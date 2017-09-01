Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Eight Five Tunes Live In Singapore

The Hong Kong a cappella group will showcase international pop favourites and new originals.

They will be joined in this show by local group NUS Resonance.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 - 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

NAC-ExxonMobil Concert In The Park

This concert features performances of xinyao classics by Kelvin Tan, with a special guest appearance by fellow local singer Kelly Poon.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sun, 5 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

An Evening With Peter Cetera

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter behind the American rock band Chicago will perform solo for the second time in Singapore.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sept 8, 8pm ADMISSION: $111 - $231 TEL: 6733-0360 INFO: AsiaBoxOffice.com

TypeWriter - What You're Feeling Is Not Enough EP Launch

The Singapore indie pop quintet, which comprise veterans from the local music scene, launch their new EP, a follow-up to their 2010 album Indian Head Massage.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sept 9, 7pm ADMISSION: $18 INFO: ptix.co/2uC5Aji

Dashboard Confessional - Live In Singapore

The American alternative rock band fronted by Chris Carrabba perform here for the first time.

WHERE: D'Marquee, Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Sept 9, 8pm ADMISSION: $92 & $122 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Double Yip First Time In Concert

Taiwanese pop singers Ye Qi Tian and Ye Ai Ling perform together for the first time in Singapore.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sept 24, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $52 - $152 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Sebastian Bach With Special Guests Loudness - Live In Singapore

Sebastian Bach, the original voice of the 1980s American band Skid Row, performs here with Japanese heavy metal band Loudness.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Oct 18, 8pm ADMISSION: $92 - $162 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Hyukoh - Live In Singapore

This band have been credited for enlivening the South Korean indie music scene.

WHERE: Zepp@Bigbox, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Nov 24, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

Aqua 20th Anniversary Live In Singapore

The Danish pop group celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit song, Barbie Girl.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Nov 25, 8pm ADMISSION: $102 - $252 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SPORTS

The Color Run Presented By CIMB Bank

In this 5km night run, runners are doused from head to toe in neon colours along the route.

WHERE: Palawan Green, Sentosa Beach Station, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sept 23, 5pm ADMISSION: $70 (standard), $35 (children aged four - 12), $98 (deluxe), $175 (family of two adults & two children) INFO: Register at thecolorrun.com.sg. Registration closes on Sept 11 or when tickets are sold out, whichever is earlier

Skechers Blacklight Run

Participants in this 5km night run will be covered in non-toxic glow powder in green, pink and orange.

WHERE: Palawan Green, Sentosa Beach Station, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Oct 28, 4.30pm ADMISSION: Standard: $60, or $54 a person for a group of four; VIP: $90, or $81 a person for a group of four; superstar: $198 for first 20, usual price $330; Sentosa Islander bundle: $72; children aged five & below enter for free with a paying adult INFO: blacklightrun.sg

TALKS

Malaysian And Singaporean Cinema In The Millennium: Where Do We Go From Here?

Film-makers from both countries look at past successes and how they are continuing to project Malaysia and Singapore's identities through cinema, as well as creating a market internationally. Part of the Malaysia Film Festival.

WHERE: Blue Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today, 1.30 - 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at mffpanel.peatix.com

Seminar: Malaysia In A Constitutional Democracy

This talk will highlight the reform agenda of G25, a group of Malays in Malaysia that has emerged as a voice for change on issues such as human and political rights. The speaker is Tan Sri Sheriff Kassim, a Malaysian former senior civil servant.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Tue, 10.30am - noon ADMISSION: Free, register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Mon

Seminar: The Indonesia National Survey Project: Economy, Society And Politics

A number of important changes have been transforming Indonesia. The Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute commissioned a nationwide survey to enhance the understanding of public perceptions of economic, social and political issues in the country. The speakers are Dr Diego Fossati, Dr Hui Yew-Foong and Dr Siwage Dharma Negara, fellows with the institute.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Thu, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free, register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Wed

Public Forum On Lasik & Its Alternatives

Learn more about lasik eye surgery, including what to expect during and after the procedure and how it is done with the Wavelight EX500 laser.

WHERE: Auditorium, Level 4 Singapore National Eye Centre, 11 Third Hospital Avenue MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Sept 14, 6.30 - 8.15pm ADMISSION: $5, message 9710-8463 or go to www.sneclaservisioncentre.com.sg to register

CLASSES

The Artling Pop-Up X YH Conservation Workshop

Learn more about conservation and restoration with Hera Chen, a professional conservator of paintings with a master's degree in management of cultural and artistic events.

WHERE: Artspace@Helutrans, 01-05, 39 Keppel Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Sept 9, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6223-0037 INFO: E-mail contact@theartling.com to register. Go to theartling.com

Sketching Is Seeing

Learn the rules of perspective, proportion, light and shadow, tones and textures in this three-session workshop. Each session includes theoretical and practical components.

WHERE: HeARTistry, 03-57 Hong Lim Complex, 31 Upper Cross Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Sept 16 & 23, 10.30am - 1pm; Sept 30, 2.30 - 5.30pm ADMISSION: $250 TEL: 9731-6547 INFO: Register at heartistry.com.sg/sketching

FESTIVALS

Craft Singapore

This community festival will feature an international array of niche and well-known craft beer and cider brands, with performances by local and international acts.

WHERE: Clarke Quay Fountain Square & various participating outlets at Clarke Quay MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Sept 8, 6 - 11pm; Sept 9 & 10, noon - 11pm ADMISSION: From $16 INFO: www.craftsingapore.com