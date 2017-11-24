Happenings - Films

FILMS

Ghostbusters (PG)

When kooky, spooky college professors Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) lose their university jobs, they decide to go freelance, de-haunting houses in a new ghost removal service. Their first order of business is saving beautiful cellist Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver) and nerdy Louis Tully (Rick Moranis), who have inadvertently opened the gates of hell - right in their own apartment building.

WHERE: The Projector (Blue Room), Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Dec 2, 8pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

Manet And The Impressionists

Learn more about the birth and pivotal developments of modern art at this Film and Talk series by Corcovado Arts. The two sessions provide an in-depth look at the Impressionists' master works and their enduring appeal.

WHERE: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Dec 6 & 13, 7 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $30 a session, $50 for both sessions TEL: 6332-6900 INFO: corcovadoarts.com

Water, A Deepa Mehta Movie

In 1938, Gandhi's party is making inroads in women's rights. Chuyia, a child already married but living with her parents, becomes a widow. By tradition, she is unceremoniously left at a bare and impoverished widows' ashram, beside the Ganges during the monsoon season. The ashram's leader pimps out Kalyani, a young and beautiful widow, for household funds. Narayan, a follower of Gandhi, falls in love with her.

WHERE: Level 6 Vanguard Campus, 1 Kallang Junction MRT: Bendemeer WHEN: Dec 10, 6 - 9pm ADMISSION: $10 from water.peatix.com INFO: Go to youtu.be/2R0pRl18js8 for the trailer

NATURE

Admiralty Park

The 27ha Admiralty Park is the largest park in the north of Singapore with a wide-ranging biodiversity. Birdwatchers can look out for more than 40 species of birds. There are also 26 slides and three main play areas - Junior Play, Adventure Play and Family Terracing Play.

WHERE: 31 Riverside Road MRT: Woodlands WHEN: Open 24 hours (lights on 7pm - 7am) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 1800-471-7300 INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

PETS

Championship Dog Show

Singapore Kennel Club holds its 212th Championship Dog Show this weekend in conjunction with the 4th FCI Asia-Pacific Championship Dog Show. The competitions are judged by Kenneth Chuah (Malaysia) and Mario Magsaysay (Philippines) respectively.

WHERE: The Serangoon Community Club, 10 Serangoon North Avenue 2 MRT: Kovan/Ang Mo Kio WHEN: Sun, 9am - 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6469-4821 INFO: E-mail show@skc.org.sg

TOURS

Private Customised Tours

Hello Singapore can design a tour to suit your interests and accepts last-minute bookings. Tours can last four, six or eight hours and take up to eight people.

WHERE: Flexible pick-up points such as hotel, cruise ship or airport WHEN: From 8am PRICE: $375 (four-hour tour for one or two people) - $820 (eight-hour tour for eight people), including MRT & bus rides where applicable INFO: hellosingaporetours.com

CONTEST

Cyberpioneer Contest

Win $60 Popular Bookstore vouchers by answering three questions on defence and national service matters. The contest is open only to Singapore residents.

WHERE: Go to www.ns.sg/survey/s?s=4905 for entry form WHEN: Contest closes on Dec 10, 10pm

KIDS

Stone Soup Storytelling

This is a site-specific outdoor storytelling experience for the whole family, performed by Young Storytellers from The Storytelling Centre Singapore. At this highly interactive storytelling session at the hidden vegetable garden in Goodman Arts Centre, local vegetables and spices are the star characters. Try your hand at vege-stamping too.

WHERE: Block B Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Tomorrow, 4.14 & 5.15pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9116-3935 INFO: facebook.com/storytellingcentresg/

Fun At Siloso Beach

Coastes restaurant on Sentosa will roll out a weekend of tropical fun, food and games for the family. Kids can take part in games such as beach bowling, giant jenga, twister and balloon sculpting.

WHERE: 50 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Dec 2 & 3, 11am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail reservations@coastes.com to book tables

Meet Robocar Poli Characters At Plaza Singapura

Meet Poli, Roy, Amber and Helli from the popular South Korean animated cartoon, Robocar Poli. Besides watching them sing and dance, kids can mingle with the characters at a tea party and make their own Robocar Poli badges at craft workshops.

WHERE: Main Atrium, Level 1 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Till Dec 10; showtimes: 1 & 7pm (extra 4pm show on Fri - Sun) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6332-9248 INFO: capitaland.com/sg/malls/plazasingapura

Tayo The Little Bus Live Show

Join Tayo, Rogi, Lani and Gani of Tayo The Little Bus & Friends at Marina Square as they help to fulfil Lani's wish of becoming a princess this Christmas. There are free weekend shuttle services from United Square and Velocity @ Novena Square.

WHERE: Central Atrium, Level 2 Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today - Sun, Dec 1 - 3: 2, 4 & 7pm; Mon - Thu: 3 & 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: marinasquare.com.sg

Interactive Performance Workshops

The children's centre for creativity, Playeum, has interactive holiday workshops by international performer Mickael Bellemene, who will invite children to explore contact juggling through music, movement and balance.

WHERE: Gillman Barracks, 47 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Sun, Dec 2 & 9, 2.30pm ADMISSION: Child up to age 12: $22; accompanying adult: free (additional adult: $10) TEL: 6262-0750 INFO: playeum.com/mickael-bellemene

Boogie Bug Music Year-End Show

With 10 years of bringing joy to homes and little ones through their Boogie Bug music sessions, professional kids' music duo Mark De Silva and Reuben Tupaz will be at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore this Christmas with dancers, mascots and special guests. Kids get a combo pack of juice, popcorn, cookie and a Toybox Polo T-shirt, while adults can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on Post Bar's food and beverages.

WHERE: East Garden, Lobby Level, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Dec 3, 9.30 & 11.15am & 4pm ADMISSION: $48 for child & adult, $33 for additional child, $17 for additional adult INFO: boogiebugyes2017. peatix.com

OTHERS

STwine Sale

STwine is having a sale at Centrepoint with offers on its monthly picks. The list includes Koyle Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 ($41, save $14) rating RP90, Bodegas Numanthia 2011 ($94, save $16) RP94, Frankland Isolation Ridge Shiraz 2011 ($60, save $10) RP91, Castiglion Del Bosco Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG 2012 ($91, save $16) RP92 and Frankland Estate Chardonnay 2014 ($47, save $8) JH90.

WHERE: Level 1 Atrium, Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Mon - Dec 3, 11am - 9pm PRICE: $41 - $94 TEL: 6319-5076 (office hours) INFO: E-mail stwine@sph.com.sg or go to www.stwine.sg

TheatreWorks Yard Sale

TheatreWorks' annual Fund-raising Yard Sale is back with pre-loved and unused things such as clothes, trinkets, bags, books and cutlery. Refreshments will be served.

WHERE: 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Dec 1 - 3, noon - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-7213 INFO: facebook.com/theatreworks.sg

Free Personal Mobility Device Rides

PopScoot is having a pop-up event suitable for families with kids to experience a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) ride along Singapore River. There are three stations for families to explore and participants will learn the safety measures while using a PMD. Other activities include free rides on PopScoot Scooters (kids' scooters are available), exploring the Singapore River and face-painting for kids.

WHERE: Grand Copthorne Waterfront, 392 Havelock Road MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Dec 2, 3.30 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: facebook.com/popscoot

Holiday Escapade With Singapore Discovery Centre

The Holiday Escapade at the Singapore Discovery Centre and Army Museum of Singapore (Arms) features activities that revolve around adventure, innovation and learning. Teams in the Innovation Challenge who complete all four tracks get a full set of 12 collectible cards. A Survival@Arms half-day field camp, which allows participants to experience how soldiers live in the field, is a good father-son bonding activity. Visitors stand to win prizes such as a laptop, staycation and shopping vouchers in the lucky draw.

WHERE: Singapore Discovery Centre & Army Museum of Singapore, 510, 520 Upper Jurong Road MRT: Joo Koon WHEN: Till Jan 1, 9am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free, $12 for Survival@Arms TEL: 6792-6188/ 6861-3957 INFO: E-mail info@sdc.com.sg

LAST CALL

Boarding Das World Tour

Indian actor, stand-up comedian, musician and writer Vir Das brings his Boarding Das World Tour to Singapore. Das, who has sold a million tickets to his shows since 2013, is the only Bollywood stand-up comedian with his own Netflix special, Abroad Understanding, and will star in and produce a comedy series on Hulu next year.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 11 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 8.30 - 10pm (door opens at 7.30pm) ADMISSION: $48 - $128 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg, www.thecomedyclub.asia

