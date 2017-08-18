Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Jayden Chia

The 23-year-old home-grown singer presents an acoustic performance of his original compositions and a selection of iconic National Day songs.

WHERE: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today, 7 & 7.45pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

Resonates With: Helmizar Kamal

A well-known face in Singapore's nightlife music scene, the home-grown musician performs original tunes.

WHERE: Padang Atrium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sun, 2, 3 & 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

Dashboard Confessional - Live In Singapore

The American alternative rock band fronted by Chris Carrabba perform here for the first time.

WHERE: D'Marquee, Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Sept 9, 8pm ADMISSION: $122 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Double Yip First Time In Concert

Taiwanese pop singers Ye Qi Tian and Ye Ai Ling perform together for the first time in Singapore.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sept 24, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $52 - $152 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

TALKS

China's New Model Of Economic Diplomacy In Continental Eurasia: Implications For Central Asia

This seminar examines the implications of the Belt and Road Initiative for the states of Central Asia. The speaker is Dr Vitaly Kozyrev, whose research interests are in international relations and great power politics in Eurasia, the political economy of regionalism and Russo-Chinese relations.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore, Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Let's Talk! - A Conversation With Singapore's Migrant Worker Community: Hopes And Fears

Members of the migrant worker community in Singapore share their thoughts in a moderated panel discussion. They will also share their original poetry.

WHERE: Jendela (Visual Arts Space) at Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Sun, 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

The Boom And Crash Of A State-led Bull Market In China: Hybrid Regulatory Regime, Campaign-style Governance And Stock Market Crisis 2014 - 2015

This seminar examines the policy processes and instruments involved in the rise and fall of the state-led development of the stock market. The speaker, Li Chen, is an assistant professor at The Chinese University of Hong Kong's Faculty of Social Science and Centre for China Studies.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore, Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tue, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

HDB Heartland Talk - Caring For Your Home And The Environment

Learn about Housing Board renovation guidelines, home maintenance tips, mosquito outbreak prevention and fire safety at home.

WHERE: HDB Auditorium, Basement 1 HDB Hub, 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Aug 26, 2- 4pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.hdb.gov.sg/heartlandtalks by Thu

A Flower In The Fall: The Torture, Testimony And Triumph Of Elizabeth Choy

During the Japanese invasion of Singapore, educator Elizabeth Choy and her husband, Choy Khun Heng, helped 50,000 prisoners of war interned in Changi Prison. The speaker, Karen Hoisington, is their grandniece.

WHERE: Possibility Room, Level 5 National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Aug 26, 3 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

A Librarian's World - Down The Catwalk Of Singapore's Fashion History

Associate librarian Zoe Yeo uncovers Singapore's fashion history as seen through early books, magazines and souvenir publications from the National Library's Legal Deposit collection.

WHERE: Possibility Room, Level 5 National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Aug 31, 7 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Annual Shirin Fozdar Lecture - Cities In Development: Have They Delivered Their Promises?

Singapore Management University's Provost Professor Lily Kong discusses the promises and shortcomings of cities in development. The lecture celebrates women such as women's rights activist Shirin Fozdar.

WHERE: Mochtar Riady Auditorium, Level 5 SMU Administration Building, 81 Victoria Street MRT: Bras Basah/City Hall/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Sept 8, 4.30 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at sfp.smu.edu.sg

SPORTS

The Color Run Presented By CIMB Bank

In this 5km night run, runners are doused from head to toe in neon colours at each kilometre-mark.

WHERE: Palawan Green, Sentosa Beach Station, Sentosa Island MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sept 23, 5pm ADMISSION: $70 (standard), $35 (children aged four - 12), $98 (deluxe), $175 (family of two adults & two children) INFO: Register at thecolorrun.com.sg. Registration closes on Sept 11 or when tickets are sold out, whichever is earlier

CLASSES

Exercises In Empathy

Explore hands-on ways to cultivate individual and collective empathy, discuss the role of empathy in volunteerism and the social impact sphere, and develop better techniques to prepare volunteers for service-learning or corporate social responsibility experiences. A fringe event of Festival for Good.

WHERE: Skillseed Habitat, 1B Tyrwhitt Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN: Aug 25, 4pm ADMISSION: $3.50 INFO: Register at bit.ly/skillseedee

Winning Presentations And Body Language Skills

Participants learn skills that are needed to make a positive impression every time. The skills and techniques fall under the two categories of verbal and non-verbal communication (body language).

WHERE: Goodman Arts Centre, 03-32, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Sept 16, 9.30am - 5.30pm ADMISSION: $298.50 TEL: 6848-8297/6848-8290 INFO: Register at alap.bookcouncil.sg/courses

Improvising Stories - Before Creation Comes Imagination!

In this hands-on workshop, adults learn to improvise stories by playing games and telling the stories orally. This workshop is suitable for storytellers, writers, illustrators, teachers, parents and everyone who enjoys using his imagination and building on his communication skills.

WHERE: Goodman Arts Centre, 03-32, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Sept 23, 9.30am - 12.30pm ADMISSION: $52.50 TEL: 6848-8297/6848-8290 INFO: Register at alap.bookcouncil.sg/courses

CHARITY

Community Chest Heartstrings Walk 2017

This event will feature a 4km Fun Walk, a vertical marathon up 57 storeys of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel and a family carnival with specially curated activities and booths. All funds raised will go to the Community Chest.

WHERE: Event Plaza, Level 1 Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sept 9, 7am ADMISSION: From $10 TEL: 6210-2605 INFO: Register at www.comchest.sg/heartstringswalk

Pink Ribbon Walk 2017

This walk aims to raise awareness of breast cancer and show support to those whose lives are affected by the illness. The Breast Cancer Foundation will also raise awareness and funds through a charity draw that will be held during the walk.

WHERE: Event Square @ Waterfront Promenade, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Oct 7, 4 - 8pm ADMISSION: 3.5km walk: $35 (individual early-bird rate until Sept 10), $40 (from Sept 11), $35 (group of 10 - 19), $25 (group of 20 & above); 5km run: $45 (individual early-bird rate until Sept 10), $50 (from Sept 11), $45 (group of 10 - 19), $35 (group of 20 & above) TEL: 6385-1300 INFO: Register at www.pinkribbonwalk.sg

FESTIVALS

One-north Festival: Pioneering An Innovation Future

This festival showcases the latest innovations in the future of health, living and work. Participants have a chance to visit A*Star's research laboratories, discover how research and development is creating people's future at public talks and exhibition booths, and get hands-on at interactive workshops.

WHERE: Biopolis, Biopolis Way MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 11am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free, some activities require registration at onenorthfestival.sg