Happenings - Films

FILMS

Into The Inferno

This 2016 documentary by German film-maker Werner Herzog and British volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer takes viewers to the craters of Vanuatu, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Iceland and North Korea, to meet the people who live on volcanoes as well as the scientists and anthropologists who study them.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, Level 2 Education Resource Centre, UTown, 8 College Avenue West MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Jan 19, 7 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at inferno.peatix.com INFO: facebook.com/nuscfa

Sound Of The City: My Sound Of Singapore

Goethe-Institut Singapore presents two debuting short films by visual arts and sound project Nada and DJ Koflow that depict Singapore's urban and cultural environments. Each screening will be accompanied by a music set.

WHERE: Aliwal Carpark, Aliwal Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Jan 20, 8 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6435-0131 INFO: aliwalartscentre.sg

The Prestige (PG)

Director Christopher Nolan begged the late music great David Bowie to play inventor Nikola Tesla in this 2006 epic of smoke and mirrors. It is also the last film Bowie acted in.

WHERE: Blue Room, The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Jan 20, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

Loving Vincent

This animated feature tells the story of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh by reconstituting his paintings through montage to reveal their histories. It was first shot with actors playing the characters in van Gogh's portraits, then assiduously painted over, frame-by-frame, in the style of the master. The 65,000 paintings by more than 100 artists around the world were produced and translated into moving images.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, Level 2 Education Resource Centre, UTown, 8 College Avenue West MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Jan 26, 7.30 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Singapore Film Society membership from $18 a month TEL: 9017-0160 INFO: E-mail info@singaporefilmsociety.com or go to singaporefilmsociety.com

NATURE

Rain Forest Tour

Discover our tropical rainforest with volunteer guides in this one-hour tour. Register 15 minutes before each session. This tour is conducted on every second Saturday of the month.

WHERE: Visitor Services Desk at Nassim Gate, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am - 4pm (Mandarin tour: 10am & 4pm) ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail benjamin_aw@nparks.gov.sg

Bird Watching Along Southern Ridges

Up to 43 species of birds have been spotted at the Southern Ridges so far. The tour will take participants through the Forest Walk and the Singing Forest.

WHERE: Faber Hill Park, Plaza Area at Henderson Waves (meet at Mount Faber Park, entrance of Henderson Waves) MRT: Telok Blangah WHEN: Jan 20, 7.30 - 9.30am ADMISSION: Free, register at tinyurl.com/bwatch20jan by Sun INFO: E-mail denise_chng@nparks.gov.sg or sim_sue_lin@nparks.gov.sg

Art In The Park At Berlayer Creek

Artists Van Wangye and Alpana Ahuja will hold a casual site drawing session organised by Nature Society (Singapore).

WHERE: Berlayer Creek, Labrador Park, Labrador Villa Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Jan 27, 8.30 - 10.30am ADMISSION: Free, register at tinyurl.com/artatcreek (details will be e-mailed a week earlier) INFO: E-mail kerry@nss.org.sg

PETS

SKC Specialty Shows

Entries are open for the Singapore Kennel Club (SKC) 3rd & 4th SKC Group 5, 4th & 5th SKC Group 1, 7th & 8th SKC Group 9 and 6th SKC Golden Retriever Specialty Shows on Feb 4. The shows will be judged by Mr Sim Swee Lin from Malaysia and Mr Teoh Eng Hong and Mr Nicon Chin from Singapore.

WHERE: Civil Service Club, 60 Tessensohn Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN: Closing date Jan 22 ADMISSION: $40 - $50 (plus $10 admin fee) a dog; entry form at tinyurl.com/skcfeb4 TEL: 6469-4821 INFO: e-mail admin@skc.org.sg

Lunar Dog Run

This run organised by Tampines Central Community Sports Club features an 8.18km non-competitive run and an 800m run with your dog. Besides running singlets, bibs and finishers' medals, participants in both categories will get finishers' T-shirts and stand to win lucky draw prizes.

WHERE: Punggol Waterway Park , Sentul Crescent MRT: Punggol (Sam Kee LRT) WHEN: Feb 25, 7.30am ADMISSION: $18, register at www.tinyurl.com/y9gr3heh TEL: 6785-0004 INFO: www.facebook.com/tampinescentral.csc.5

TOURS

NUS Baba House Tours

Built around 1895, 157 Neil Road is a townhouse in Singapore's historic district of Tanjong Pagar. Visit the restored townhouse and get a glimpse of life in an early 20th-century Peranakan home.

WHERE: 157 Neil Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Mon, 2pm; Tue, 2 & 6.30pm; Thu, 10am; Sat, 11am (except public holidays) ADMISSION: Free, register at babahouse.nus.edu.sg TEL: 6227-5731 INFO: E-mail babahouse@nus.edu.sg

JB Property Investment Tour

Country Garden Pacificview, developer of Forest City near the Second Link, is organising a tour of the project. The programme includes a talk on property investment in Johor Baru by CIMB Bank director Song Seng Wun and Alpha Marketing founder Ryan Khoo.

WHERE: Country Garden Sales Gallery, Forest City, 01-01 GB Building, 143 Cecil Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar/ Telok Ayer WHEN: Jan 20, 8.30am - 7pm ADMISSION: $27.62 (includes buffet lunch) from tinyurl.com/ycbwcorh INFO: forestcityjohor.com

CONTESTS

Sota P6 Creative Writing Competition

The School of the Arts (Sota) invites children who are in Primary 6 to take part in the Sota Primary 6 Creative Writing Competition. Fifty finalists will get to attend a free short-story writing workshop. The top three winners can get book vouchers worth $150 to $500.

WHERE: Level 5 (administrative office), 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bencoolen WHEN: Closing date Feb 9 ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-9663 INFO: Go to www.bit.ly/2zLGthq or e-mail enquiries@sota.edu.sg

Free Tickets To Shows

Win a pair of tickets to three selected theatre productions: The Immortal Sole (Jan 20), The Neighbor's Grief Is Greener (Jan 24) and The Most Massive Woman Wins (Jan 25). To enter the contest, provide the number of days that the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival will run.

WHEN: Closing date Thursday INFO: tinyurl.com/m1fftix

Win 32" Akira Curved TV Set

As part of its Chinese New Year Shopping Spree, Big Box is giving away a 32-inch Akira Curved TV set worth $399. To enter the contest, like Big Box's Facebook page, leave a comment and tag five of your friends.

WHERE: Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Contest ends on Feb 15 (winner announced on March 1) ADMISSION: Free INFO: facebook.com/bigboxsg

KIDS

Movie Screening For Mums And Babies

The auditorium will be well-lit, audio volume conducive for babies and diaper tables with amenities provided in the screening of Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor (2D) in Golden Village (GV) cinemas. In his biggest, most exciting adventure yet, Thomas leaves the island of Sodor for the mainland, where he sees and experiences things beyond his wildest dreams.

WHERE: Various GV cinemas WHEN: Mon, 11am (GV Paya Lebar, Plaza, Tampines, Tiong Bahru & VivoCity), 11.30am (GV Bishan & Jurong Point), noon (GV City Square, Katong, Yishun & Grand/Great World City) ADMISSION: $6, free for babies and toddlers below 90cm; free gift for every pair of tickets purchased INFO: www.gv.com.sg

OTHERS

SG Cares Carnival

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is the guest of honour at the inaugural SG Cares Carnival, which brings together corporate and community partners, social enterprises, public agencies, ground-up groups and social-service organisations to raise awareness of the caring initiatives and causes available in Singapore.

WHERE: Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT: Tampines WHEN: Tomorrow, noon - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sg/singaporecares

LAST CALL

Forgotten

Four siblings struggle to manage their father's dementia while trying to resolve their own conflicting interests. Forgotten, by Hall XI Productions, explores the reasons behind the notion of filial piety and the moral obligations of parent-child relations.

WHERE: Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Today, 7pm; tomorrow, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $16 INFO: E-mail calyn.ho.kai.lin@gmail.com

Farmers Market At Loewen Gardens

This market sells organic vegetables, olive oil, wine, fresh bread, baked goods and more. There is also a trampoline and playground as well as colouring and face-painting for kids. Parking is free.

WHERE: 75E Loewen Road MRT: Farrer Road WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am - 2pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail events@thepantry.com.sg