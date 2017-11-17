Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Hyukoh - Live In Singapore

The band have been credited for enlivening the South Korean indie music scene.

WHERE: Zepp@Bigbox, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Nov 24, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

In::music - Jin An & Chriz Tong

Singapore singer-songwriters Jin An and Chriz Tong perform Mandarin originals.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Dec 1, 8pm ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Harmony For Hope - One Voice Against Cancer

The National Cancer Centre Singapore presents its maiden public music performance by The Recital of Joy Music Interest Group, comprising cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and staff. The performance features contemporary and evergreen tunes for choir and ukulele, and a piano solo.

WHERE: Mrs Lee Choon Guan Concert Hall, Anglo-Chinese School, 60 Barker Road WHEN: Dec 9, 5.30 - 7pm ADMISSION: $35 - $100 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg/events/chope1217

Boarding Das World Tour

Indian actor, stand-up comedian, musician and writer Vir Das brings his 20-country Boarding Das World Tour to Singapore. Das, who has sold one million tickets to his shows since 2013, is the only Bollywood stand-up with his own Netflix special. Titled Abroad Understanding, it was released in April.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 11 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Nov 25, 8.30 (door opens 7.30) - 10pm ADMISSION: $48 - $128 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg, www.thecomedyclub.asia

Melvyn Tan Gala Concert

Aureus Academy's inaugural concert of the Aureus Great Artist Series features internationally renowned pianist Melvyn Tan, who will perform a programme of Liszt, Ravel, Weber and Scarlatti.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Dec 27, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48 - $128 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg/events/cgala1217

Fleet Foxes - Live In Singapore

The American indie folk luminaries, who released their third album Crack-Up this year, perform live in Singapore for the first time.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 14, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 - $148 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

CHARITY

Charity Wine Appreciation

The session features wine, food, a blind tasting session and lucky draw, with proceeds going to Guide Dogs Singapore. Participants, who will receive a special door gift, get to experience the wine appreciation session with beneficiaries and interact with guide dogs. There is also an exclusive wine promotion by Wine & Bubbles.

WHERE: O-KU Japanese Tapas Bar, 179A Telok Ayer Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 - 4pm & 4.30 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Tickets at $120 a person (tax deductible) INFO: E-mail june.lim@guidedogs.org.sg or go to guidedogs.give.asia/story/gds_charity_wine_appreciation

Photo Essay And Charity Dinner

Special-needs photographer Isabelle Lim is showcasing a photo essay titled Living With Grace, co-created with her cousin, copywriter Tham Yin May. It will be presented as a silent video on Nov 23 and 24 at closed-door fund-raising dinners for this year's Dining With A Conscience initiative. The dinners will subsequently be open to the public. Funds raised go to the Enable Fund, of which Lim is a beneficiary.

WHERE: SPRMRKT Daily (01-01) and Kitchen & Bar (02-01), 41 Robertson Quay MRT: Fort Canning/Clarke Quay WHEN: Nov 25, 28 - 30 ADMISSION: $188++ for six-course dinner TEL: 9736-4170 INFO: E-mail kitchenandbar@sprmrkt.com.sg

Adopt A Wish At Mothercare

Bring festive cheer to children with chronic illnesses this Christmas by adopting a wish at Mothercare outlets at Paragon and Harbourfront, and receive a $20 Mothercare voucher. Select a gift from the board at either store, hand the tag to the cashier, make payment and write your wishes for the child on the tag, which will be attached to the gift you picked.

WHERE (MRT): 05-25 Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road (Orchard); 03-07 Harbourfront Centre, 1 Maritime Square (HarbourFront) WHEN: Till Dec 8 TEL: Paragon: 6513-3240 (10am - 9.30pm); Harbourfront: 6513-3270 (10.30am - 9.30pm) INFO: www.mothercare.com.sg

SPORTS

Men's Health Fit Guy

Participants in this interval circuit have to maintain their heart rate at 80 per cent for as long as they can to be in the running for the fittest guy position each week. The fittest guys will be invited to a showdown and the winner, who will be named the MH Fit Guy, will receive prizes.

WHERE: TripleFit Singapore, 02-63 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till Nov 30, various times ADMISSION: From $19 INFO: E-mail magmenshealth_promo@sph.com.sg. Register at www.menshealth.com.sg/fitguy

Mission Foods Nations Cup

In this competitive international netball tournament, Singapore will go up against teams from the Cook Islands, Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia and Swaziland.

WHERE: OCBC Arena Hall 1, 5 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Dec 3 - 9, various times ADMISSION: Early bird till Nov 26: $10 (day), $20 (finals) & $40 (season); from Nov 27: $14 (day), $24 (finals) & $50 (season); family package of two adults & two children: $22 (day), $45 (finals) & $90 (season); concessions available TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

TALKS

Resolving Employment Disputes

What can you do when you have an employment dispute? Where can you go for a salary-related claim? What services are available to resolve such claims or disputes? This public talk by the State Courts aims to answer these questions.

WHERE: State Courts Auditorium, Level 9, 1 Havelock Square MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Tomorrow, 9.30am - noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: Register at statecourtspublictalk2017.com

Creating Interfaith Dialogue And Understanding In A Multicultural World

The speaker is Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a noted humanitarian and ambassador of peace who has played a key role in conflict resolution and spread his vision of non-violence at public forums worldwide. He will highlight the need to reinforce human values and recognise humanity, as well as discuss the importance of multicultural education as the remedy for fanaticism and radicalism.

WHERE: Function Hall, B1 SMU School of Law, 55 Armenian Street MRT: Bras Basah/City Hall/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Mon, 6.30 - 7.45pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6828-0753 INFO: Register at smu.sg/gx3

Public Forum On Parkinson's Disease

Organised by the National Neuroscience Institute, this forum covers topics such as facing the truth about Parkinson's disease, treatment options and the importance of exercise for patients.

WHERE: Bishan Community Club Multi-Purpose Hall, 51 Bishan Street 13 MRT: Bishan WHEN: Nov 25, 9 - 11am (English forum), 11.30am - 1.30pm (Mandarin forum) ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6357-7152/7163 INFO: E-mail nni_enquiry@nni.com.sg

Manet And The Impressionists

This series reviews the birth and pivotal developments of modern art. Starting with Manet, widely regarded as the father of modern Western art, the talk and film sessions further explore the Impressionists who inspired with their free-spirited experimentation and new styles and techniques that gradually broke with traditional standards.

The artists featured include Monet, Renoir, Degas and Pissarro.

WHERE: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Dec 6 & 13, 7 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $30 each session; $50 for both sessions ($40 for early-bird bookings by Sun) TEL: 6332-6900 INFO: corcovadoarts.com

FESTIVALS

IMI Festival By Sunshine Nation

This collaborative festival, themed I a(m) Human, is filled with interactive art installations, tech showcases, talks, music and food. International and local acts include Bob Moses, Miami Horror and local selector DJ KFC. Food vendor Summerlong will serve bites such as spicy Harra Cheese Fries ($8) and Cypriot Lamb Burgers ($16).

WHERE: Old Kallang Airport, 9 Stadium Link MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am - 3am ADMISSION: $85 - $125 from imi17.peatix.com INFO: www.imi-festival.com

Dreamseeds Arts Fest

An initiative by Club Rainbow (Singapore), the second edition of Dreamseeds Arts Fest is themed Finding Futurenova and is also the highlight of the non-profit organisation's 25th-anniversary calendar. The key events are an arts exhibition (tomorrow, 3 to 9pm; Sun to Nov 25, noon to 8pm), an arts market (tomorrow, 4 to 7pm; Nov 24 & 25, 4 to 8pm), a performing arts concert (tomorrow, 7 to 8.30pm), workshops (tomorrow, 4 to 7pm; Nov 20, 22 & 24, 4 to 6pm) and a film screening (Nov 25, 5 to 6.30pm).

WHERE: *Scape, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow - Nov 25 ADMISSION: Free INFO: facebook.com/dreamseedsfest

C3 Anime Festival Asia

C3 Anime Festival Asia (C3 AFA), formerly known as Anime Festival Asia, returns to Singapore. Organised by Singapore-based Sozo and Japanese entertainment powerhouses Sotsu, Dentsu, Zepp Live and Amuse, the experiential festival includes three main components: the Exhibition Hall, the Main Day Stage and the I Love Anisong concerts (7pm at Hall 406; tickets from $88) in the evenings.

WHERE: Levels 3 & 4 Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Nov 24 & 25, 9.30am - 8pm; Nov 26, 9.30am - 7pm ADMISSION: From $13 INFO: www.animefestival.asia

Singapore Polytechnic Arts Fiesta - Parts

The month-long festival showcases the best student talent from the school's various performing clubs. There are performances in genres ranging from contemporary jazz to classical Chinese orchestral music, music workshops and talent showcases. The festival runs from Wednesday to Nov 25.

INFO: www.apactix.com/events/detail/spartsfiesta