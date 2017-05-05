Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Party With Novo!

Sing along to medleys of songs from The Beatles, Deep Purple and Elvis Presley in this disco-themed concert.

WHERE: Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.30 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Julien Dore - & Tour

French pop artist Julien Dore, a recipient of the Victoire de la Musique award for Artist of the Year in 2015, performs for the first time in Singapore.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $74 - $114 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The xx With Special Guest Sampha - Live In Singapore

London indie pop trio The xx perform with rising UK artist Sampha.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: July 25, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 - $148 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

Bastille - Live In Singapore

The British indie pop act return to Singapore following the release of their sophomore album, Wild World, last year.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Aug 14, 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

Fat Karma Pop-Up Market

Stalls will sell fair-trade and handmade lifestyle goods such as essential oil products and yoga accessories. Proceeds go to the Moh Hong Buddhist Shrine Building Fund.

WHERE: The field next to Bishan Public Library, Bishan Street 11 MRT: Bishan WHEN: Tomorrow - May 10, 10am - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: facebook.com/mybigfatkarma

Re-Embrace Charity Drive

Donate pre-loved jewellery and accessories, which will be sold at the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations' New2U Thrift Shop. The proceeds go towards a crisis shelter and other initiatives. Donations can be made at three locations.

WHERE: Embrace Jewellery Counter, Takashimaya, Level 3 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard

WHERE: Kai Life, 02-24 Holland Road Shopping Centre, 211 Holland Avenue

MRT: Holland Village WHERE: Kai Life, 02-K4 Great World City, 1 Kim Seng Promenade MRT: Outram Park

WHEN: Till Sun, 10am - 9.30pm (Takashimaya), 10am - 8pm (Holland Road Shopping Centre), 11am - 9pm (Great World City) INFO: embracejewellery.com or www.facebook.com/embracejewellery

Voices Of Harmony

This concert, which aims to raise funds for the Singapore Buddhist Free Clinic, features Buddhist music, dance performances and a performance by Chinese piano prodigy Niu Niu.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 20, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $18 - $108 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

Faure's Requiem: A Charity Gala Concert In Aid Of Lions Home

Singapore's Vocal Associates Festival Chorus presents a charity concert in aid of the Lions Home for the Elders. It features newly formed orchestra Asia Virtuosi, led by award-winning Singapore conductor Joshua Tan Kang Ming.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Jun 1 & 2, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $62 - $102 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SPORTS

WWE Live Singapore

A blend of sport and entertainment, WWE Live returns to Singapore after a sell-out show in 2015.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 28, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48 - $488 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

Singapore Lions Vs Argentina

The Singapore Lions take on international football powerhouse Argentina in a match that celebrates the Football Association of Singapore's 125th anniversary.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 13, 8pm ADMISSION: $25 - $188 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

Mizuno Ekiden 2017

This is the first full-fledged relay Ekiden race in Singapore. Runners get to display traditional Japanese values such as perseverance and teamwork.

WHERE: The Promontory @ Marina Bay, 11 Marina Boulevard MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Aug 19, 4pm ADMISSION: Team of four: $260 (42.195km open/running club), $200 (21.1km open/corporate); team of five and above: $209 (42.195km open/running club), $200 (21.1kim open/corporate) INFO: Register at www.mizuno.asia/ekiden by July 2

The Sultan Of Selangor's Cup

This friendly soccer tournament between the Singapore Selection and the Selangor Selection returns to Singapore after eight years. There will be two other matches - one featuring Singapore Veterans versus Selangor Veterans and the other between the two sides' under-16 boys' teams.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 4.45pm ADMISSION: $8 (adult), $3 (concession) TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: Tickets from www.sportshubtix.sg

TALKS

From Xuanchuan To Xuanchuan: The Unmarked Transition From Propaganda To Publicity In China's News Media

In 1998, the English name for the Communist Party of China's CPC Department of Propaganda was changed to the CPC Department of Publicity. Dr Emily Chua Hui Ching , an assistant professor at the National University of Singapore's department of sociology, argues that the change, though unmarked in Chinese, is indicative of a significant shift in the nature of news in China.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, NUS Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/6779-1037 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

A Lighter Side Of History: Sav(our)ing Singapore's Hawker Heritage By Chef Willin Low

Chef Willin Low, known for his modern Singaporean cuisine, talks about his culinary inspirations and how he seeks to save Singapore's hawker heritage. Participants will get to try some of his dishes. Part of the Singapore Heritage Festival.

WHERE: The Salon, Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow, 2.30 - 4pm ADMISSION: $20 (a person), $30 (for two) INFO: Register at lsoh6may.peatix.com. Go to heritagefestival.sg

Step Into The World Of Harp With Katryna Tan

The National Arts Council's Young Artist Award winner shares her journey of being a harpist in Singapore.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Woodlands Regional Library, 900 South Woodlands Drive MRT: Woodlands WHEN: Sun, 2 - 3pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Seminar: Amanah: A Game-Changer In Malay-Muslim Politics

The success of any political pact in Malaysia hinges on its ability to articulate political ideas and public policies without upsetting the Malay-Muslim psyche. Mr Salahuddin Ayub, a former member of the Malaysian federal parliament, discusses the political party Parti Amanah Negara, the role it has to play and whether it can win the hearts and minds of the Malay-Muslim electorate.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Tue, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Mon

Public Forum On Lasik & Its Alternatives

Learn more about lasik surgery, including what to expect before and after the surgery and how it is done.

WHERE: Singapore National Eye Centre Auditorium, Level 4, 11 Third Hospital Avenue MRT: Outram Park WHEN: May 18, 6.30 - 8.15pm ADMISSION: $5 TEL: 9710-8463 INFO: Register at www.sneclaservisioncentre.com.sg

CLASSES

Ini Mini Mini Mo Edition 2: Ink Painting And Calligraphy Workshop

Participants are led by professional instructors from the Siaw Tao Seal-Carving Calligraphy & Painting Society to learn ink painting and write their own name in calligraphy.

WHERE: Visual Arts Centre, 01-02 Dhoby Ghaut Green, 10 Penang Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Sun, 3 - 6pm ADMISSION: $60 (a person), $110 (for two) TEL: 6255-0711 INFO: Register at eventbrite.sg. Go to visualartscentre.sg

Printing Art: A Dry Point Workshop

Find out more about dry point, a printmaking technique, in this workshop conducted by the Singapore Tyler Print Institute.

WHERE: Malay Heritage Centre, 85 Sultan Gate MRT: Bugis WHEN: May 13, 10am - 12.30pm ADMISSION: $20 TEL: 6391-0450 INFO: Register at malayheritagecentre.peatix.com. Go to malayheritage.org.sg

A Crash Course To Darkroom Printing

Learn to develop negatives through darkroom printing techniques.

WHERE: Deck, 120A Prinsep Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: July 9, 11am - 2pm ADMISSION: $60 INFO: Register at eventbrite.sg. Go to www.deck.sg

FESTIVALS

Thai Festival

Enjoy Thai food, fruits and fashion that are flown in from Thailand, a Thai cooking show and cultural performances such as muay thai.

WHERE: Royal Thai Embassy, 370 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Sun, 10am - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: tinyurl.com/jwafzmb