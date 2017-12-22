Happenings - Films

FILMS

Wall-E

After hundreds of lonely years, a waste management robot finds a new purpose in life. With only a cockroach for a friend, he discovers true love in another robot sent on a mission to Earth to see if it is safe for human life.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Sengkang Public Library, 03-28 & 04-19 Compass One, 1 Sengkang Square MRT: Sengkang WHEN: Wed, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free, register at tinyurl.com/y7c4kbnq INFO: nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

3000 Nights (NC16)

A Palestinian woman is falsely accused of aiding a terrorist group and is sentenced to an Israeli prison. There, she must learn how to survive, while dealing with the shocking realisation that she is pregnant and might end up giving birth behind bars. In time, she and the other prisoners band together to protest against their cruel treatment at the hands of their jailers.

WHERE: The Projector (Redrum), Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Jan 5, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

KIDS

Sara Goes To The Supermarket Garden

Sara, with her siblings and friends, visits the Jacob Ballas Children's Garden to learn fascinating facts and hear interesting stories about bananas, peanuts, soya beans, sugarcane, sweet potatoes and many more yummy fruit and vegetables in this special garden. Learn about edible plants and pick up tips on nutrition by eating delicious greens to stay strong and healthy.

WHERE: Visitor Services Desk at Jacob Ballas Childrens' Garden, Bukit Timah Core of the Singapore Botanic Gardens MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Jan 20, 10 - 11am ADMISSION: $9 for each child (includes $3 Sara Goes To The Supermarket Garden workbook), $6 for each accompanying adult TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: E-mail nparks_sbg_edu@nparks.gov.sg

NATURE

Kranji Heritage And Countryside Cycling Exploration

Visit farms such as Hay Dairies where you can feed goats and taste goat milk. Learn the life cycle of the frog and have hashima dessert at the Jurong Frog Farm. You will also check out sites of historical significance during World War II on the cycling trail.

WHERE: Kranji Countryside (Lim Chu Kang area), meet at Bollywood Veggies, 100 Neo Tiew Road MRT: Kranji WHEN: Dec 31, 9am - 1pm ADMISSION: $85 (lunch included), tickets from peatix.com/sales/event/325095/tickets

Growing Tropical Orchid For Beginners

In this workshop, you will be introduced to the Orchidaceae family and learn the cultivation techniques to maintain and propagate healthy orchids. A guided tour of the National Orchid Garden and hands-on planting session are included.

WHERE: Classroom 1 & 2, Level 3 Botany Centre, Singapore Botanic Gardens MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Jan 20, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: $80 (includes all materials) TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: E-mail nparks_sbg_edu@nparks.gov.sg

PETS

Championship Dog Shows

Entries are open for the 213th Singapore Kennel Club Championship Dog Show and the 24th FCI International Certificat d'Aptitude au Championnat International Show. The shows will be held on Jan 27 and 28 at United Square mall.

WHERE: 12-02 Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, 170 Upper Bukit Timah Road MRT: Beauty World WHEN: Closing date: Jan 8 ADMISSION: $70 - $140 ($50 - $115 for entries by Dec 24) TEL: 6469-4821 INFO: E-mail admin@skc.org.sg

TOURS

Fort Canning Spice Garden Tour

You may have tasted nutmeg and clove in various cuisines, but have you ever seen their trees? This tour takes you through the Spice Garden, once the site of Singapore's first Botanical and Experimental Garden started by Sir Stamford Raffles in 1822.

WHERE: Meet at the roundabout between Fort Canning Arts Centre and Hotel Fort Canning MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Fort Canning WHEN: Jan 13, 9 - 10.30am ADMISSION: Free, register by Jan 7 via www.nparks.gov.sg INFO: E-mail Jason_OOI@nparks.gov.sg

CONTEST

Creative Writing Competition For P6 Pupils

The School of the Arts is holding a Creative Writing Competition for next year's cohort of Primary 6 pupils. Fifty finalists will get to attend a free short story writing workshop and there will be prizes for the top three winners.

WHERE: Level 5 (Admin Office), School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/ Bencoolen WHEN: Entries close Feb 9 ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-9663 INFO: Go to bit.ly/2zLGthq or e-mail enquiries@sota.edu.sg

OTHERS

IgNight @ Cloud Forest

IgNight @ Cloud Forest is a three-day experiential and interactive event at Cloud Forest in Gardens by the Bay. Visitors will embark on a journey of self-discovery and reflection as the the new year approaches. The audio-visual experience will unravel one's aura based on 12 famous personalities. The technologically driven showcase features multi-touch interactivity, motion sensor technology, art installations and augmented reality experiences.

WHERE: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Dec 29 & 30: 6 - 10pm; Dec 31: 6 - 11.59pm ADMISSION: Admission charges to Cloud Forest apply INFO: bw.sg/IgNightSG

Families For Life Picnic At The Istana

Check out the signature Families for Life Mobile Cafe, which offers a wide range of family-friendly activities such as a DIY terrarium workshop, bouncy castles and games, as well as performances.

WHERE: The Istana, Orchard Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Dec 30, 2.30 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free (excluding purchase of food and beverage on location), register at familiesforlife.sg to get a goodie bag; walk-ins allowed at 4 - 5pm INFO: familiesforlife.sg

Nanyang Poly Open House

Nanyang Polytechnic offers 44 full-time diploma courses in its seven schools. The three-day Open House features performances by Singapore-based rapper ShiGGa Shay and the polytechnic's street dance group Foreign Bodies.

WHERE: 180 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 MRT: Yio Chu Kang WHEN: Jan 4, 6: 10am - 6pm; Jan 5: 10am - 11pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: nyp.edu.sg/OpenHouse

Evening Wear Clearance Sale

Mandarin Ladies is having a clearance sale of evening gowns and cocktail dresses, created by in-house European designers. The boutique provides cocktail and evening wear for occasions such as weddings, performances and other formal events.

WHERE: 03-25 Mandarin Gallery, 333 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard/ Somerset WHEN: Till Jan 15, 11am - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6836-9360 INFO: mandarinladies.sg

Sunrise Yoga & Breakfast By The Ocean

The session includes 60 minutes of Power Sunrise Yoga and a post-yoga old-fashioned American breakfast. Take along a yoga mat, towel and bottle of water.

WHERE: East Coast Road (exact location will be provided after booking) WHEN: Jan 7, 6.30 -8.30am ADMISSION: $19 INFO: sg.funzing.com

LAST CALL

My Drum School 10th Anniversary Concert

My Drum School celebrates its 10th birthday with a year-end concert put together by students, educators and a live band of professional musicians.

The concert gives an overview of the students' progress.

WHERE: The Drama Centre Theatre, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $35 - $50, tickets from apactix.com TEL: 8799-9779 INFO: mydrumschool.com

Rock 'N' Roll Music Festival

This is a one-night show of Singapore's iconic rock 'n' roll bands from the 1960s. They include Jerry & the Neu Faces, The Dukes, The Silver Strings, The Easybeats, The Bee Jays and The Revival Band - all pioneers who have contributed to moulding the local music scene.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $28 - $58 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg