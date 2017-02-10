Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Valentine's Day 2017

Celebrate Valentine's Day early with live music performances at the Botanic Garden's Bandstand and a sunset picnic.

WHERE: Bandstand, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Orchard/Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today - Sun, 6 - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Electro Spring

Singapore music ensemble Kulcha - which comprises a keyboardist, a pipa player, an Indian flutist and a percussionist - presents renditions of familiar songs.

WHERE: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 3, 4 & 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

Thank You For The Music Concert

As part of Sentosa's Love in Springtime celebrations, enjoy a mini outdoor concert by the beach at the scenic Palawan Green. A group formed by those active in the 1980s local music scene performs folk songs, oldies and xinyao music. Concertgoers will enjoy free tang yuan (sweet glutinous rice balls).

WHERE: Palawan Green, Sentosa Island MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 6.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sentosa.com/cny

Canada 150: Celebrating Diversity Through Music And Film

The High Commission of Canada in Singapore kicks off celebrations for Canada's 150th birthday. Grab a goodie bag while stocks last and enjoy an evening of live music, film and family fun. Take a photo with the giant Canada 150 logo, share it on social media and you could win a prize. The event is held in conjunction with Singapore Botanic Gardens' Valentine's Day 2017.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage & Eco Lake Lawn, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 5 - 7pm (concert at Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage), 7.30 - 9pm (screening of Canadian animated film Snowtime at the Eco Lake Lawn) ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/canadainsingapore or www.nparks.gov.sg

An Afternoon Treat With Nanyang Songbird

Malaysian singer Yudi will belt out evergreen and classic Chinese love songs and a selection of Cantonese and Hokkien numbers.

WHERE: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sun, 3 & 4.15pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

Music-In-The-City

Hailing from Anderson Junior College, The Crepes will add their personal touches to pop and rock songs.

WHERE: Civic Plaza (Outdoor), Level 1 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Wed, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.ngeeanncity.com.sg

Ngak & Zsa Zsa Scorpion

Local musicians Ngak and Scorpion will reinterpret songs that have inspired them, from the likes of Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, John Mayer and others.

WHERE: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Feb 17, 7.30, 8.45 & 10pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

NParks Live Out Loud - Music By the Beach

NParks' open-mike series, Live Out Loud, showcases budding local talents, including hobby musicians and non-professional performing acts.

WHERE: Parkland Green (Open Plaza), East Coast Park, 920 East Coast Parkway MRT: Bedok WHEN: Tomorrow & Feb 25, 6 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: For inquiries, e-mail NParks_Programmes_Events@nparks.gov.sg. Go to www.nparks.gov.sg

Rani Singam Featuring Chok Kerong Organ Trio - A Valentine's Day Special

Jazz vocalist Rani Singam and the Chok Kerong Organ Trio will perform songs from composers such as Cole Porter and George Gershwin, as well as the works of modern songwriters such as Sting.

WHERE: University Cultural Centre Theatre, National University of Singapore, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Clementi WHEN: Tue, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.apactix.com. Go to www.facebook.com/ExxonMobilCampusConcerts or www.cfa.nus.edu.sg/calendar

SCO Community Concert - SCO Dynamite!

Singapore Chinese Orchestra resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong will lead the orchestra's community concert at Far East Plaza. Enjoy classics such as Can't Help Falling In Love and Can't Take My Eyes Off You, a medley of hits from local singer JJ Lin and A Little Happiness, the theme song from the popular Taiwanese movie Our Times.

WHERE: Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Feb 18, 6pm INFO: www.sco.com.sg

CLASSES

Edit Your Work

In this four-hour photography workshop, master photographer and lauded teacher David H. Wells will show how to edit images with a clear vision. Students will learn to choose a strong set of images and a tight and professionally edited set of work.

WHERE: Objectifs, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 - 6pm ADMISSION: $125 TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: Register at www.objectifs.com.sg

Native Plants Workshop (A Gardening Workshop)

Learn about Singapore's native plants and how they are easier to care for in our environment.

WHERE: Botany Centre, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Feb 18, 10am - 1pm ADMISSION: $50 a participant (materials included) INFO: Registration closes on Wed or when full. Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

Fun With Asian Folktales

In this workshop, learn to use games, songs and activities to tell folk tales steeped in Asian culture and history. Suitable for individuals who work with children aged five to eight.

WHERE: Savvy Training Rooms, 28-15 International Plaza, 10 Anson Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: March 4, 9.30am - 12.30pm ADMISSION: $52.50 TEL: 6848-8297 INFO: Register at www.alap.bookcouncil.sg

Jewellery Casting Workshop By The Imperial Smithster

Learn the basic techniques of silicone rubber mould-making - from preparation of the initial model, correct spruing methods, choosing the right silicone for the job to the art of rubber mould-cutting and venting. You will also get to know the different metals used in jewellery-making and get hands-on experience melting and pouring pewter.

WHERE: Gallery & Co's outdoor bar, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sun & Feb 26, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: $100 a participant, with a cap of eight participants a session INFO: Participants are entitled to one non-alcoholic drink each. Register at galleryandco.peatix.com. Go to www.facebook.com/GalleryandCo

SPORTS

Income Eco Run 2017

This competitive run aims to raise awareness of environmental conservation.

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: April 30, 5 - 11am ADMISSION: 21.1km individual: $58 (NTUC Income policy-holders & NTUC members), $73 (public); 10km individual: $48 (NTUC Income policy-holders & NTUC members), $63 (public); 10km team: $200 (minimum of one woman for each team of four); 800m kids' dash: $20 (NTUC Income policy-holders & NTUC members), $25 (public) INFO: Register at incomeecorun.sg by March 31

TALKS

Gender And Ethnic Diversity On Creative Boards: A Neglected Topic

Professor Ruth Rentschler, the associate dean of research education and professor of arts and cultural leadership at the University of South Australia, will discuss her latest research on men and women on arts boards. Her talk is part of Interactions, a series of talks and lectures organised by the Lasalle College of the Arts' arts management programme, which features academics, practitioners and professionals from the arts and business world.

WHERE: Lecture Theatre, Level 2 #F202, Block F Lasalle McNally Campus, 1 McNally Street MRT: Bugis/Little India WHEN: Today, 6 - 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.lasalle.edu.sg

Mama, I Want To Eat That!

Do you know what festive treats such as nian gao (sweet rice cake) and kuih kapit (crispy egg rolls) symbolise and why they are eaten during Chinese New Year? Find out in this session conducted in Mandarin by Aunty Bi Juan, who will also tell the story of the Kitchen God.

WHERE: library@esplanade, 03-01, 8 Raffles Avenue MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Sun, 1pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

Battleship Grey, Old Gold And Billiard Chalks: The POW Art Of Singapore

Art historian Jeffrey Say of the Lasalle College of the Arts will discuss art done by prisoners of wars and highlight notable artistic personalities interned at the Changi Camp during the Japanese Occupation.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg. Go to www.fom.sg

The Elena Ferrante Phenomenon: The Power Of Translation And The Desire For Anonymity

Elena Ferrante, the pseudonym of an Italian writer, has been one of the most recent literary sensations on the international book scene, enjoying huge popularity and critical acclaim in Italy and abroad. The talk by Dr Jennifer Gargiulo, a lecturer at Yale-NUS College, Singapore, will explore Ferrante's original narrative, the power of Anne Goldstein's translations that have helped make Ferrante an international phenomenon and the author's desire for anonymity that distinguished her from the beginning.

WHERE: Blue Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Thu, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: To register, e-mail iicsingapore@esteri.it. Go to www.iicsingapore.esteri.it