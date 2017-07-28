Happenings - Food

FOOD

Le Clicquot Weekend At Fullerton

Fullerton Hotel and Veuve Clicquot bring you Le Clicquot Weekend, a weekend of film, samba and food. Clicqu'On The Night tomorrow will see Post Bar's terrace transform into an open-air cinema with screenings of cult movies and servings of popcorn, candy floss and gourmet bites, followed by a Silent Disco with DJs Chris Deakin vs DJ Passion inside the bar. On Sunday morning, Lantern at The Fullerton Bay hotel hosts the Clicquot Carnaval Pool Brunch, a poolside free-flow champagne brunch with carnival performances by samba dancers, live bands, pool floaties and glitter body art.

WHERE: Post Bar (Fullerton Hotel), Lantern (Fullerton Bay Hotel) MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow from 6pm; Sun: brunch: 12.30 - 4pm; afterparty: 4 - 8pm PRICE: Tickets (peatix.com) from $58++ a person; weekend staycation deals also available

Odette-Suhring Brothers Dinner Series

Chef Julien Royer, Odette's chef-owner, is collaborating with twin chefs Thomas and Mathias Suhring of modern German restaurant Suhring in Bangkok (ranked 13th on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2017 list). They present a 10-course tasting menu at Odette. Highlights include signatures such as Toast Hawaii, Brotzeit, Spatzle and Omas Eierlikor, a German eggnog based on the Suhrings' grandmother's secret recipe.

WHERE: 01-04 National Gallery, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tue - Thu, 7 - 11pm PRICE: $458++ a person (wine-pairing: add $195++) TEL: 6385-0498 INFO: E-mail enquiry@odetterestaurant.com

Carousel Launches Ice Cream Counter

Carousel has launched a counter serving novelty house-made ice cream created by executive pastry chef Choo Eng Tat. Flavours include fresh coconut, chendol, kaya toast, Thai milk tea, lemon thyme sorbet and salted egg yolk. The counter is part of the lunch and dinner buffet spreads.

WHERE: Lobby Level, Royal Plaza on Scotts, 25 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: Buffet lunch (noon - 2pm): $56++ - $65++ (adult), $36++ - $43++ (child); buffet dinner (6.30 - 9.30pm): $76++ - $83++ (adult), $46++ - $49++ (child); non-buffet ice-cream purchase: $6.50+ (single scoop), $10.50+ (double scoop) TEL: 6589-7799 INFO: E-mail carousel@royalplaza.com.sg

Pisco Sours At Vasco

Vasco celebrates Peru's Independence Day by serving a Peruvian cocktail: a free flow of Pisco Sour for $38++. The kitchen will serve brunch specials from mid-day. WHERE: 42 Hong Kong Street MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow; noon - 1am PRICE: $38++ (free-flow Pisco Sour) TEL: 8799-7085 INFO: E-mail reserve@vascosingapore.com

NATIONAL DAY

Rojak Lyfe Dim Sum Soiree At VLV

Executive head chef Martin Foo puts an innovative spin on VLV Restaurant's Dim Sum Soiree, evoking local flavours with hand-crafted dim sum and modern Chinese creations. National Day highlights include Chilli Crab Buns, Rojak and Bak Kut Teh. Others are Kurobuta Siew Mai, Steamed Spare Ribs with olive leaf and pumpkin, Crackling Pork Belly, Steamed Fish Head & Belly with black bean and black garlic, and Oyster Egg.

WHERE: 01-02 Clarke Quay, 3A River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Aug 6; noon - 3pm PRICE: $138++ a person (includes house champagne Charles Heidsieck, wine, beer, cocktails, juices, soft drinks & Chinese tea); Rojak Lyfe cocktail (Aug 1 - 13): $22++ (VLV Courtyard, VLV Ultra Lounge) TEL: 6661-0197 INFO: E-mail reservation@vlv.life

Tunch At White Rose Cafe

To celebrate the nation's 52nd birthday, White Rose Cafe is having its Localicious Tunch Buffet that features local favourites such as oyster omelette, Indian rojak, mee rebus, laksa and black vinegar pork trotters. Round off the meal with desserts such as pulut hitam and tau suan.

WHERE: Lobby level York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Aug 9; noon - 3.30pm PRICE: $36++ a person ($18++ for child aged five - 11) TEL: 6737-0511 INFO: E-mail whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg



PHOTO: CARLTON CITY HOTEL SINGAPORE



Dinner, Live Parade Telecast At Carlton City

Enjoy a buffet spread (above) of local favourites at Plate, Carlton City Hotel Singapore, as the restaurant streams the National Day Parade live. Dishes include chilli crab, black pepper crab, laksa, Hokkien noodles, bak kut teh, roti prata, ngoh hiang and grilled satay. There are also seafood on ice, sashimi and sushi, a live pasta station and a carving station, with desserts such as durian pengat, tau suan and ice kacang.

WHERE: Level 3 Carlton City Hotel Singapore, 1 Gopeng Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Aug 9; 6.30 - 10pm PRICE: $68++ a person; half-price for kids aged seven - 12, free for those up to age six; one dines free with every three paying guests TEL: 6632-8922 INFO: E-mail f&b@carltoncity.sg

Hilton Freebies For August Babies

To mark National Day, Hilton Singapore is rolling out a month-long of dining deals for those born in the month of August. They dine free with two paying adults at Hilton Sunday Brunch ($88++ a person), Saturday High Tea Buffet ($41++ a person) and il Cielo weekday three-course Italian lunch ($35++ a set). They also get complimentary desserts at Opus Bar & Grill with any order of Opus prime cuts from $58++ and at il Cielo with any main course.

WHERE: 581 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Aug 1 - 31 PRICE: $35++ - $88++ TEL/INFO: Opus Bar & Grill: 6730-3390/e-mail opus@hilton.com; il Cielo: 6730-3395/ilCielo@hilton. com; High Tea: 6730-3392/ D9Cakery@hilton.com

Pasta With A Local Twist At Hello Kitty Orchid Garden

For National Day, Hello Kitty Orchid Garden is introducing two new pasta dishes with a local twist - Shrimply The Best ($17++) and One Nation With Kitty ($17++) - as well as Kitty's Love For SGP ($15.50++), a red velvet lava cake topped with strawberry froyo soft serve and accompanied with fresh strawberries and raspberries. The new dishes are also available in a National Day Set ($26++; pasta with Kitty's Love For SGP).

WHERE: 01-22 Arrival Hall Central, Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3 MRT: Changi Airport WHEN: Aug 1 - 31 (open 24 hours) PRICE: National Day Set: $26++; selected items: $15.50++ - $17++ TEL: 6241-6127 INFO: E-mail hello@hellokittyorchidgarden.com

Mitzo's Brunch

Mitzo Restaurant & Bar's National Day brunch comprises dim sum, Cantonese favourites and dishes such as steamed bamboo clam with minced garlic, spicy chilli lobster served with bun, and stir-fried XO abalone with asparagus. Have a toast with Singapore Sling with a touch of Mitzo magic.

WHERE: Level 4 Grand Park, 270 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Aug 9; 11.30am - 2.30pm PRICE: $68++ a person (half-price for kids aged six - 12, free for those under six); add $60++ for free-flow cocktails, champagne, wine & beer TEL: 6603-8855 INFO: E-mail rsvn@mitzo.sg

Local-inspired Dishes At The Garage And Bee's Knees

The Garage will serve locally inspired dishes such as Tamarind Seabass Ceviche with hei ko ($18++), Iberico Char Siew ($34++) and the Hawker's Sweet Delight ($14++), as well as desserts such as ice kacang and chendol. There is also the tropical thirst-quencher, Chendol Colada Cocktail ($15++). At Bee's Knees, tuck into creations such as Smoked Duck and Spicy Plum Viniagrette Salad ($16 nett), Hae Bee Hiam Tiger Prawns linguine ($18 nett) and Chicken Tikka Pizza ($26 nett). Patrons who are dressed in red and white on Aug 9 get a free scoop of ice cream at Bee's Knees.

WHERE: Singapore Botanic Gardens, 50 Cluny Park Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Mon - Aug 13 PRICE: Garage: $14++ - $34++; Bees Knees: $16 nett - $26 nett TEL: 9831-1106 INFO: E-mail enquiry@thegarage.sg

Dinner At Zafferano, Fireworks Spectacle At Terrace Lounge

This four-course set dinner curated by chef Marco Guccio at Zafferano includes Hokkaido scallop tartare, pan-fried Norwegian salmon trout and 150 days Black Angus beef tenderloin. For revellers who want to catch the fireworks display at the Terrace Lounge, walk-in tickets are available at $68++ a person (5.30 - 8.30pm).

WHERE: Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Aug 9 PRICE: Four- course dinner: $128++ a person (add $42++ for wine-pairing); Fireworks Spectacle: $68++ a person TEL: 6509-1488 INFO: E-mail info@zafferano.sg

Singapore Platter At LeVeL33

Watch the National Day aerial displays and fireworks from LeVeL33, the world's highest urban microbrewery. For the occasion, executive chef Jimi Tegerdine has created the Singapore Platter ($50++), which comprises the Panseared Coconut Brioche With Pandan Jam and classics such as the Black Vinegar Roast Pork and Chicken Rice Arancini With Pickled Chili Mayo, Cereal Prawns With Lemongrass Emulsion and Beef Hazelnut Satay With Soy.

WHERE: 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard MRT: Downtown WHEN: Tue - Aug 9 PRICE: Singapore Platter (for two): $50++; Singapore Sling: $25++; Rothschild Champagne: $50++ (two glasses) TEL: 6834-3133 INFO: www.level33.com.sg

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL

Mid-Autumn Magic At Goodwood Park Hotel

Goodwood Park Hotel is introducing three new snowskin flavours: Prickly Pear With Bergamot Snowskin ($32 nett for two pieces), Apple Cider Snowskin ($36) and Root Beer Snowskin ($36). Other offerings include popular snowskin signatures that feature premium durian and tropical fruit varieties ($32 to $48), and traditional baked mooncakes ($36 to $42).

WHERE: 22 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard/Newton WHEN: Aug 23 - Oct 4 (order by 5pm on Sept 28); Deli: 9am - 9pm PRICE: $32 - $48 (for two pieces); $52 - $80 (for four pieces); piglet biscuit: $8 each TEL: 6730-1867/68 (Mon - Fri: 9am - 7pm; weekends & public holidays: 9am - 1pm) INFO: E-mail order form (from hotel or its website) to mooncake@goodwoodpark hotel.com

Swensen's Sweet Medallions

Swensen's all-new Sweet Medallions mooncake range consists of four chocolate-covered ice-cream gems: Rocher Crunch, Sticky Chewy Chocolate, Durian Royale and Cookies N Cream Surprise.

WHERE: All Swensen's and Earle Swensen's outlets (go to swensens.com.sg/singapore for list of outlets) WHEN: Aug 15 - Oct 4 (online orders till Sept 26) PRICE: $48.80 (box of four: mix & match flavours); $12.20 a piece (discounts available for Swensen's Club Members and holders of selected credit cards) INFO: swensens.com.sg