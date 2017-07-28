Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

A Celebration Of Dreams: John Williams - The Music Makers

The Orchestra of the Music Makers celebrates Elgar's choral work, The Music Makers. In the second half of the concert, it honours John Williams, who has composed the film scores for the Star Wars franchise and Close Encounters Of The Third Kind.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Aug 12, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $13 - $40 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Michael Learns To Rock Eternal Asia Tour 2017

The Danish pop band, known for songs such as Sleeping Child and 25 Minutes, last performed here two years ago.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Sept 2, 7pm ADMISSION: $78 - $168 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

Derrick Back To 19 Live

Home-grown singer Derrick Hoh, an alumni of Channel U's Project SuperStar, performs a show in an intimate venue.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sept 3, 5pm ADMISSION: $58 - $128 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

An Evening With Peter Cetera

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter behind the American rock band Chicago will perform solo for the second time in Singapore.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sept 8, 8pm ADMISSION: $111 - $231 TEL: 6733-0360 INFO: AsiaBoxOffice.com

Double Yip First Time In Concert

Taiwanese pop singers Ye Qi Tian and Ye Ai Ling perform together for the first time in Singapore.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sept 24, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $52 - $152 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

SPD Ability Walk 2017

The 3km walk is organised to raise funds to provide programmes and services for people with disabilities to help them be independent and self-reliant.

WHERE: Chinese Garden Singapore, 1 Chinese Garden Road MRT: Chinese Garden WHEN: Aug 27, 8am ADMISSION: Early bird till Mon: $30 (individual), $56 (buddy deal); from Tue: $35 (individual), $66 (buddy deal); concession and group rate: $15 (child aged five to 12), $25 (group deal for 10 persons and more) INFO: Register at spdabilitywalk.spd.org.sg

Race For Charity 2017 - Covering The Distance For The Needy@Bright Vision Hospital

The fund-raising race is for Bright Vision Hospital, a 318-bed community hospital. There will be a carnival and fringe activities such as a flea market.

WHERE: Ang Mo Kio Central Stage, 720 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6 MRT: Ang Mo Kio WHEN: Sept 10, 8.30am - 12.30pm, carnival and fringe activities from 10am - 3pm ADMISSION: $200 a team of two to six TEL: 6248-5755 ext 5427 INFO: Register at www.bvh.org.sg by Aug 11

TALKS

AskST@NLB: Love, Life & Loss: What Does It Take To Write A Personal Column?

The speaker is Ms Sumiko Tan, executive editor of The Straits Times, who recently launched Sundays With Sumiko, a collection of her columns over two decades, exploring family, love, friends, career, dogs, death and marriage.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Central Public Library, National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Today, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Singapore Cancer Society Gastric Cancer Public Forum

A panel of medical doctors and a dietitian will speak to raise awareness of gastric cancer (also known as stomach cancer).

WHERE: Auditorium, Basement 1, Toa Payoh HDB Hub Convention Centre, 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Aug 12, 10.30am - 12.30pm (English), 2 - 4pm (Mandarin) ADMISSION: Free. Go to bit.ly/gastric17 or call 6421-5860 or e-mail communityhealth@singaporecancersociety.org.sg to register

A New Sino-Russian Order In East Asia? Implications Of The Sino-Russian Partnership For Asia And The United States

Professor Elizabeth Wishnick, who is currently writing several articles on contemporary Sino-Russian relations, will address whether or not Russia and China seek to create a security order in East Asia that is based on a jointly held approach to security and economic governance in the region.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: 6516-3715 WHEN: Wed, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/ 6779-1037 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Seminar: The Infrastructure Of Infrastructure In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

This seminar shows how the differences in infrastructure projects in Ho Chi Minh City condition the material outcomes of completed projects in the city. The speaker, Hun Kim, is a Visiting Fellow in the Vietnam Studies Programme at the Iseas - Yusof Ishak Institute.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Wed, 3 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Tue

Asean Lecture Series: The Asean Charter At 10: Prospects And Retrospect

In this lecture, Professor Tommy Koh, international lawyer and diplomat, will give a brief history of the making of the Asean Charter, signed 10 years ago, explain why he considers the charter a revolutionary document, and review the various suggestions to amend the charter.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Thu, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free, register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Wed

FESTIVALS

Civic District Outdoor Festival

Held in Singapore's Civic District, this festival will transform the district's historical architecture into an extravaganza of multimedia, art installations, stage and music performances, art markets and food streets. The Padang will also be transformed into a giant picnic area. There will be both free and ticketed events, held over two weekends, on Aug 4 and 5 and on Aug 11 and 12.

INFO: www.civicdistrictoutdoor.sg

Sundown Festival 2017

This event celebrating Asian music and culture features artists such as Derrick Hoh, Jack & Rai, Jason Chung, Ling Kai and The Summer State.

WHERE: City Beach Resort, Labrador Park, 8 Port Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Aug 5, 4pm ADMISSION: $16 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Ding Yi Chinese Chamber Music Festival 2017

An array of local and international Chinese chamber music ensembles will perform at this festival, including the Taipei Liuqin Ensemble, the Shanghai Hinmony Chinese Traditional Chamber Ensemble and the Chengdu Modern Chamber Orchestra. There will also be workshops and masterclasses.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Aug 5 - 8, various times ADMISSION: $28, workshops and masterclasses are free with registration on a first-come, first-served basis TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg (concerts) and dingyiccmf.peatix.com (workshops). Go to www.esplanade.com/dingyiccmf

Asia International Comedy Festival 2017

To be held over three days from Sept 8 to 10, this debut festival will feature international comedians, such as Canada's Ali Hassan, Kanan Gill from India and Shahar Hason and Yohay Sponder from Israel.

INFO: www.la-comedylive.com/aicf