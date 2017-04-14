Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Generation Axe - A Night Of Guitars Live Concert In Singapore

Guitar maestros Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi will perform songs from their repertoire as well as other well-known numbers.

WHERE: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: April 25, 7.30pm (doors open at 6.30pm) ADMISSION: $140 (standard), $160 (at the door) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Jazz @ Red Dot

Families and music lovers can enjoy performances by New York and local jazz stars.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sun, 5 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Megadeth Dystopia World Tour - Live In Singapore

The American thrash metal forerunners have sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, earning numerous accolades, including 12 Grammy nominations and scoring five consecutive platinum albums.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 2, 8pm ADMISSION: $112 - $162 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Platters: The Golden Years Concert Tour

The American vocal group will perform hits such as Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, Only You and Unchained Melody.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: BayFront WHEN: May 13, 8pm ADMISSION: $82 - $172 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Ravi Kulur Experience

Indian classical musician Ravi Kulur will perform on the flute, accompanied by Jayachandra Rao on the mridangam, an Indian percussion instrument. He will also conduct a workshop, which covers the workings of carnatic rhythms (tala) and ragas.

WHERE: Concert at Free Commune, 02-02 One Commonwealth, 1 Commonwealth Lane MRT: Commonwealth WHEN: May 14, 7.30pm WHERE: Workshop at Music Love Yoga, 340A Joo Chiat Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: May 13, 10am ADMISSION: Concert: $25 (a person), $65 (for three); workshop: $50 (a person), $90 (for two), $200 (for five); concert & workshop: $70 (a person), $130 (for two people) INFO: Tickets from theravikulurexperience.peatix.com

SPORTS

HSBC World Rugby Singapore Sevens 2017

Some of the world's best rugby teams duke it out in this tournament. There will also be food and drinks, live music and parties.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 10am ADMISSION: $15 - $153, fringe activities are free TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: Tickets from www.sportshubtix.sg. Go to www.singapore7s.sg

The Sultan Of Selangor's Cup 2017

This friendly soccer tournament, featuring the Singapore Selection taking on the Selangor Selection, returns to Singapore for the first time in eight years. There will be two other matches - Singapore Veterans vs Selangor Veterans, and between two under-16 boys' teams.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 6, 4.45pm ADMISSION: $8 (adult), $3 (concession) TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: Tickets from www.sportshubtix.sg

Runninghour

This non-competitive blindfold run aims to integrate people with special needs into the community through sports. Participants will run alongside visually, intellectually and physically disabled runners.

WHERE: Reservoir Lawn, Bedok Reservoir MRT: Bedok WHEN: May 13, 5pm ADMISSION: Past participants: $40 (10km), $35 (5km), $25 (3.5km); standard: $45 (10km), $40 (5km), $30 (3.5km) INFO: Register at www.runninghour.com by April 23

FitnessFest

This event features a selection of activities led by top fitness professionals. Try yoga, pilates, spin, CrossFit, boxing, barre and parkour.

WHERE: Bayfront Event Space, Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: May 20 & 21, 9am - 9pm ADMISSION: Till May 18: $69 (one-day pass), $99 (two-day pass); at the door: $79 (one-day pass); free for children aged 12 & younger; discounts available for groups of four & more INFO: Tickets from fitnessfest.sg

TALKS

Survival Instinct & Evolution Of Tamil Language In The Last Century

This multimedia presentation will discuss how Tamil has evolved over time under various circumstances and in different environments and surroundings. The session will be conducted in English and Tamil and is suitable for youth and adults. Part of the Tamil Language Festival.

WHERE: Tampines Regional Library, 31 Tampines Avenue 7 MRT: Tampines WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail menaka_gopalan@nhb.gov.sg or go to www.tamil.org.sg

Ink Masters Series 2: Lecture 3 (Understanding Ink Paintings)

This lecture will introduce underlying principles of Chinese ink painting, such as composition, perspective and the use of colour. The speaker, Cai Heng, holds a PhD in Art History and Theory from the University of Sydney and is a curator at National Gallery Singapore. This is the third lecture in the second edition of the Ink Masters Series. In Mandarin with a simultaneous English translation.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, Level B1 City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sun, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: nationalgallery.sg

Conference: Political And Economic Trends In The Riau Islands

This is a multi-disciplinary conference that explores current political and economic developments in the Indonesian Province of the Riau Islands.

WHERE: Seminar rooms 1 & 2, Iseas- Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Thu, 8.30am - 3.40pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Mon

Arational Taxonomies: A Discussion Led By Damaris Carlisle And Zarina Muhammad

Damaris Carlisle, an English-language lecturer, and Zarina Muhammad, a visual studies lecturer, discuss the contexts and perspectives that influence the interpretation of spirits and their role in South-east Asian myths.

WHERE: Praxis Space, Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore, Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Thu, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at tinyurl.com/ls3wd2c. Go to www.lasalle.edu.sg

Lecture: Seeing Through The Forest: Lost Cities, Remote Sensing And Lidar Applications In Archaeology

Dr D. Kyle Latinis, a visiting fellow who has a PhD in South-east Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, discusses lidar (light detection and ranging), one of the newest remote-sensing technologies to be used for archaeology and related sciences.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: April 21, 3 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg

HDB Heartland Talk - Starting A Business In Your HDB Flat

Learn about the HDB Home Office Scheme, the types of business entities as well as the CPF responsibilities and tax obligations of the self-employed.

WHERE: HDB Auditorium, Basement 1 HDB Hub, 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: April 22, 2 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.hdb.gov.sg/heartlandtalks by Thu

AskST@NLB Talk: An Athlete's Life: It's A Crazy One

The Straits Times senior correspondent Rohit Brijnath talks about athletes and sports.

WHERE: Imagine, Level 3 library@orchard, Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: April 28, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CLASSES

Chocolate Easter Egg Decorating Workshops

Decorate chocolate eggs of different sizes in this Easter workshop. All materials will be provided and participants get to take home their decorated eggs.

WHERE: Loewen by Dempsey Hill, 01-15, 73 Loewen Road MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Till Sun, 10.30 - 11.30am, noon - 1pm & 2.30 - 3.30pm ADMISSION: $50 for a medium egg & $75 for a large egg TEL: 6509-6800 INFO: Register at www.anjalichocolat.com

Introduction To Devising Workshop By The Necessary Stage

Facilitated by Cultural Medallion recipients Haresh Sharma and Alvin Tan, participants will create characters from a series of individual and group improvisational exercises and come up with scenarios, use tableaux and write scenes based on their improvised characters. Suitable for ages 16 to 35. Part of M1 Peer Pleasure Youth Theatre Festival 2017.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: July 22 - 23, 2pm ADMISSION: $200. Limited to 20 participants. There will be a selection process & participants will be informed if they have been selected INFO: Register at www.esplanade.com. Go to www.peerpleasure.org

FESTIVALS

Rockiss Rock On Festival Showcase: I See Stars Live In Singapore

American electronicore band I See Stars headline this festival, which also features eight bands from Malaysia and Singapore of various punk, rock and metal genres.

WHERE: Millian, 01-05 St James Power Station, 3 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: April 30, 2pm ADMISSION: $66 (pre-sale), $77 (at the door), $99 (rockiss pass) INFO: Tickets from bit.ly/rof2017

Voilah! French Festival Singapore

This annual festival presents the best of French creativity and innovation in culture, science, education and gastronomy through diverse events. The festival runs till May 21.

INFO: voilah.sg