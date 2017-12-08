Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Double Bill: The Steve McQueens X Wonk

Formed in Singapore in 2013, The Steve McQueens comprise Ginny Bloop (vocals), Joshua Wan (piano), Jase (bass) and Aaron James Lee (drums). Wonk are an experimental soul band from Tokyo whose album, Sphere, released last year, received the Best Jazz Album award at Japan's CD Shop Awards.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Dec 15, 8pm ADMISSION: $30; $25 (concessions) TEL: 6828-8339 INFO: E-mail twenrui@esplanade.com

Bee Gees Gold

The ultimate Bee Gees tribute band from Las Vegas-comprising John Acosta (Barry), Michael Welsch (Robin) and Jeff Celentano (Maurice) - recreate the Gibb brothers' look and sound, complete with detailed vocal stylings and the falsettos that made them legends. Expect to hear the band's early hits such as I Started A Joke and Massachusetts, as well as later disco anthems like Stayin' Alive and You Should Be Dancing.

WHERE: Sands Theatre, Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Dec 15 & 16, 8pm ADMISSION: $65 - $125 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Imagine Dragons Evolve World Tour

Since making their full-length debut with 2012's multi-platinum Night Visions, American band Imagine Dragons have drawn worldwide adoration for their anthemic yet moody alt-rock. On their third album Evolve, the Grammy Award-winning group take on a brighter and more layered emotional outlook.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Jan 7, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 - $228 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: Tickets from Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office or SingPost outlets or go to www.sportshubtix.sg

CHARITY

Guide Dogs And The VI Community

Guide Dogs Singapore is holding a Charity Christmas Party to raise funds and allow participants to learn more about people with visual impairment (VI) and guide dogs. Highlights include a lucky draw, a goodie bag giveaway, a live auction, games and appearances by celebrities.

WHERE: Tocha Bistro, 01-20 Hotel Boss, 500 Jalan Sultan MRT: Lavender WHEN: Tomorrow, 3.30 - 8pm ADMISSION: Tickets at $89 nett a person (tax deductible) INFO: E-mail june.lim@guidedogs.org.sg or go to guidedogs.give.asia/story/gds_charity_christmas_party

Boys' Brigade Share-A-Gift

The initiative, in its 30th year, aims to bring festive cheer to more than 42,000 beneficiaries. The public are encouraged to help deliver food hampers to the beneficiaries. Volunteers can drive their own vehicles or borrow/rent one for a few hours to help with the deliveries.

WHERE: Boys' Brigade Headquarters, BB Campus, 105 Ganges Avenue MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Till Dec 29, except Christmas Eve & Christmas Day; 10.30am & 2pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 1800-227-4273 INFO: www.bbshare.sg

Adopt Alfred & Friends For ST School Pocket Money Fund

Millennium Hotels and Resorts has launched a charity drive called Adopt Alfred (a guardsman bear) & Friends (limited-edition animal plushies - elephant, tiger, giraffe, panda, lion and monkey), with proceeds going to the Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

WHERE: Orchard Hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront, M Hotel, Copthorne King's, M Social Hotel, Studio M Hotel; various addresses WHEN: Till Dec 31 ADMISSION: From $20 INFO: facebook.com/stspmf

Orbis Singapore Charity Gala

Taking place next year during the week of the Singapore Airshow, the Orbis Singapore Charity Gala brings together the best in aviation to help fight avoidable blindness. During the evening of networking and dinner, the non-profit will showcase its ongoing projects in Asia and how it is expanding its programmes in South-east Asia and the region.

WHERE: Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road MRT: Orchard/ Stevens WHEN: Feb 8, 7pm TEL: 6479-5875 INFO: E-mail elaine.woon@orbis.org

SPORTS

Garang Warrior Ultra-Marathon

Run as many loops of 4km in 12 hours as you can to be certified a Garang Warrior. This ultra-marathon, suitable for rookies and seasoned runners, is organised by Running Guild.

WHERE: MacRitchie Reservoir MRT: Caldecott WHEN: Jan 13, 7am - 7pm TEL: 9889-1376 (Philip) INFO: E-mail info@runningguild.com

HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s

The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will be held at the National Stadium in April. There is a 20 per cent discount for early-bird ticket purchases, while HSBC cardholders get an additional 5 per cent off during the early-bird period.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: April 28 & 29 ADMISSION: Two-day passes, youth (four - 18 years old): $25 - $50; adults: $50 - $150; premium: $220; family package (two adults & two youth): $120 - $320; 20 per cent early-bird discount TEL: 6581-9218; ticketing: 3158-7888 INFO: E-mail sevens@singapore7s.sg

TALKS

Weight-Life Balance Forum

The Health For Life Centre's Weight Management Forum focuses on the need to get one's weight back in balance and how to achieve it. Besides weight-management options, topics include surgery for weight loss, diabetes and snoring. Lunch will be provided.

WHERE: Learning Centre, Level 1 Tower B, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, 90 Yishun Central MRT: Yishun WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am - 1.30pm (registration & health checks from 8.15am) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6602-3388 (office hours) INFO: ktph.com.sg/weightbalance

Phonetics For Adults

Mr Joseph Wong, principal consultant at training firm Delapro and a certified trainer who specialises in communication, talks about how phonetics can help one speak better and communicate more effectively.

WHERE: 06-03 Experiment Room, Lifelong Learning Institute, 11 Eunos Road 8 MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Thu, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6785-5785 INFO: ial.edu.sg/event-list.html

Indonesia's Wages Policy And Politics

Mr Max Lane, a visiting senior fellow at Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute and a visiting lecturer at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Gajah Mada University, will speak on the current wages policy in Indonesia and its politics. He recently completed a draft monograph on the politics of Indonesian trade unionism.

WHERE: Iseas Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Dec 15, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free, register by Thu TEL: 6778-0955 INFO: E-mail admin@iseas.edu.sg

RenoTalk Discover

Get ideas for your dream home at this event, which is created for home owners by home owners and brings together interior design firms.

WHERE: Mazel Galerie Singapore, 02-17 Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Dec 16, 4 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6337-2778 INFO: Go to renotalk.com or e-mail marketing@renotalk.com

CLASSES

Smartphone & Apps Seminar For Seniors

The seminar aims to help those aged 50 and older improve their understanding of smartphones and apps. Trainer Kelvin Lee is the co-founder of Handy Apps, which was named Google's top Android developer.

WHERE: 01-132, Block 248 Simei Street 3 MRT: Simei WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am, 1, 3, 5pm ADMISSION: $20 (free for those aged 50 & older) TEL: 6817-5100 INFO: E-mail aaralyn@listeninglab.sg

FESTIVALS

Eco Christmas Fiesta

Enjoy the festive season in a socially conscious and eco-friendly way at the Civil Service Club Changi this weekend. Highlights include a snowfall experience, upcycling and recycling gift workshops, performances by Santa and buskers, gift and gourmet booths and carousel and train rides. Visitors stand to win a trip for two to Bali and suite staycations.

WHERE: 2 Netheravon Road MRT: Changi Airport WHEN: Today (4 - 9pm), tomorrow & Sun (11am - 9pm); snowfall schedule: 7.30 & 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6545-2859 (May) INFO: E-mail chiamaychen@csc.sg

Rock 'N' Roll Music Festival

This is a one-night show of Singapore's iconic rock 'n' roll bands from the 1960s, including Jerry & The Neufaces, The Dukes, The Silver Strings, The Easybeats, The Bee Jays and The Revival Band.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Dec 23, 7pm ADMISSION: $28 - $58 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EarthFest 2018

Like the previous editions, EarthFest's third edition is designed to be fun, sustainable and inspirational for all ages. It has a food fair of international and planet-friendly foods, a farmers' market featuring Singapore businesses selling sustainable products, as well as an eco-carnival featuring low-carbon games.

WHERE: Marina Barrage, 8 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Jan 14, 11am - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free, buy tickets at bit.ly/EarthFest2018 INFO: earthfestsingapore.com