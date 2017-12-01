Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Anggun At Apple Orchard

Anggun, one of Indonesia's most successful international artists, comes to Singapore for a special showcase at the Apple store in Orchard Road. She will perform tracks such as Snow On The Sahara and What We Remember.

WHERE: Apple Orchard Road, 270 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset/ Orchard WHEN: Dec 8, 7 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Register at apple.co/2zNcYL9

Rock 'N' Roll Music Festival

This is a one-night show by Singapore's iconic rock 'n' roll bands from the 1960s, including Jerry & The Neufaces, The Dukes, The Silver Strings, The Easybeats, The Bee Jays and The Revival Band.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Dec 23, 7pm ADMISSION: $28 - $58 INFO: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

The Invincible 2 Jay Chou Concert Tour

Part 2 of The Invincible Jay Chou Concert Tour kicks off in Singapore next month. The concert will showcase Chou's classic and new hits.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Jan 6, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 - $348, tickets from www.sportshubtix.sg, Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, SingPost outlets INFO: 3158-7888 INFO: sportshub.com.sg/events

CHARITY

Adopt Alfred & Friends For ST School Pocket Money Fund

Millennium Hotels and Resorts has launched a charity drive called Adopt Alfred & Friends. Get Alfred the guardsman bear and other limited-edition animal plushies. Proceeds go to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

WHERE: Orchard Hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront, M Hotel, Copthorne King's. M Social Hotel, Studio M Hotel WHEN: Till Dec 31 PRICE: Minimum donation of $20 INFO: facebook.com/stspmf

Chinese Swimming Club Christmas Bazaar

In support of the President's Challenge 2017, Chinese Swimming Club's annual Christmas bazaar features festive performances, games, jolly pop-up stalls and a Yummylicious Charity Buffet.

WHERE: 21 Amber Road MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Dec 15 &16 (11am - 8pm), Dec 17 (10am - 5pm) ADMISSION: Free (open to public); coupons at $10 each; charity buffet (6 - 9 pm): $20 a person INFO: 6345-1221/6885-0688 INFO: facebook.com/chineseswimclub

Guide Dogs And The VI Community

Guide Dogs Singapore is holding a Charity Christmas Party to raise funds, and allow attendees to learn more about visually impaired people and guide dogs. Highlights include a lucky draw, goodie bag giveaway, live auction, games and special appearances by celebrities.

WHERE: Tocha Bistro, 01-20 Hotel Boss, 500 Jalan Sultan MRT: Lavender WHEN: Dec 9, 3.30 - 8pm ADMISSION: Tickets at $89 nett a person (tax deductible) INFO: E-mail june.lim@guidedogs.org.sg or go to guidedogs.give.asia/story/gds_ charity_christmas_party

SPORTS

Family Bingo Bowl

Head down to Orchid Bowl @ Our Tampines Hub for this family bowling event. Upon registration, each family will receive a goodie bag worth $40, a decorated bowling pin to take home, a family photo and a $15 discount for a pair of bowling shoes.

WHERE: Orchid Bowl @ Our Tampines Hub, B1-50 Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT: Tampines WHEN: Dec 17, 9.30am - 1.30pm ADMISSION: $60 a family ($55 for NTUC members) INFO: 8118-0037 (Hui Wen) INFO: E-mail huiwen.tay@ntucclub.com.sg

Pokemon Run Carnival

Returning for its second edition, the 5km fun run is open to those aged four and above.

WHERE: Marina Barrage, 8 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Jan 27, from 2pm ADMISSION: $70 a person ($130 for two) INFO: liv3ly.com/registration/event/pokemonruncarnivalsg

U Games 10th Edition - Futsal 5-A-Side

Register for the tournament by Tuesday and your team could win an hour of free court play at Kovan Sports Centre (worth up to $110). Team categories are Boys U21 (minimum age 14), Ladies' Open and Men's Corporate.

WHERE: Kovan Sports Centre, 60 Hougang Street 21 MRT: Kovan WHEN: Jan 14, 8am - 7pm FEES: $110 - $190 a team; early bird (register by Tue): $90 - $170 INFO: www.usports.sg

TALKS

Iguazio Data Panel

Data analytics provide immense opportunities for digital transformation. At this talk, industry leaders from Grab, Iguazio, Equinix and NCS explore how global and regional companies are using real-time data analytics to improve business decisions and drive innovation.

WHERE: Alter Ego, 01-13D Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Tue, 6 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Register at www.iguazio.com/lp/rsvp-pr

Manet And The Impressionists

Learn more about the birth and pivotal developments of modern art at this film and talk series by Corcovado Arts. The two sessions provide an in-depth look at the Impressionists' master works and their enduring appeal.

WHERE: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Dec 6 & 13, 7 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $30 a session, $50 for both sessions INFO: 6332-6900 INFO: corcovadoarts.com

Digital Conversations: Virtual Reality

The first of a series of talks under the National Museum of Singapore's Digital Programme touches on virtual reality (VR). Targeted at professionals from the culture, heritage, arts and technology sector, the talks will explore the challenges of making VR content, as well as the next level of VR storytelling and productions.

WHERE: National Museum, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Dec 8, 9.30am - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free (register at eventbrite.sg) INFO: www.nationalmuseum.sg

More Than Just Back Pain

Understand what ankylosing spondylitis is at this forum and how it impacts young adults. Learn how exercise can relieve the pain and help patients cope with the condition.

WHERE: Academia (Level 1, Seminar Room 2), Singapore General Hospital, 20 College Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Dec 16, 10.30am - noon ADMISSION: Free, register by Dec 11 via tinyurl.com/ybgz33j9 or e-mail your name and contact details to grace.ho.l.l@singhealth.com.sg

CLASSES

Bread Baking

Learn to make pizza capricciosa, panini danubio rolls, cinnamon rolls, tomato and garlic bread, banana bread and quiche Lorraine. Ingredients, equipment, course materials and lunch are included.

WHERE: Culinary Studio CulinaryOn, 04-63 Tower 2, One Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am - 5pm ADMISSION: $240 (SkillsFuture Credit eligible) INFO: 3159-1702 INFO: E-mail welcome@culinaryon.sg

Open Your Heart Space At Hom Yoga

Yoga instructor Merdin Yeoh will take participants through a slow and meditative backbend flow, connecting to the heart chakra. This chakra is the fourth energy centre in the body and is associated with feelings of love and peace. Organised by the Singapore Committee for UN Women and yoga studio Hom Yoga.

WHERE: Hom Yoga Raffles Place, 02-01, 3 Canton Street MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Dec 9, 10.30 - 11.30am ADMISSION: By donation from $15 INFO: 6438-0103 INFO: E-mail info.sg@homyoga.com

Festive Creative Arts Holiday Camp

This camp, by Centre Stage School of the Arts, for children aged five to 12 is a multi-arts programme featuring drama, dance, arts and crafts.

WHERE: Centre Stage Portsdown Road, 15 Woking Road MRT: One-North WHEN: Dec 12 - 15, 9.30am - 12.30pm ADMISSION: $370 INFO: 6732-7211 INFO: E-mail info@centre-stage.com

Ikebana Christmas Workshop

Join Ikebana International Chapter 135's Christmas workshop, conducted by Christine Duckworth, to pick up the Japanese art of flower arrangement.

WHERE: Japan Creative Centre, 4 Nassim Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Dec 16, 2 - 4pm ADMISSION: $50 - $60 INFO: Text 9610-3584 or e-mail ii135rsvp@gmail.com

FESTIVALS

ZoukOut 2017

ZoukOut, Asia's largest dance music festival at the beach, is back for another edition of dusk-to-dawn revelry.

WHERE: Siloso Beach, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Dec 8 & 9 ADMISSION: $158 - $168 (at the door), minimum age 18 INFO: zoukout.com/2017