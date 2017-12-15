Happenings - Films

FILMS

The Goonies (PG)

In this 1985 Steven Spielberg movie, a group of misfit kids and their families are about to be evicted from their neighbourhood, "Goon Docks", which is being turned into a golf course - unless enough money can be raised to stop the development.

WHERE: The Projector (Blue Room), Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

GV Ladies Night: Pitch Perfect 3

After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discover that there are no job prospects for a cappella music. But when they get the chance to go on atour, they decide to make music one last time.

WHERE: GV Tiong Bahru, 04-105 Tiong Bahru Plaza, 302 Tiong Bahru Road MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Dec 19, 6.15 - 7.30pm (registration, snacks & drinks), 7.30pm (movie) ADMISSION: $17 TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: gv.com.sg

Movie Under The Stars And Yoga

Enjoy an hour of gentle alfresco yoga, then watch Robert Zemeckis' The Polar Express (3D) in a private open-air rooftop backyard under the stars with a complimentary glass of wine, free-flow snacks and green tea.

WHERE: Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Dec 24, 7.15 - 10.15pm ADMISSION: $29 INFO: sg.funzing.com

NATURE

Science Behind A Botanic Gardens Tour

This session introduces the research facilities at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, such as the Library of Botany & Horticulture, Orchid & Micro-propagation laboratory and the Herbarium, which stores physical records of reference plant materials, some dating back to 1790.

WHERE: Visitor Services Desk at Tanglin Gate Botany Centre, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Dec 23, 10am - 11am ADMISSION: Free (minimum age: nine), register 15 minutes before start of tour TEL: 1800-471-7300 INFO: E-mail rahimah_yusof@nparks.gov.sg

Nature Ramblers' Year-End Function

National Society (Singapore)'s annual get-together is a two-day, one-night Nature Ramblers' gathering in Johor - with visits to Pontian Pineapple Museum en route to destinations such as pineapple plantations.

WHERE: Meet at Newton Food Centre carpark at 8am MRT: Newton WHEN: Dec 30 - 31 (register by Dec 22) ADMISSION: $190 a person, includes transport, guides, all meals, entry fees & insurance TEL: 9770-0432 (Sutari), 9681-0491 (Pandian) INFO: E-mail sutari@gmail.com or go to www.nss.org.sg

PETS

Year-End Fun Dog Race

The race is open for registration and there are six categories (20cm jump height for all) in two races.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Dog Agility Arena, 11 Northshore Drive MRT: Punggol (Samudera LRT) WHEN: Dec 30, 2 - 10pm ADMISSION: $35 for each race ($25 for registration by Dec 17), sign up at singaporeindoordogagilityarena.com/fdr-dec TEL: Call, WhatsApp or text 9839-3394 INFO: E-mail contact@singaporeindoordogagilityarena.com

CONTEST

Sota P6 Art Competition

The School of the Arts (Sota) invites budding artists who will be in Primary 6 next year to join the first edition of its visual arts competition. Create an original A3-sized artwork, based on one of three themes. Fifty winners will be invited to the Junior Academy and have the chance to showcase their works at the Sota Gallery.

WHERE: Level 5 (Admin Office), 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/ Bencoolen WHEN: Entries close on Jan 14 ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-9663 INFO: Go to bit.ly/2gaORv6 or e-mail enquiries@sota.edu.sg

KIDS

English Puppet Show

This performance by Children Puppet Castle, featuring veteran puppeteer Christopher Chow Pak Hong, features two stories: Santa Claus Is Missing and The Wonderful 3 Brothers.

WHERE: Early Literacy Area, Sengkang Public Library, 03-28 & 04-19 Compass One, 1 Sengkang Square MRT: Sengkang WHEN: Tomorrow, 12.30 - 1.30pm ADMISSION: Free (no registration required) INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg

OTHERS

Giant VivoCity's Wine Warehouse

Giant Singapore is holding a wine warehouse sale at VivoCity, with labels such as Van Loveren from Robertson Valley, Serengeti from South Africa, Red Peak from Australia and French Cellars from France.

WHERE: Level 1 VivoCity Atrium (beside Swarovski), 1 Harbourfront Walk MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Till Dec 25, 10am - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Go to giant.sg/vivocity-winewarehouse or e-mail alvlee@giant.com.sg or luslee@giant.com.sg

Twilight: Flea & Feast

Inspired by hawkers' markets in Australia, this event brings authentic street food from around the globe. There will also be a flea market and live performances.

WHERE: Halls 401 - 402 Suntec Convention Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Dec 29 - 31, 10am - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: twilight.com.sg

Siloso Beach Party

Dutch electronic music production/ DJ duo Bassjackers will headline the 11th edition of this party. They will be joined by Asian DJs such as Foamberry (Thailand) and VDJ Ta-Shi (Japan), as well as DJ Kaylova, DJ Caden, DJ Jensen and Doppelgangerz from Singapore.

WHERE: Siloso Beach, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Dec 31, from 6pm ADMISSION: From $48 (minimum age: 18) INFO: www.sentosa.com.sg/silosobeachparty

FSM Invest Expo 2018

The FSM Invest Expo 2018 is Fundsupermart's annual flagship event organised with the Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary, ShareInvestor. The theme is lifelong investing, featuring the adoption of different investment strategies at different stages to better meet life goals.

WHERE: Hall 403 Suntec Convention Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Jan 6, 10am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free, register at expo.fsmone.com TEL: 6557-2853 INFO: E-mail clienthelp@fundsupermart.com

LAST CALL

Double Bill: The Steve McQueens X Wonk

Formed in Singapore in 2013, The Steve McQueens comprise Ginny Bloop (vocals), Joshua Wan (piano), Jase (bass) and Aaron James Lee (drums). Wonk are an experimental soul band from Tokyo whose 2016 album Sphere won Best Jazz Album at Japan's CD Shop Awards.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $30; $25 (concessions) TEL: 6828-8339 INFO: E-mail twenrui@esplanade.com

IT (1990) Miniseries (PG)

In 1960, seven pre-teen outcasts fight an evil demon who poses as a clown. Thirty years later, they reunite to stop the demon once and for all when it returns to their hometown.

WHERE: The Projector (Blue Room), Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 3pm (207 minutes) ADMISSION: $16 INFO: theprojector.sg

Bee Gees Gold

The ultimate Bee Gees tribute band from Las Vegas recreate the Gibb brothers' look and sound, complete with the falsettos that made them legends.

WHERE: Sands Theatre, Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $65 - $125 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

