Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

SPH Gift Of Music Series: SSO Lunchtime Concert

Sponsored by Singapore Press Holdings' Gift Of Music series, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, led by associate conductor Jason Lai, presents classic tunes such as Edvard Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 12.30pm ADMISSION: Free, with limited seating on a first-come-first-served basis INFO: sph.com.sg/sph-gift-of-music

SSO Classics In The Park: The Straits Times Concert In The Gardens

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra, led by associate conductor Jason Lai, presents music from classic films such as West Side Story (1961) in this outdoor concert sponsored by Singapore Press Holdings' Gift Of Music series and supported by The Straits Times.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: sph.com.sg/sph-gift-of-music

King Of Songs Vs Queen Of Drama Concert

Hokkien singer Cai Xiao Hu and Taiwanese actress-performer Chen Mei Feng try to outshine each other with songs and more.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway ]MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: July 30, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $52 - $162 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Eric Nam 1st Live In Singapore

The Korean-American singer- songwriter performs here for the first time.

WHERE: MES Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue MRT: One-north WHEN: July 30, 6pm ADMISSION: $92 & $132 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Gathering With Oh Wonder

London-based pop duo Oh Wonder have played sold-out shows in London, Paris and New York.

WHERE: Hall 606 Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Aug 3, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 (standard), $100 (at the door) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Show Luo 2017 Crazy World Tour

The Taiwanese Mandopop singer and dancer stages his comeback concert after three years.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Aug 12, 8pm ADMISSION: $92 - $232 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

SOSD Charity Dinner 2017: Farewell To Our Home

Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) holds its annual charity dinner. WHERE: Ballroom, Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard

MRT: Promenade WHEN: Aug 19, 7 - 10pm ADMISSION: $200 (a seat), $1,800 (table for 10) INFO: Tickets from sosdcharitydinner2017.azurewebsites.net. Go to www.facebook.com/SOSDSingapore

TALKS

A Lighter Side Of History: Writing Singapore: Themes And Perspectives - A Talk By Edwin Thumboo

Home-grown poet Edwin Thumboo shares his exploration of social and national themes in his poetry, as well as the importance of a nation having its own literature.

WHERE: Basement Gallery Theatre, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free, register at www.eventbrite.sg TEL: 6332-3659 INFO: nationalmuseum.sg

How Can Socialism Save China... Or Maybe The World As Well?

Examine the conditions in China that may place it in an advantageous position to fully exploit the potential of new technology and make life better for its citizens, and the reforms it has to undertake to accomplish that. The speaker is Dr Lance Gore, a senior research fellow at National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/6779-1037 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Symposium: Updates On The Asean Economic Community

Government representatives, academia and the private sector share perspectives, knowledge and experience in regional economic cooperation and integration in the context of Asean.

WHERE: Seminar Rooms 1 & 2, Iseas- Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Thu, 8.30am - 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Tue

Conference On The Paris Climate Agreement: Issues And Implications For Asean

The conference discusses the changes and challenges for Asean countries in the light of the Paris climate accord and the United States' withdrawal from it.

WHERE: Seminar Rooms 1 & 2, Iseas- Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: July 28, 9am - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Wed

HistoriaSG - Building Memories: People, Architecture, Independence

From 1955 to the mid-1970s, Singapore underwent a significant phase in physical development. This talk discusses four buildings, including the National Library (1960) and National Theatre (1963), and the architecture for a new era.

The speaker is Lai Chee Kien, an adjunct associate professor at the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

WHERE: The Salon, Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: July 29, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free, register at www.eventbrite.sg TEL: 6332-3659 INFO: nationalmuseum.sg

Parkinson's Disease & Memory Loss

This talk provides an introduction to Parkinson's disease and explores how it affects one's memory. It will also address how memory loss caused by the disease is different from that of dementia. The speaker is Dr Adeline Ng, a consultant neurologist at the National Neuroscience Institute.

WHERE: AICare Link @ Maxwell, Level 2 MND Annexe A, 9 Maxwell Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Aug 1, 12.30 - 1.30pm ADMISSION: Free, call 1800-650-6060 to register INFO: aic.sg

Be Inspired By Renowned Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall

Listen to conservationist, primatologist and United Nations Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall speak in the afternoon and then attend a dinner held in conjunction with the Jane Goodall Institute of Singapore's 10th anniversary.

WHERE: (Talk) MES Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue MRT: One-north WHEN: Aug 6, 2pm ADMISSION: $27 & $31 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg WHERE: (Dinner) Jane Goodall Institute (Singapore), Hort Park, 33 Hyderabad Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Aug 6, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $300 (standard), $1,000 (VIP), $2,500 (standard table for 10) INFO: janeinsg.peatix.com

CLASSES

Orchids Floral Mixed Media Watercolour Art & Tea Workshop

Participants learn basic watercolour techniques and how to create floral art in this workshop by botanical artist Lucinda Law, held at Pollen cafe.

WHERE: Pollen Terrace, Level 2 Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: July 29, 2.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: $168, includes materials, refreshments & entry to Flower Dome INFO: Register at within.sg

ALAP-IPA IP Knowledge Series: Copyright & E-Publications

Gain a deeper understanding of issues related to copyright ownership, infringement, defences and enforcement in the digital world.

WHERE: 01-01 Manulife Centre Singapore, 51 Bras Basah Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Aug 18, 2 - 5pm ADMISSION: $214 TEL: 6848-8297/6848-8290 INFO: Register at alap.bookcouncil.sg

FESTIVALS

Taman Jurong PAssionArts Festival - TJ Wanderland

Highlights include pebble painting, mini house painting, art installations and live performances by local artists. Part of PAssionArts Festival.

WHERE: Taman Jurong Greens (Park) MRT: Lakeside WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 - 9pm ADMISSION: $2, tickets available at Taman Jurong Community Club & during event INFO: goo.gl/qkcTse

Poetry Festival Singapore 2017

Attend public readings, keynote addresses, craft workshops and panel discussions. The main events are held at Lasalle College of the Artsthis weekend. Other events take place at Haque Centre of Acting & Creativity, OTC Cafe in the National Library and Gallery Theatre @ *SCAPE.

INFO: www.facebook.com/poetryfestivalsg or pfs2017.peatix.com

The ONE Star Search & Music Festival

Featuring global electronic and house acts, the line-up includes Belgian DJ and production duo Wolfpack, Asian DJ Nicole Chen and Singapore-based Vellatrix.

WHERE: Wave House Sentosa, 36 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Aug 5, 6pm - 3am ADMISSION: $81, with one-hour free-flow alcohol TEL: 6259-3193 INFO: Tickets from www.asiaboxoffice.com. Go to www.facebook.com/areyouthe oneasia

Beerfest Asia

More than 500 kinds of beer, cider and food will be on sale. Enjoy beer yoga, performances and workshops.

WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre, 61 Marina Coastal Drive MRT: Marina South Pier WHEN: Aug 17, 6pm - 1am; Aug 18, 6pm - 2am; Aug 19, 3pm - 2am; Aug 20, 2 - 10pm ADMISSION: From $28 INFO: www.beerfestasia.com