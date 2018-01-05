Happenings - Films

FILMS

Giraffada (PG13)

When the prized giraffe of Palestine's only zoo dies in an unfortunate bombing raid, a Palestinian veterinarian (Saleh Bakri) persuades an Israeli colleague (Roschdy Zem) to help him capture a giraffe from a Tel Aviv safari park and smuggle it back to the West Bank.

In Arabic, English and Hebrew, with English subtitles.

WHERE: The Projector (Green Room), Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sun, 5pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

Walk With Me (NC16)

This contemplative journey follows Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh and is a rare insight into life in a monastic community.

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch narrates.

WHERE: Golden Village Paya Lebar, 03-107 SingPost Centre, 10 Eunos Road 8 MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Jan 17, 9 - 11pm ADMISSION: Singapore Film Society membership from $50 for two years TEL: 9017-0160 INFO: E-mail info@singaporefilmsociety.com or go to singaporefilmsociety.com

A Plastic Ocean (PG)

The documentary begins when journalist Craig Leeson, searching for the elusive blue whale, discovers plastic waste in what should be a pristine ocean.

WHERE: The Projector (Green Room), Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Jan 25, 7.15pm ADMISSION: $10 INFO: theprojector.sg

NATURE

Gardeners' Day Out

Highlights are the Gardening & Food Bazaar and the NParks Pasir Panjang Nursery Plant Sales.

WHERE: HortPark, 33 Hyderabad Road MRT: Pasir Panjang/Labrador Park WHEN: Jan 20, 9am - 3pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: nparks.gov.sg

Chek Jawa Wetlands Tour

Learn about Chek Jawa's six ecosystems and the diverse animal life in these unique habitats. Participants will walk through the Visitor Centre, 1.1km boardwalk, Jejawi viewing tower and sandbar with experienced guides.

WHERE: Pulau Ubin, Open Lawn (Chek Jawa Visitor Centre); meet at Pulau Ubin, Chek Jawa Information Kiosk. Travel there by chartered van, cycling or walking upon reaching Pulau Ubin WHEN: Jan 30, 3 - 5pm; Jan 31, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: $60 for group of up to 15 people INFO: E-mail alan_tan@nparks.gov.sg

Shark Conservation Trip

Join Kathy Xu on a marine conservation-responsible holiday in Lombok and Bali. Activities include snorkelling, mini cliff trekking and going on a nature trail. There will be a visit to a shark sanctuary where you will have the chance to snorkel with sharks.

The fee includes accommodation with Wi-Fi access and breakfast, land transfers, snacks, drinks, packed lunch and snorkelling gear, but excludes costs for flights, insurance and dinners.

WHERE: Lombok and Bali WHEN: March 3 - 6 ADMISSION: $550 - $650 (register by Feb 17) INFO: E-mail Kathy at kathyxtt@gmail.com

PETS

Adoption Drive By SOSD

SOSD (Save Our Street Dogs) is holding an adoption drive at JCube on Sunday. SOSD is a volunteer-run organisation dedicated to the welfare of Singapore's street dogs.

WHERE: 2 Jurong East Central 1 MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Sun, 1 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: sosd.org.sg

Animal Healing With Reiki

Learn how animal healing can help to improve an animal's physical and emotional health and behavioural issues.

WHERE: Simply Reiki, 04-11 Icon@Changi, 228 Changi Road MRT: Eunos WHEN: March 6, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $10 INFO: simplyreiki.sg

TOURS

Chinese New Year Shopping Tour

The Sengkang West Zone E Residents Committee is organising a shopping trip to warehouses in Woodlands Loop and Woodlands Terrace to buy Chinese New Year goodies.

WHERE: Assemble at Fernvale Gardens School, 7 Fernvale Road LRT: Fernvale WHEN: Feb 10, 7.30am - 1pm ADMISSION: $2 a person, includes two-way transport; register at Sengkang West Zone E RC, 01-13 Block 412A, Fernvale Link INFO: tinyurl.com/y8uwzf8o

CONTEST

Sota P6 Art Competition

The School of the Arts (Sota) invites budding artists who are in Primary 6 this year to join the first edition of its visual arts competition. Contestants have to create an original A3-sized artwork based on one of three themes. Fifty winners will be invited to the Junior Academy and have the chance to showcase their works at the Sota Gallery.

WHERE: Level 5 (Admin Office), 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/ Bencoolen WHEN: Entries close on Jan 14 ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-9663 INFO: Go to bit.ly/2gaORv6 or e-mail enquiries@sota.edu.sg

KIDS

Inline Skating

Ernskates Skating Academy's inline skating classes aim to help children improve their agility and body control.

WHERE: Level 2 (Courtyard), Safra Punggol, 9 Sentul Crescent MRT: Punggol (LRT: Sam Kee) WHEN: Sat & Sun, 10am - 6pm ADMISSION: $30 - $60 a week (10 per cent discount for Safra members) INFO: E-mail tmelvin@safra.sg or gjim@safra.sg or go to ernskates.com

Junior Art Class

The Sengkang West Zone E Residents' Committee is holding art classes for children aged five to eight. Participants are to bring their own drawing block and stationery.

WHERE: 01-13 Block 412A Fernvale Link LRT: Layar (MRT: Sengkang) WHEN: Sundays, 10.30am - noon ADMISSION: $80 for 10 lessons TEL/INFO: Call, text or WhatsApp 9388-0428 (Ms Ng)

KidsFest 2018: Dinosaur Zoo

Learn about prehistoric creatures, from cute baby dinos to some of the largest carnivores and herbivores, that used to walk the planet.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 11 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 9: 5pm, 7.15pm; Feb 10: 10am, noon; Feb 11: 3pm, 5pm ADMISSION: $42 - $62 (family special: four tickets for price of three) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

OTHERS

Mint - Museum of Toys

The private museum, owned by a Singaporean collector, has an extensive collection of vintage toys, including rare and unique pieces from the mid-19th to mid-20th century. More than half of the collection, valued at more than $5 million, was found in Singapore and can be regarded as part of the country's heritage.

WHERE: 26 Seah Street MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: 9.30am - 6.30pm daily ADMISSION: $7.50 - $15, tickets from emint.com/product/museum-tickets; free admission every last Saturday of the month 6.30 - 9.30pm TEL: 6339-0660 INFO: E-mail info@emint.com

Circus 1903

Magic-show producers The Illusionists have teamed up with the award-winning puppeteers from War Horse to present a thrilling circus spectacular.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: April 18 - 29; Tue - Fri, 7.30pm; Sat, 11am, 3pm & 7pm; Sun, 11am & 3pm ADMISSION: $65 - $165 (family package: one ticket free for every three purchased); Box/VIP: $380 - $660 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

LAST CALL

Breakbot At OverEasy

Electro wunderkind Breakbot, the inimitable French producer and DJ, returns to Singapore for a one-night exclusive, bringing a mixture of playful nu-disco, feel-good house and infectious electro-pop soundscapes. The artist behind crowd favourites, such as Baby I'm Yours, Fantasy and One Out Of Two, will be supported by home-grown DJs Hookstyle and KFC.

WHERE: 01-01 Liat Towers, 541 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm - 3am ADMISSION: $28 - $40; $300 table package for four (includes bottle of spirit) INFO: breakbot.peatix.com

Set Forth With Tay Sia Yeun

Combining mellifluous and jazzy tunes with Hokkien, home-grown cross-genre singer and 2016 Sound Of My Dreams contestant Tay Sia Yeun will perform songs from her debut album, Set Forth.

WHERE: Concourse, Esplanade - Theatres By The Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Sun, 5.15 - 5.45pm, 6 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.taysiayeun.com