Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

SG Metal Mayhem

This extravaganza of metal acts from around the world includes Whitechapel (United States), Krisiun And NervoChaos (Brazil), A Night In Texas (Australia) and home-grown band Glassmouth.

WHERE: Millian Singapore, 01-05 St James Power Station, 3 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: May 6, 4pm ADMISSION: $85 (standard), $90 (at the door) INFO: Tickets from ticketbox.sg/METAL

The Platters: The Golden Years Concert Tour

The American vocal group will perform hits such as Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, Only You and Unchained Melody.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: BayFront WHEN: May 13, 8pm ADMISSION: $82 - $172 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SPORTS

Singapore Pro Wrestling's Painfully Famous

Asian and international performers at this wrestling event include "The Prodigy" Trexxus, who will defend his new championship against WWE Cruiserweight Jason Lee.

WHERE: Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, 397 Toa Payoh Lorong 2 MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Today, 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) ADMISSION: $25, $45 INFO: Tickets from www.spw.com.sg

The Sultan Of Selangor's Cup

This friendly soccer tournament, featuring the Singapore Selection taking on the Selangor Selection, returns to Singapore for the first time in eight years. There will be two other matches - Singapore Veterans vs Selangor Veterans, and between two under-16 boys' teams.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 6, 4.45pm ADMISSION: $8 (adult), $3 (concession) TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

FitnessFest

This event features a selection of activities led by top fitness professionals. Try yoga, pilates, spin, CrossFit, boxing, barre and parkour.

WHERE: Bayfront Event Space, Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: May 20 & 21, 9am - 9pm ADMISSION: Till May 18: $69 (one-day pass), $99 (two-day pass); at the door: $79 (one-day pass); free for children aged 12 & younger; discounts available for groups of four & more INFO: Tickets from fitnessfest.sg

ONE: Dynasty Of Heroes

In this mixed martial arts event, ONE Women's atomweight world champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee takes on challenger Istela Nunes, a two-time muay thai world champion. In a separate event, ONE welterweight world champion Ben "Funky" Askren faces undefeated Malaysian star Agilan "Alligator" Thani.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 26, 7pm ADMISSION: $28 - $2,140 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: Tickets from www.sportshubtix.sg. Go to www.onefc.com

CLASSES

Playing With Pop Up: From An Idea To A Functioning Model

Learn the basic elements of pop-up book design. Examine beautiful published pop-up titles and discover the tricks and tips to create pop-ups of your own art. This masterclass will be led by Israeli writer-illustrator Orit Bergman. Part of the Asian Festival of Children's Content.

WHERE: Singapore Management University Classroom 4.3, Level 4 School of Social Sciences, 90 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah/ Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: May 20, 10am - 1pm ADMISSION: $120 INFO: Register at www.eventbrite.sg. Go to afcc.com.sg

FESTIVALS

Singapore Comedy Fringe

This festival is a celebration of the art of stand-up comedy with comedians such as Harith Iskander, Jimeoin and Singapore's Kumar.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today - Sun, various times ADMISSION: From $20 INFO: Tickets from www.sgcomedyfringe.com

Star Wars Day: May The 4th Be With You Festival

This festival celebrates Star Wars fandom, with themed activities, character appearances and more.

WHERE: Supertree Grove and The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Thu - May 6, 3 - 11pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.esprimo.com.sg/StarWarsRunSG/festival.php

Dhwani Festival Of Music

This annual festival of traditional Indian classical music collaboration features a variety of instruments and vocal music, covering the Carnatic and Hindustani music genres.

WHERE: Goodman Centre Black Box, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Today - Mon, various times ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.goodmanartscentre.sg or www.syama.org

Singapore Heritage Festival

This annual festival presents the lesser-known stories about Singaporeans' shared spaces and way of life. Festival highlights include exploring the nooks and crannies of historic districts and immersive programmes such as trails, tours, open houses and performances at spots all over the island. Festival runs from today to May 14.

INFO: heritagefestival.sg

Green Is The New Black X Spark

This festival revolves around mindfulness, the pursuit of happiness and meaningful connections.

WHERE: Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: May 12, 5 - 10pm & May 13, 10am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free; tickets required for access to two stages INFO: www.greenisthenewblack.asia

TALKS

The Development Of China-Russia Strategic Cooperation - Approaching An Alliance Condition?

Dr Alexander Korolev, research fellow of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, will demonstrate that China and Russia have created strong institutional foundations for an alliance and now only minor steps are necessary for a formal and functioning military alliance to materialise.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, NUS Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/6779-1037 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Seminar: Internationalising SMEs: Case Studies From Indonesia And Malaysia

This seminar aims to understand how the small and medium enterprises in Indonesia and Malaysia manage to penetrate the Asean and global market. The speaker is Tulus T.H. Tambunan, a lecturer in the faculty of economics, Trisakti University in Jakarta, Indonesia.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Tue, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by today

Seminar: Returning To The Roots: Lim Tze Peng's Visions Of The Nanyang Dream

Chinmiao Hsu, who holds a master's degree in Asian art histories from the LaSalle College of the Arts, examines the career of Singapore Chinese ink artist Lim Tze Peng.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Thu, 10am - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Wed

Counterpoints: A lecture- demonstration By Professor Peter Edwards And Wu Xian

This programme looks at contrapuntal writing from different perspectives. The understanding of counterpoint is first represented by two works by J.S. Bach, before being contrasted to Helmut Lachenmann's work.

WHERE: Orchestral Rehearsal Studio, Level 9 School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Thu, 7.30 - 8.45pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at tinyurl.com/cp4may17

Seminar-Cum-Book Launch: Singapore As Abode Of Early Malay Journalism: Yusof Ishak And Nationhood

This book by Dr Ooi Kee Beng on Yusof Ishak, the first president of Singapore, consists of a biography of the man and a large collection of pictures depicting his eventful life.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: May 5, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Wed

Uniting Ideas In Teaching Excellence: Specific Learning Differences

There will be more than 200 educators and researchers at this event from Asia, Europe and the United States. Topics will cover aspects of behaviour, identification, early intervention, technology, multilingualism, assessment and strategies to help children with special learning needs.

WHERE: DAS Rex House Learning Centre, 05-01 Rex House, 73 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Rochor WHEN: June 19, 9.30am - 4pm

WHERE: HDB Hub Convention Centre Auditorium, Basement 1, 48 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: June 20, 9.30am - 5pm & June 21, 9.30am - 1pm

ADMISSION: From $106 (early-bird rates till Tue) TEL: 6444-5700 INFO: Register at www.das.org.sg/news-events/unite-spld-conference-2017