group Slowdive.

WHERE: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Jan 27, 10am ADMISSION: $158 - $200 ($145 for five or more tickets, $150 for three or more tickets), tickets from apactix.com INFO: singapore.lanewayfestival.com