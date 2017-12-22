Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Breakbot At OverEasy

Electro wunderkind Breakbot, the inimitable French producer and DJ, returns to Singapore for a one-night exclusive, bringing a mixture of playful nu-disco, feel-good house and infectious electro-pop soundscapes. The artist behind iconic crowd favourites, such as Baby I'm Yours, Fantasy and One Out Of Two, will be supported by home-grown DJs Hookstyle and KFC.

WHERE: 01-01 Liat Towers, 541 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Jan 6, 10pm - 3am ADMISSION: $28 - $40; $300 table package for four (includes bottle of spirit) INFO: www.breakbot.peatix.com

Russell Peters Deported World Tour

Canadian comedian Russell Peters will bring his Deported World Tour to Singapore in February. The show features all-new material, plus Peters' signature interactions with the audience.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Feb 24, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 - $228 from Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office & all SingPost outlets TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

CHARITY

Adopt Alfred & Friends For ST School Pocket Money Fund

Millennium Hotels and Resorts has launched a charity drive called Adopt Alfred (guardsman bear) & Friends (limited-edition animal plushies - elephant, tiger, giraffe, panda, lion, monkey), with proceeds going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

WHERE: Orchard Hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront, M Hotel, Copthorne King's, M Social Hotel, Studio M Hotel MRT: Various WHEN: Till Dec 31 ADMISSION: From $20 INFO: facebook.com/stspmf

Special Charity Carwash

MIJ (My Inspiring Journey) Special Education Hub is holding a charity carwash to raise funds for the special needs school, which conducts education programmes for different age groups and needs.

WHERE: Wisma Mendaki, 51 Kee Sun Avenue MRT: Bedok WHEN: Jan 6, 10am - 6pm ADMISSION: $20 (vans), $15 (cars), $10 (motorcycles) TEL: 9365-3994 (Nabilah) INFO: E-mail nabilah@myf.sg

Blood Donation Drive

Viva Industrial Trust, a business park and industrial real estate investment trust listed on the Singapore Exchange, is organising a blood-donation drive next month.

WHERE: 03-01 Viva Business Park (Lobby 1), 750E Chai Chee Road MRT: Bedok WHEN: Jan 9, 11.30am - 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6229-5555 INFO: vivabusinesspark.com or vivaitrust.com

SPORTS

Transformers Run

The inaugural Transformers Run 2018 at Sentosa is a 5km fun run that includes a family-themed carnival with booths, game activities and sale of Transformer merchandise.

WHERE: Palawan Green, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Jan 6, noon - 8pm (run flag-off: 4pm) ADMISSION: $85 - $140 TEL: 8138-0955 (Valerie Goh) INFO: Go to transformersrun.com.sg or e-mail enquiries@transformersrun.com.sg

HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s

The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will be held at the National Stadium in April. There is a 20 per cent discount for early-bird ticket purchases. HSBC cardholders get an additional 5 per cent off during the early-bird period.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: April 28 & 29 ADMISSION: Two-day passes, youth (four - 18 years old): $25 - $50; adults: $50 - $150; premium: $220; family package (two adults & two youth): $120 - $320; 20 per cent early-bird discount TEL: 6581-9218; ticketing: 3158-7888 INFO: E-mail sevens@singapore7s.sg

TALKS

Antiques Talk With High Tea

Relish.Sg Gallery and collector Chris Choo are presenting a talk on antiques and a viewing of his gallery which features items such as tribal art, antique porcelain, antique bronzes and tankas. Food and drinkswill be served.

WHERE: 04-513, 116 Serangoon North Avenue 1 MRT: Ang Mo Kio WHEN: Dec 24 & 31, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: $37.13 from tinyurl.com/y874pwwr TEL: 9793-1821 (Rose) INFO: relish.sg

What's In The News

A team from Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese newspapers Lianhe Zaobao and Lianhe Wanbao will give an overview of social and current affairs as well as entertainment and lifestyle news from the past week.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Toa Payoh Public Library, 6 Toa Payoh Central MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Thu, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Republic Polytechnic Parents' Talk

Parents of O-level students can attend Republic Polytechnic's talk to better understand the post-secondary school options for their children. Counsellors will give advice on the school's 42 full-time courses.

WHERE: Lecture Theatre W2, Republic Polytechnic, 9 Woodlands Avenue 9 MRT: Woodlands WHEN: Jan 11 & 12, 5.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: rp.edu.sg

PA Industry Guru Series: Dare To Fail

The speaker, Twelve Cupcakes co-founder Daniel Ong, ventured into the restaurant business in 2014 with Rookery and Mischief American Street Food. This year, he opened the second Rookery outlet and started a new initiative to provide services such as talks on entrepreneurship and business success.

WHERE: Pasir Ris Elias Community Club, 93 Pasir Ris Drive 3 MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Jan 13, 6.15 - 9.15pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail PA_lifeskills_lifestyle@pa.gov.sg

JB Property Investment Talk & Trip

Country Garden Pacificview, developer of Forest City which is near the Second Link, has organised a talk on property investment in Johor Baru by CIMB Bank director Song Seng Wun and Alpha Marketing founder Ryan Khoo. The programme includes a round trip to JB for a tour of the project, buffet lunch and a lucky draw.

WHERE: Country Garden Sales Gallery, Forest City, 01-01 GB Building, 143 Cecil Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar/ Telok Ayer WHEN: Jan 20, 8.30am - 7pm ADMISSION: $27.62 from tinyurl.com/ycbwcorh INFO: forestcitycountry garden.com.my

CLASSES

Circus' Magic Workshop

Science Centre's year-end blockbuster exhibition, Circus! Science Under The Big Top!, explores the science behind popular circus acts through interactive exhibits. The one-day Circus' Magic Workshop will demonstrate the techniques behind each magic trick as well as its creative use.

WHERE: Annexe Hall 1 Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am - noon ADMISSION: $50 a person (includes entry to Circus! exhibition) INFO: E-mail Sara-Jane_TAN@science.edu.sg

Customised Rubber Stamps Workshop

Join concept store City of Tomorrow for a session of fun crafting with Drool Stamps, as stamp artists guide participants on understanding the tools required and steps needed to make their own stamp.

WHERE: City of Tomorrow, B1-47 CityLink Mall, One Raffles Link MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am - 12.30pm, 2 - 3.30pm ADMISSION: $60 a person, register at cityoftomorrow.sg/events TEL: 6327-9375 INFO: E-mail heythere@cityoftomorrow.sg

Speculative Fiction Workshop

The National Library Board's five-session Speculate Wisely: Speculative Fiction Workshop Series is for those from 13 years old with a keen interest in writing speculative fiction (science fiction, fantasy, horror). The sessions are conducted by authors Adan Jimenez and Felicia Low-Jimenez and participants will also hear from writers and guest speakers Nuraliah Norasid and Shelly Bryant.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Room, B1 Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street (Jan 13 & 27); Programme Zone, L3 Toa Payoh Public Library (Jan 20), 6 Toa Payoh Central; Visitors Briefing Room, Lobby Level National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street (Feb 3); Imagination Room, L5 National Library Building (Feb 10) MRT: City Hall/Bugis/Toa Payoh WHEN: Jan 13, 20 & 27, Feb 3 & 10: 2.30 - 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register by Dec 31 at tinyurl.com/y6vokx4z INFO: nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Photoshop Masterclass For Beginners

This four-day workshop, organised by Designpreneur Organisation and First Media Academy, is for junior graphic designers, marketing executives, photography enthusiasts or simply anyone keen to learn basic and intermediate software operations of Adobe Photoshop.

WHERE: First Media Academy, 5 Teck Lim Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Jan 15 - 18, 9am - 6pm ADMISSION: $1,135.73 TEL: 6337-8663 INFO: E-mail enquiries@firstmedia.edu.sg