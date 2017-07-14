Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Sungha Jung Live In Singapore

The YouTube-famous South Korean fingerstyle guitarist returns to Singapore as part of his world tour.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: July 22, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $50 - $100 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Tales They Told Me - An Album Launch

Home-grown musician and composer Chok Kerong presents his latest album, Tales They Told Me, which blends soul, jazz, blues, pop and Brazilian music. Performing with him are Andrew Lim on guitar and Soh Wen Ming on drums.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: July 28, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Bhoomi: Live In Singapore

This Indian urban folk music group from Kolkata sets modern urban lyrics to rural folk tunes.

WHERE: NTUC Auditorium, 1 Marina Boulevard MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: July 28, 8pm ADMISSION: $30 & $50 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Midnight Oil The Great Circle

This six-month world tour features the Australian rock band's classic line-up.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Aug 16, 8pm ADMISSION: $102 - $172 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

All Time Low, Young Renegades World Tour

The American pop-punk band return to perform in Singapore following the release of their new album, Last Young Renegade.

WHERE: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 1 Garden Avenue MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Aug 17, 8pm ADMISSION: $131 TEL: 6733-0360 INFO: www.asiaboxoffice.com

Michael Learns To Rock Eternal Asia Tour 2017

The Danish pop band, known for songs such as Sleeping Child and 25 Minutes, last performed here two years ago.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Sept 2, 7pm ADMISSION: $78 - $168 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

SPORTS

The Color Run Presented By CIMB Bank

In this 5km night run, runners are doused from head to toe in neon colours at each kilometre-mark.

WHERE: Palawan Green, Sentosa Beach Station, Sentosa Island MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sept 27, 5pm ADMISSION: $70 (standard), $35 (children aged four - 12), $98 (deluxe), $175 (family of two adults & two children) INFO: Register at thecolorrun.com.sg. Registration closes on Sept 11 or when tickets are sold out, whichever is earlier

Battle Of The Masters

The veteran football stars of Singapore Masters, Arsenal Masters and Liverpool Masters take centre stage. The three teams, featuring household names such as Fandi Ahmad, V. Sundramoorthy, Aleksandar Duric and John Arne Riise, will play 40-minute matches in a round-robin format.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Nov 11, 7pm ADMISSION: $20 - $200 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

TALKS

Donald Trump And Xi Jinping: An Odd Couple?

This seminar is a preliminary analysis of personal and programmatic issues between United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The speaker, Lowell Dittmer, is a professor of political science at the University of California, Berkeley and editor of Asian Survey.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/6779-1037 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Solutions To Allergies

Dr Pang Yoke Teen will give a talk on allergic rhinitis while Dr Chew Huck Chin will talk about allergic asthma and available treatments for it.

WHERE: Seminar Room, Level 2 Mount Elizabeth Orchard, 3 Mount Elizabeth MRT: Somerset WHEN: July 22, 2 - 3.30pm ADMISSION: $10 TEL: 9325-9876 INFO: Register at www.allerimmune.com

Concerned Minds - Public Talk By Mindy Tan, Koh Kim Chay, Fable

A dialogue with photographers and creatives on their individual approaches to the constant renewal in the urban planning in Singapore.

WHERE: Deck, 120A Prinsep Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: July 22, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: Entry by donation INFO: Tickets from www.eventbrite.sg. Go to deck.sg

Parenthood - An Amazing Journey

The forum comprises talks and workshops that cover a range of topics to impart fundamental parenting knowledge and to equip new parents and parents-to-be with essential parenting skills.

WHERE: KKH Auditorium (Training Centre), Level 1 Women's Tower, KK Women's and Children's Hospital MRT: Little India WHEN: July 22, 11am - 4.15pm ADMISSION: Public: $12 a participant, $18 a couple; KKJC members: $10 a participant, $15 a couple TEL: 6394-5038 INFO: Register at www.kkh.com.sg/ParentingForum by Thu

The Humanitarian Crisis In Yemen - A View From The South

Mr Muhammad Bin-Dohry, chairman of the board of trustees of Hadhramaut Research Centre in Yemen, will share his experiences on the current devastation and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

WHERE: MEI Conference Room, 29 Heng Mui Keng Terrace, Block B, 06-06 MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: July 24, 4 - 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at mei.nus.edu.sg

Differences Make Us Human: The Reggio Emilia Approach To Education

This Reggio Emilia education course for educators and parents will cover topics such as project planning and documentation, parent collaboration, special rights education for children with learning challenges and infant care. The speakers are Reggio president Claudia Giuduci and pedagogue Alessia Forghieri.

WHERE: James Cook University, 149 Sims Drive MRT: Kallang/Aljunied WHEN: July 26, 9am - 5pm ADMISSION: $250 (includes halal buffet lunch and refreshments); $90 (full-time students) TEL: 6709-3888 INFO: E-mail child@street11.org.sg by July 24 to register. Go to www.street11.org.sg

A Librarian's World - The National Library's Chinese Textbooks Collection

Librarian Lee Meiyu uncovers more than 100 years of Singapore's history, as seen through early Chinese textbooks from the National Library's Singapore and South-east Asia (Singsea) collection.

WHERE: The Pod, Level 16 National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: July 26, 7 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

An Afternoon With Shaesta Waiz

Ms Shaesta Waiz, 29, is the youngest certified civilian female pilot from Afghanistan. She has embarked on an odyssey around the world in her Beechcraft Bonanza A36 aircraft, making stops to host events to encourage schoolchildren, particularly young girls, to explore science and aeronautics. This event is ideal for girls younger than 20.

WHERE: Conference Room 1, Strathmore Building, Tanglin International Center, 352 Tanglin Road MRT: Redhill WHEN: July 29, 2 - 4pm ADMISSION: $5 INFO: Register at waiz.peatix.com. Go to www.unwomen-nc.org.sg