Happenings - Films

FILMS

Surprise Snack With Surprise Screening

Golden Village will show an M18 movie that has never been screened before. Catch the surprise screening at GV Suntec City (7.10pm) or GV Plaza (9pm) and receive a surprise snack as well.

WHERE (MRT): GV Suntec, 03-373 Suntec City Mall, East Wing, 3 Temasek Boulevard (Promenade); GV Plaza, 07-01/15 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road (Dhoby Ghaut) WHEN: Wed ADMISSION: $8 INFO: gv.com.sg

Loving Vincent

This animated feature tells the story of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh by reconstituting his paintings through montage to reveal their histories. It was first shot with actors playing the characters in van Gogh's portraits, then assiduously painted over, frame-by-frame, in the style of the master. The 65,000 paintings by more than 100 artists around the world were then produced and translated into moving images.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Jan 26, 7.30 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Singapore Film Society membership from $18 a month TEL: 9017-0160 INFO: E-mail info@singaporefilmsociety.com or go to singaporefilmsociety.com

NATURE

Landscape Bonsai

In this workshop, Mr Hoo Hai Chew from the Yuhua Bonsai & Artistic Stone Club will demonstrate how the beauty of landscapes, such as mountains, rivers and rock formations, can be captured in miniature bonsai.

WHERE: Jurong Lake Gardens, Central - Bonsai Garden Main Hall, 1 Chinese Garden Road MRT: Chinese Garden WHEN: Sun, 2.30 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail juronglakegardens@nparks.gov.sg

PETS

Dog Adoption Drive

Animal welfare organisation SoSD (Save Our Street Dogs) is holding an adoption drive at Downtown Gallery next month. Profiles of dogs that are available for adoption can be found at sosd.org.sg/adopt-a-dog.

WHERE: 6A Shenton Way MRT: Tanjong Pagar/Downtown WHEN: Feb 4, noon - 4pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: sosd.org.sg

TOURS

Muar-Yong Peng Tour

Canberra Zone 2 & 9 Residents' Committees are organising a one-day trip to Muar and Yong Peng, Johor. It includes visits to the Shan Cai Ye Chinese Temple, Grisek Hot Spring, Yong Peng Che Ann Khor (which features a 107m Prosperity Dragon) and Yoyo Local Product Shop or the Aeon Mall. Lunch and a lo-hei dinner are included.

WHERE: Assemble at Block 357 Admiralty Drive or Block 462 Sembawang Drive MRT: Sembawang WHEN:Feb 4, 6am ADMISSION: $75 (adult), $46 (child from three - 12 years old); tickets on sale at 01-80, Block 356A Admiralty Drive (Wed & Jan 31, 8 - 9.30pm) TEL: 9873-1767 (Claudia), 9362-7688 (Robin) INFO: facebook.com/canberrazonetwo

KIDS

Lego Year Of The Dog Fair

Lego Singapore's Year Of The Dog-themed event features activities such as building challenges where the fastest family team will win attractive prizes. You can also help build a 1m-tall dog made of Lego bricks (Jan 27 and 28). There are limited-edition signature Lego Year Of The Dog collectibles to redeem as well.

WHERE: Atrium A2, City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN: Mon - Feb 4, 11am - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: facebook.com/legosingapore

OTHERS

Summerhouse Wedding Fair

Enjoy canapes and wedding pastries at this wedding fair held at Summerhouse, a dining destination in a preserved colonial bungalow. There are activities such as cocktail-making, simulated solemnisations and cake-cutting ceremonies.

WHERE: 3 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace Park MRT: Punggol WHEN: Sun, 5 - 9pm ADMISSION: $48 nett a couple, includes goodie bag TEL: 6262-1063 INFO: E-mail enquiry@thesummerhouse.sg