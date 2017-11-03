Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Beerkini Rocks

This event pays homage to the local rock music scene by showcasing some of Singapore's most talented rock and alternative bands. The final showcase of this year features the bands Inertia and Peep Show.

WHERE: Bikini Bar, 01-01, 50 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 3pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.bikinibar.sg

NAC-ExxonMobil Concert In The Park

Catch show band Fungkimunkees and Gareth Fernandez, who will perform his latest single, Bit Of Your Love, with his band The Momma Shop.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sun, 5 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Feist

The Canadian four-time Grammy nominee returns to perform songs from her latest album, Pleasure.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Nov 14, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $72 - $152 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Alt-J Live In Singapore

The English indie rock band's latest album, Relaxer, secured them a spot on this year's Mercury Prize shortlist.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Nov 29, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $88 - $148 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

20th Anniversary Special: Suga Shikao Asia Circuit In Singapore

The Japanese musician and singer-songwriter performs in Singapore for the first time as part of his 20th-anniversary celebration in the music industry.

WHERE: Zepp @ Bigbox, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Dec 8, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 & $138 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

Culture Club Live In Concert

Since their inception in 1981, the English band behind classic hits such as Do You Really Want To Hurt Me and Karma Chameleon have sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Dec 11, 8pm ADMISSION: $102 - $252 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Foster The People Live In Singapore

The American indie band burst onto the scene with their hit single Pumped Up Kicks, which is featured on their 2011 debut album, Torches.

WHERE: Zepp @ Bigbox, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Jan 30, 8pm ADMISSION: $152 & $172 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Vixx Shangri-La In Singapore

The six-member South Korean boyband formed by Jellyfish Entertainment return to perform.

WHERE: Zepp @ Bigbox, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Dec 2, 7pm ADMISSION: $108 - $288 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

CHARITY

Charity Fashion Bazaar

This bazaar, which gathers underused and unused fashion pieces for sale, is organised by Moda For Hope, which aims to improve the lives of challenged communities.

WHERE: 02-13 Cluny Court, 501 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today - Nov 12, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: tinyurl.com/ y9gets87 or www.facebook.com/ars86care

SPORTS

Men's Health Fit Guy

Participants in this interval circuit have to maintain their heart rate at 80 per cent for as long as they can to be in the running for the fittest guy position each week. The fittest guys will be invited to a showdown and the winner, who will be named the MH Fit Guy, will receive prizes.

WHERE: TripleFit Singapore, 02-63 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till Nov 30, various times ADMISSION: From $19 INFO: E-mail magmenshealth_promo@sph.com.sg. Register at www.menshealth.com.sg/fitguy

Mission Foods Nations Cup

In this competitive international netball tournament, Singapore will go up against teams from the Cook Islands, Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia and Swaziland.

WHERE: OCBC Arena Hall 1, 5 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Dec 3 - 9, various times ADMISSION: Early bird till Nov 26: $10 (day), $20 (finals) & $40 (season); from Nov 27: $14 (day), $24 (finals) & $50 (season); family package of two adults & two children: $22 (day), $45 (finals) & $90 (season); concessions available TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

TALKS

Education In the City - Helping Children Cope With Stress

This talk offers perspectives from researchers who work in Singapore schools on education issues and practical tips to help children.

WHERE: Possibility Room, Level 6 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Today, 7 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free, register at bit.ly/2ytSgz3

Winning Against Cancer: What You Can Do

Learn about the importance of mental well-being during treatment and how keeping a healthy lifestyle helps in the prevention of cancer.

WHERE: Auditorium, Tower A, Level 1 Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, 1 Jurong East Street 21 MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am - noon (English session) & 2 - 4pm (Mandarin session) ADMISSION: Free, e-mail ncis_events@nuhs.edu.sg to register TEL: 6772-5859 INFO: tinyurl.com/y85ug2wz

Public Forum On Lasik & Its Alternatives

Learn more about lasik eye surgery, what to expect during and after the procedure and more.

WHERE: Auditorium, Level 4 Singapore National Eye Centre, 11 Third Hospital Avenue MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Thu, 6.30 - 8.15pm ADMISSION: $5 INFO: To register, call 9710-8463 or go to www.sneclaservisioncentre.com.sg

Different Dreams - Choosing To Colonise My Own World

Home-grown artist Mark Chan looks back at four decades of his career, touching on the surprising and definitive choices he had to make.

WHERE: Imagination Room, Level 5 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Nov 11, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free, register at bit.ly/2hLYQL6

AskST@NLB: Ask Debra: Learning With The News At Home

ST Schools teaching specialist Debra Francisco shares tips and ideas on how parents can keep their children learning during the holidays.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Nov 17, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Lose Weight, Gain Life

Learn about lifestyle changes for weight loss and bariatric surgery from experts from Singapore General Hospital's Obesity & Metabolic Unit.

WHERE: Academia, Level 1 Auditorium (English forum) & Level 1 Seminar Room 3 (Mandarin forum), 20 College Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Nov 18, 8.30am - noon ADMISSION: $5, call 6326-5563 or e-mail UGIB.Enquiry@sgh.com.sg to register. Go to www.sgh.com.sg

FESTIVALS

Wan Qing CultureFest

This festival celebrates Singapore's Chinese arts, literary and heritage scene with cultural activities such as showcases of iconic local 1960s music and traditional Chinese performing arts and craft bazaars.

WHERE: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Tomorrow - Nov 12, 10am - 9.30pm daily ADMISSION: There are free & ticketed events TEL: 6256-7377 INFO: sysnmh.org.sg

Community Garden Festival

This festival celebrates the passion and skills of Singapore's gardeners through activities including a marketplace and garden displays.

WHERE: Exhibition Gallery, HortPark, 33 Hyderabad Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Today - Sun, 9am - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Reflections Arts Festival

Republic Polytechnic's community arts festival returns with the theme Create. Collaborate. Celebrate, with performances aimed at celebrating differences.

WHERE: Republic Polytechnic, 9 Woodlands Avenue 9 MRT: Woodlands WHEN: Till Nov 11, various times ADMISSION: Free, $10 for selected events INFO: www.rp.edu.sg/Reflections_2017/home.aspx

Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival Of Arts

This annual festival celebrates Indian arts over 10-day period. This edition also celebrates the Esplanade's 15th anniversary and features renowned Indian artists such as Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Daya Shankar and Atul Kumar.

WHERE: Various venues around Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Nov 17 - 26, various times ADMISSION: There are free & ticketed events TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/kalaa-utsavam-indian-festival-of-...