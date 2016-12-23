Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Rain Tour In Singapore: The Squall

This is South Korean singer Rain's first full concert tour since 2011.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Dec 30, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $122 - $342 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Mosaic Music Series: PJ Harvey

The English singer-songwriter presents music from her latest release, The Hope Six Demolition Project, with a 10-piece band.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Jan 13, 8pm ADMISSION: $92 - $152 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Anirudh Live In Singapore

This Tamil rock music concert features the Indian film composer and singer as well as supporting international and local artists such as Shabir and Lady Kash.

WHERE: The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo Hall 10, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Jan 21, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $44 - $304 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Bellamy Brothers Live In Singapore 2017

The American pop and country music duo will perform hits such as Redneck Girl and Sugar Daddy.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Jan 23, 8pm ADMISSION: $41 - $102 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Bring Me The Horizon

The British metal band have performed at sold-out shows over the world, scored a top three album and sold more than two million albums worldwide.

WHERE: D'Marquee, Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Feb 2, 8pm ADMISSION: $112 (standard), $132 (event day) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Journey Live In Singapore

Since their formation in 1973 in San Francisco, the American rock icons have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and headlined multiple sold-out stadium tours. The band's hits include Faithfully and Don't Stop Believin'.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Feb 10, 8pm ADMISSION: $112 - $192 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Yellowcard - The Final World Tour

The Floridian rockers, who delivered some of this generation's biggest anthems, such as Only One, Ocean Avenue, Hang You Up and Way Away, will break up after this tour.

WHERE: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Feb 12, 8pm (doors open at 7pm) ADMISSION: $102, $162 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Joe Satriani - Surfing To Shockwave Tour

The solo guitar performer celebrates a 30-year career from his first solo album to his latest release, Shockwave Supernova.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Feb 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $112 - $432 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SPORTS

Get Ready For 2017

Welcome the new year with this specially designed Sunset Yoga Flow class. Participants should bring their own mats.

WHERE: Esplanade Park (opposite Cricket Club), Connaught Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Dec 31, 5.30 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at eventbrite.sg

Unchained In Changi

This independent professional wrestling event features Singapore talents such as The Statement, The Eurasian Dragon and Mighty Arrow.

WHERE: UE Convention Centre, 4 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 MRT: Expo WHEN: Jan 27, 8pm ADMISSION: $33 - $64 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Asean Basketball League 2016/17

After their near miss of the championship last season, professional basketball team Singapore Slingers is primed to do battle again, competing against teams from the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

WHERE: OCBC Arena, 7 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Till March 19, various times ADMISSION: Silver reserved: $12 (adult), $6 (concession); Gold reserved: $16 (adult), $8 (concession) INFO: www.apactix.com

TALKS

Metallic Thread Embroidery In Asia And Europe: Connections And Borrowings

This lecture looks at the key developments that made Asian and European metal thread embroidery arguably the best form of the technique in the long history of textile embellishment. The speaker is Ms Mary Brown, a sessional lecturer in the Fashion & Textile Design department at the University of Technology Sydney and a tutor for the Embroiderers' Guild NSW in Australia.

WHERE: Ixora Room, Peranakan Museum, 9 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Jan 7, 2.30 - 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at ptix.co/2hDgteF. Go to peranakanmuseum.org.sg

Happiness Within Your Reach

Independent financial adviser Sean Lim talks about how people look for happiness in the wrong places because their understanding of the concept is often misaligned with what drives true happiness.

WHERE: Programme Area, 03-02 The LLiBrary, 11 Eunos Road 8 MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Jan 12, 12.30 - 1.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Make It Work: A Talk By The Balvenie Connoisseurs Of Craft

Craftspeople Cherin Sim, Ewejin Tee and Morgan Yeo share their creative process, start-up journeys and insights on Singapore's do-it-yourself scene.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Room, Central Public Library, National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Jan 12, 7.30 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

AskST@NLB Talk: Which Places Should Be On Your Travel Bucket List for 2017?

The Straits Times' travel correspondent Lee Siew Hua shares destinations that are some of the world's best-kept secrets.

WHERE: Imagine, library@orchard, 03-12 /04-11 Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Jan 20, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CLASSES

Make Your Own Tessellation Print Workshop

Discover the poetry of mathematics in this art-making workshop.

WHERE: Entrance of Journey To Infinity: Escher's World Of Wonders exhibition, Level 3 ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today, 4.30 - 5.30pm ADMISSION: $3 (for ticket-holders of the exhibition; up to 20 participants on a first-come, first-served basis) INFO: www.marinabaysands.com/museum

Acapella Production And Performance

Learn more about the world's first musical instrument, the human voice and how a cappella music is recorded and produced in this introductory session. This programme is suitable for all ages.

WHERE: Merpati Hall, Geylang East Public Library , 50 Geylang East Avenue 1 MRT: Aljunied WHEN: Jan 8, 2 - 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Making A Scene Scriptwriting Workshop

Discover what makes a good script and acquire techniques to make your stories come alive under the guidance of two screenwriters with extensive experience in both home-grown and international film and television projects.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Marine Parade Public Library, 01-02 Marine Parade Community Building, 278 Marine Parade Road MRT: Eunos WHEN: Jan 8, 1 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at bit.ly/2h1sPNR

The Power Of The Voice By Paul Carr

This four-session course will help participants be more clearly understood in everyday speech and more formal speaking occasions.

WHERE: Sing'theatre Academy Studio, 02-10 Heritage Place, 21 Tan Quee Lan Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Jan 31, Feb 7, 14 & 21, 7.30 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $309 (early bird up to Jan 15), $349 (standard) INFO: Register at www.singtheatre-academy.myshopify.com

FESTIVALS

M1 Singapore Fringe Festival: Art And Skin

Themed differently each year, the annual festival of theatre, dance, music, visual arts and mixed media aims to bring the best of contemporary, cutting-edge and socially engaged works to the Singapore audience.

WHEN: Jan 4 - 15 INFO: For more information & ticketing details, go to www.singaporefringe.com

Kidsfest Singapore

This festival is dedicated to creating and promoting a wide variety of performance styles from all over the world. There will be nine stage productions this year, including The Gruffalo, The Snail And The Whale and Stick Man.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place & KC Arts Centre, Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place & Clarke Quay WHEN: Jan 11 - Feb 12, various times ADMISSION: $46 - $66 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.kidsfest.com.sg