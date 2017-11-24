Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Blame It On Bianca

Bianca Del Rio, the Queen of Mean and winner of the sixth season of American reality show RuPaul's Drag Race, is bringing her Blame It On Bianca tour to Singapore.

WHERE: 03-01 Shaw Tower, 100 Beach Road MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sun, 8pm ADMISSION: $78 - $248 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

VisionSave Carnival In Support Of 18th National Eye Care Day

The Singapore National Eye Centre is organising a holistic eye-care day for families. Activities include free diabetic eye screening for seniors, game booths, an exhibition and free talks on eyecare such as childhood myopia.

WHERE: Singapore National Eye Centre, 11 Third Hospital Avenue MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free, carnival coupons (available on-site) at $10 for games or food TEL: 6227-7255 INFO: www.snec.com.sg

Shop@RedCross Year-End Sale

Check out new and pre-loved apparel, accessories, bags, footwear, toys, books, DVDs and household items at this sale. Sales proceeds go to Singapore Red Cross.

WHERE: Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Dec 3, 11am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.redcross.sg

Boys' Brigade Share-A-Gift

This initiative by the Boys' Brigade is back for the 30th year and aims to bring festive cheer to more than 42,000 beneficiaries. Members of the public can help deliver the food hampers. Volunteers can drive their own vehicle or rent one for a few hours to help with the deliveries.

WHERE: Boys' Brigade Headquarters, BB Campus, 105 Ganges Avenue MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Dec 4 - 23, 26 - 29: 10.30am & 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 1800-227-4273 INFO: www.bbshare.sg

Guide Dogs And The Visually Impaired

Guide Dogs Singapore is holding a Charity Christmas Party to allow participants to learn more about the visually disabled community and guide dogs, while helping to raise funds for the charity. Highlights include a lucky draw, goodie bag giveaway, live auction, games andspecial appearances by celebrities.

WHERE: Tocha Bistro, 01-20 Hotel Boss, 500 Jalan Sultan MRT: Lavender WHEN: Dec 9, 3.30 - 8pm ADMISSION: Tickets at $89 nett a person (tax deductible) INFO: E-mail june.lim@guidedogs.org.sg or go to guidedogs.give.asia/story/gds_charity_christmas_party

SPORTS

Singapore Cyclocross

The fourth Annual Singapore CycloCross promises family fun, entertainment and food while the events are underway. For a single fee, participants can take part in multiple categories of events with prizes to be won.

WHERE: Kallang Riverside Park, 5 Stadium Road MRT: Kallang WHEN: Jan 28, 8am - 6pm ADMISSION: $40 TEL: 9781-9807 INFO: www.cyclocrosssg.com

TALKS

Singapore Children's Society 65th Anniversary Conference

The two-day conference will open with a lecture, titled Definition Of Success - Doing Justice To One's Blessings, by Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister, Prime Minister's Office. It will be followed by a forum on Rethinking Success, on whether parents' definitions of success affect what their children pursue. The second day will kick off with a forum, What Makes You Shine?, a platform for children to express their opinions on what success means to them.

WHERE: Level 7 NTUC Centre Auditorium, One Marina Boulevard MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Today: 9.15am - 3.30pm; tomorrow: 9am - noon ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6273-2010 INFO: childrensociety.org.sg

Impact Of Fall Of Singapore On World War II

How did the Allied defeat in Singapore in 1942 affect the bigger conflicts of the Pacific War and World War II? Professor Brian P. Farrell of military history at the National University of Singapore will address this question.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 7 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Go to www.fom.sg or www.acm.org.sg

Dementia Symposium - It Can Strike Early

The number of people seeking treatment for young-onset dementia in Singapore has increased significantly. Find out about this trend at this symposium. The keynote speaker is Ms Kate Swaffer, CEO of Dementia Alliance International, who was diagnosed with dementia at age 49 a decade ago.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Hall, Level 1 The Grassroots' Club, 190 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 MRT: Yio Chu Kang WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am - 3pm ADMISSION: Free, register at dementiasymposiumnov2017.eventbrite.sg

Beating Diabetes

About 440,000 Singaporeans were diagnosed with diabetes in 2014 and the number is estimated to grow to a million in 2050, if no action is taken. Learn more about the condition and how to manage it at this health talk with free diabetes screening organised by Healthway Medical, People's Association and Leng Kee Community Club.

WHERE: Leng Kee Community Club, 400 Lengkok Bahru MRT: Redhill WHEN: Tomorrow, 1 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6817-8247/ 8212 INFO: Email care@healthwaymedical.com or go to healthwaymedical.com/diabetes-csr-event

Getting Into The World's Top Universities

Collegewise, which provides advice for college admissions, will hold a symposium on how Singapore students can stand out from their peers when applying to top universities. Keynote speaker Arun Ponnusamy is an admissions expert who used to work at American universities.

WHERE: Hilton Hotel, 581 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Dec 2, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: $50 (a student & two parents), includes 30-minute consultation with counsellor INFO: Go to http://bit.ly/2hUOuZV

Myanmar Studies Programme Seminar

Political science professor Jacques Bertrand, who is also director of the Collaborative Master's Programme in Contemporary East and South-east Asian Studies at Canada's Munk School of Global Affairs, is the speaker at the seminar titled Decentralisation And Minority Representation In Post-Transition Myanmar: A Comparative Perspective. He is a core faculty member and founding director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (Asian Institute).

WHERE: Iseas Seminar Room 2, Iseas Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Kent Ridge/Haw Par Villa WHEN: Dec 6, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: By registration (e-mail iseasevents3@iseas.edu.sg) TEL: 6778-0955 INFO: E-mail admin@iseas.edu.sg

CLASSES

Batik Masterclass With Sarkasi Said

Join artist Sarkasi Said in a two-part batik masterclass at the NUS Museum as part of the exhibition, Always Moving: The Batik Art Of Sarkasi Said. Participants will learn about the basic techniques of batik and explore other approaches in the resist technique used by Sarkasi in the creation of his works.

WHERE: NUS Museum, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Dec 9 & 16: 2 - 5pm ADMISSION: $150 - $190 (tools & materials provided) INFO: sarkasibatik.peatix.com

FESTIVALS

Singapore Farm Festival

The Kranji countryside comes alive with the Singapore Farm Festival 2017. Part of the festival will be the 11th edition of the Kranji Countryside Farmers' Market, with 50 stalls selling fresh farm produce, artisanal farm-to-table food and gifts. There will also be live entertainment, a community exhibition and family activities such as pottery, archery and prawning.

WHERE: D'Kranji Farm Resort, 10 Neo Tiew Lane 2 MRT: Kranji (shuttle provided) WHEN: Dec 2: noon - 8pm (market closes at 6pm); Dec 3: 10am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6430-8330 INFO: facebook.com/farmersmarketsg

Indian Heritage Centre CultureFest

Enjoy live performances, traditional dances and engaging workshops during the annual CultureFest and develop a greater understanding of Indian heritage in Singapore.

WHERE: Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane MRT: Rochor/Little India WHEN: Launch: Dec 6, 6.30 - 8.30pm; CultureFest programmes: Dec 6 - 17, various timings ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans & permanent residents TEL: 6291-1601 INFO: facebook.com/indianheritagecentre