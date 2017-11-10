Happenings: Films

FILMS

Herbie: Fully Loaded (PG)

Maggie Peyton (Lindsay Lohan), the new owner of a Volkswagen with a mind of its own, puts the car through its paces on the road to becoming a Nascar (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) competitor, in this 2005 film.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Queenstown Public Library, 53 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Unruly Shadows: Artist Films And Videos On Challenging Spheres

Taking place on the closing weekend of the exhibition, Ghosts And Spectres - Shadows Of History, this screening of films and video work selected by a group of Singapore-based curators and researchers builds on the themes explored in the exhibition.

WHERE: The Seminar Room, Gillman Barracks, 43 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Nov 18 & 19, noon - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: ntu.ccasingapore.org

Keppel Latin American Film Festival

Ten movies from various genres will be shown. Running from Dec 7 to 10, this festival is presented by the embassies of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Venezuela. Complimentary tickets will be distributed half an hour before each session. All movies have English subtitles.

INFO: www.latinamericanfilmfestival.sg

NATURE

Poinsettia Wishes Floral Display

This festive season, the Flower Dome conservatory is transformed into a wintry wonderland, with an oversized lavvu, a tent-like dwelling used by the indigenous Sami people from Sapmi, taking centre stage. Outside, poinsettias, amaryllis, Christmas trees and other flowers and plants mark the season.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today - Nov 30, 9am - 9pm; Dec 1 - 31, 9am - 10pm ADMISSION: Entry charge to the conservatories applies TEL: 6420-6848 INFO: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

CONTEST

Mind Amaze 2017

This general knowledge quiz covers everything from current affairs to sports and entertainment, and is open to everyone. Participants stand to win cash prizes worth $1,000 as well as other prizes and giveaways.

WHERE: Siglap South Community Centre Hall, 6 Palm Road MRT: Bedok WHEN: Nov 18, 2 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register as an audience member or participant at www.gevme.com/panIIMmindaMaze

PETS

Adoption Drive At Doggies Galore

At this adoption drive by Causes for Animals Singapore and Exclusively Mongrels Limited, there will be dog treats and other pet goodies for sale.

WHERE: DoggiesGalore, 17 Binjai Park MRT: King Albert Park WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am - 3pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/DoggiesGaloreSG

SOSD Adoption Drive

Take home a rescued dog at this adoption drive.

WHERE: 115 Whampoa Road MRT: Boon Keng WHEN: Sun, 12.30 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/SOSDSingapore

Pack Gathering With Cesar Millan

At this dog lifestyle and edutainment extravaganza, dog whisperer Cesar Millan reveals the secrets to having a happier, healthier relationship with your dog.

WHERE: Singapore Expo Hall 7, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Jan 27 & 28, noon - 8pm ADMISSION: Human: $45 (two-day weekend), $30 (Sat or Sun); human & dog pack: $60 (two-day weekend), $38 (Sat or Sun) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

KIDS

Disney In Concert: Frozen

The 2013 computer-animated film will be presented as a cinema concert, with more than 80 live orchestra musicians and choir singers bringing the soundtrack to life on stage.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Dec 2, 2.30 & 6.30pm ADMISSION: $79 - $153 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Singapore Botanic Gardens Children's Festival

This festival features programmes for children of all ages, including activities where they can discover more about nature through play, craft, storytelling and walks.

WHERE: Eco Garden & Jacob Ballas Children's Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow - Nov 26, various times ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg/childrensfestival

OTHERS

Grapple MAX 1st Anniversary Showcase

Singapore's only pro-wrestling-themed fitness school celebrates its first anniversary with performances by its students, Japanese pro-wrestling veteran Dick Togo and guests from Japanese wrestling promotions Michinoku Pro and Gatoh Move.

WHERE: Grapple MAX Dojo, 07-10 Victory Centre, 110 Lorong 23 Geylang MRT: Aljunied WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $50 (at the door) INFO: grapplemax1year.peatix.com

SCS Lung & Prostate Cancers Forum

Learn more about risk factors, signs and symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of lung and prostate cancers, two of the top cancers affecting men in Singapore.

WHERE: Lifelong Learning Institute, 11 Eunos Road 8 MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am - noon (English), 2 - 4pm (Mandarin) ADMISSION: Free, call 6421-5860 or register at bit.ly/scslung prostateforum17

Whimsical Food Fair

Besides treats such as galaxy cakes and specially created items including SingSoo (Singapore Ice Kachang and Korean Bingsoo), there will also be workshops on topics such as cake-decorating.

WHERE: Central Atrium, Level 2 Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Wed & Thu, 11am - 8.30pm; Nov 17 - 19, 11am - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free; some events are ticketed INFO: www.marinasquare.com.sg or www.facebook.com/MarinaSquare.Singapore

Singapore Parenting Congress

Dr Michele Borba, a parenting expert and best-selling author, will share parenting strategies and tips that aim to help participants raise self-reliant and less-stressed children in the digital age. There will also be two parent-child workshops suitable for children aged seven and above.

WHERE: NTUC Centre, Level 7 1 Marina Boulevard MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Nov 18 & 19, 10am - 5.30pm ADMISSION: From $18 INFO: www.familiesforlife.sg

See Batman's Knightcrawler Scale Model At VivoCity

A full-scale model of the vehicle used by Batman in the upcoming Justice League movie is on display at this event timed to launch the latest film in the DC Super Hero Universe.

WHERE: VivoCity Central Court B, 1 Harbourfront Walk MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tue - Dec 3, 10am - 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6377-6860/6377-6870 INFO: www.vivocity.com.sg

LAST CALL

Our Town

This intercultural interpretation of the late American playwright Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning portrait of small town life is presented by the Intercultural Theatre Institute.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today, 8pm & tomorrow, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $25.99 INFO: ourtown.peatix.com

Michael Bolton - The Asian Dream Tour Live

Multiple Grammy Award-winning American singer-songwriter Bolton's performance includes a duet with Filipino singer Lance Busa, the recent winner of reality singing competition Bolt Of Talent.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Wed, 8pm ADMISSION: $72 - $354 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Milieu 2017

Choreographers Thomas Lebrun (France) and Victor Ma (Hong Kong) present two works in contrasting styles on the familiar yet invisible elements of the environment.

WHERE: Studio Theatre, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 8pm & tomorrow, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: From $23.80 INFO: www.frontierdanceland.com/whatson-detail/milieu2017

