Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Foster The People Live In Singapore

Founded by Mark Foster in Los Angeles in 2009, pop frontrunners Foster The People achieved success with their 2011 debut album Torches. The group have sold nearly two million albums and more than 10 million singles worldwide.

WHERE: Zepp@Big Box Singapore, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Jan 30, 8pm ADMISSION: $138 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Crowd Lu Spring World Tour

Golden Melody Award-winning Taiwanese singer-songwriter Crowd Lu has released five albums and held four concerts at the Taipei Arena. Fresh from recent successful concerts in Taiwan and Japan, he will perform current hits and popular songs from his discography in Singapore.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Feb 23, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $58 - $188; students, national servicemen, seniors: $45 - $65 INFO: esplanade.com

CHARITY

Singapore Red Cross Charity Concert

The Singapore Red Cross is holding a charity concert, Passage Of Life, to raise funds for its local humanitarian services. The production is inspired by the local Straits culture and brings to life the lavish Peranakan wedding. The multi-faceted performance features diverse aspects of the vibrant Peranakan culture and cuisine.

WHERE: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah MRT: Redhill WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $50 - $200 INFO: redcross.give.asia

Fund-raising For Happy People Helping People Foundation

Park Bench Deli is holding a fund-raising event for the Happy People Helping People Foundation, featuring a Sri Lankan street food takeover by chef Rishi of one-Michellin-starred Cheek By Jowl, a limited-edition collaborative T-shirt by Obey clothing and Singapore artist Kristal Melson, and craft beers by Pirate Life Brewing.

WHERE: 179 Telok Ayer Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 - 10pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6815-4600 INFO: E-mail bros@parkbenchdeli.com

Inspire Hope This Christmas

Fitness lifestyle space Kilter Avenue and online fund-raising platform simplygiving.com's Christmas Fundraising Evening benefits the Down Syndrome Association (DSA) Singapore. The event at Kilter Avenue's new rooftop venue will feature a festive buffet with a free flow of drinks, fashion shows, auctions, music and dancing and lucky-draw giveaways.

WHERE: Kilter Avenue, 05-01 OUE Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tue, 6.30 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $88 INFO: Go to simplygiving.com/Event/fashion4cause# or e-mail info@eventasiaone.com

Boys' Brigade Share-A-Gift

The Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift, in its 30th year, aims to bring festive cheer to more than 42,000 beneficiaries. Members of the public are urged to help deliver food hampers to the beneficiaries. Volunteers can drive their own vehicle or borrow/rent one for a few hours to help with the deliveries.

WHERE: Boys' Brigade Headquarters, BB Campus, 105 Ganges Avenue MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Till Dec 23, 26 - 29; 10.30am, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 1800-227-4273 INFO: www.bbshare.sg

Adopt Alfred & Friends For ST School Pocket Money Fund

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) has launched a charity drive called Adopt Alfred (guardsman bear) & Friends (limited-edition animal plushies - elephant, tiger, giraffe, panda, lion, monkey), with proceeds going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

WHERE: Orchard Hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront, M Hotel, Copthorne King's, M Social Hotel, Studio M Hotel MRT: Various WHEN: Till Dec 31 PRICE: From $20 INFO: facebook.com/stspmf

SPORTS

Learn To Shoot

The Singapore Shooting Association (SSA)-Singapore Sports School (SSP) Learn To Shoot Programme teaches Primary 5 pupils how to shoot the air rifle or air pistol in six two-hour sessions. The programme covers simple and modified shooting techniques suitable for young beginners and participants could be offered Direct Schools Admission into the SSP Shooting Academy.

WHERE: Level 5 Shooting Range, Singapore Sports School, 1 Champions Way MRT: Woodlands WHEN: Pistol: Fridays (Jan 19 - Feb 23) 7pm, Saturdays (Jan 20 - Feb 24) 9am; Rifle: Saturdays (Jan 20 - Feb 24) 1 & 3pm ADMISSION: $125 (subsidised), register at tinyurl.com/lts2018 TEL: 9619-3588 INFO: E-mail sde5@singaporeshooting.org

TALKS

Regional Outlook Forum 2018

The Regional Outlook Forum, the flagship event of Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, has been held annually in January since 1998. It focuses on macro trends, developments and challenges facing South-east Asia in the immediate-, short-and medium-term, featuring insights from scholars and intellectuals with international and regional reputations.

WHERE: Island Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, 22 Orange Grove Road MRT: Stevens/Orchard WHEN: Jan 9, 8.30am - 5.30pm ADMISSION: $350 a person ($300 for groups of at least five people), register at gevme.com/rof2018 by Dec 31 TEL: 6778-0955 INFO: Go to iseas.edu.sg/rof or e-mail admin@iseas.edu.sg

The Rise Of Instapoetry

Can Instapoetry be considered poetry? Poet Marc Nair will offer his insight into the nature of the image, the way poetry interfaces with technology and whether the age of the book is finally over.

WHERE: Make, library@orchard, Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Jan 14, 4 - 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at http://bit.ly/2AoEbBr INFO: E-mail arts@nlb.gov.sg

CLASSES

Christmas Origami Workshop

Get hands on with the Japanese art of paper-folding by joining the Angel Origami or Angry Bird Origami workshop at retail concept space City of Tomorrow in CityLink Mall.

WHERE: City of Tomorrow, B1-47 CityLink Mall, One Raffles Link MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 - 4pm (Angel Origami), 4.30 - 5pm (Angry Bird Origami) ADMISSION: Angel Origami: $20; Angry Bird Origami: $6; register at cityoftomorrow.sg/events TEL: 6327-9375 INFO: E-mail heythere@cityoftomorrow.sg

Digital Clinic For Seniors

Open to anyone aged 50 and above, the Digital Clinic will have volunteers sharing tips on how to make the smartphone work better for you and giving assistance on phone configurations, Wireless@SG settings, Facebook, WhatsApp and so on.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Level 6 Tampines Regional Library, 02-01 Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT: Tampines WHEN: Wed, 2 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free, walk-in registration INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg

Taiji & Qigong Classes

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre is conducting complimentary qigong and taiji classes in the heart of the city. The twice-weekly classes are led by Master Daniel Tan, who is recognised for his skills in the 42-style Taiji Sword and 42-style Taiji Quan in national and regional competitions.

WHERE: Level 1 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Concourse, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: From Sun, 3 - 4pm (Sun), 7.30 - 8.30pm (Thu), except public holidays ADMISSION: Free, no registration required TEL: 6812-7222 INFO: E-mail enquiries@singaporeccc.org.sg or go to singaporeccc.org.sg

FESTIVALS

Placeholders Arts Festival

Bethesda Frankel Estate Church, in partnership with volunteer welfare organisation New Hope Community Services (NHCS), presents a two-day festival of art, music and food. Proceeds will go towards the set-up cost of the Kampong Siglap Life Skills Training & Retreat Centre, an NHCS initiative to provide skills training and upgrading for their beneficiaries in a conducive environment.

WHERE: 4 & 10 La Salle Street MRT: Kembangan WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 10am - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: facebook.com/PlaceholdersArtFest